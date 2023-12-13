COP28 outcomes: the voluntary carbon markets

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Negotiations fell apart on the voluntary carbon markets, with gaps between countries demanding that Article 6 carbon markets be available with virtually no restrictions and others insisting on upholding transparency, human rights, and climate ambition.

COP28 has failed to deliver much-needed reforms to the global carbon market infrastructure. The issue will once again be kicked down the road to COP29. Article 6 has three main approaches, which are usually referred to by the paragraphs in which they appear – Article 6.2, Article 6.4 and Article 6.8.

What are the Articles under discussion?

Article 6.2 is an accounting framework that supports internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or ITMOs. These are beginning to be deployed but there are still challenges around how to transfer these emission reductions – how action in one country can be used in another – as well as issues around double counting. There are also questions about whether or not they might be able to be revoked if there’s a problem in the granting countries’ own decarbonisation plans.

The second is Article 6.4., which is effectively a replacement for the carbon development mechanism (CDM), called the Sustainable Development Mechanism under Paris. This will be the compliance market for carbon credits, trading through specific projects and activities. It was hoped that the rules would be finalised at COP28, but the guidance was only released a week or so before the beginning of the summit.

The last, Article 6.8, is focused on non-market approaches and strategies, which is the idea that the markets don’t actually have to be the only solution, and that there are other ways of collaborating that might prove beneficial. Discussions around the details of Article 6 are likely to continue to be controversial, especially around biodiversity and the protection of forests – there is an expectation that Brazil’s views will be interesting.

Sebastien Cross, chief innovation officer and co-founder at BeZero Carbon, said: “It’s incredibly disappointing that Articles 6.2 and 6.4 haven’t been adopted – it was crucial that negotiators used COP28 to agree a framework that could unlock carbon markets and channel capital into the areas where it could have the most environmental impact.“

“Countries cannot hold out hope for the UN to deliver a clear rulebook before commencing carbon trading in earnest – and the terms of Article 6.2 agreed in previous years do enable bilateral carbon trading. As it stands, Article 6.2 is far from perfect and lacks standards to raise the quality of credits. This makes ratings even more important as a tool so 6.2 sees a race to the top for credit quality, rather than the bottom.“

Greater focus on the voluntary carbon markets

In the last few weeks, new guidelines for buyers to make more transparent and robust claims around carbon credits have been launched by the Voluntary Carbon Market Integrity Initiative (VCMI). Together with the supply-side guidelines set out by the Integrity Council for Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM), these initiatives mark a step-change in defining how carbon markets should be integrated into corporate climate strategies.

Maria Mendiluce, CEO, We Mean Business Coalition said: “ While this is a disappointing outcome, progress has been made in parallel. “Investing in high-integrity, verified, and permanent carbon credits has the potential to generate climate finance for urgent yet underfunded priorities. If every company invested in high-quality nature-based solutions to address just 10% of their emissions, we could mobilize billions of dollars in additional climate finance that could accelerate climate action while helping halt biodiversity loss and infusing much-needed capital into nature conservation efforts. As COP28 comes to a close, we must now continue to integrate high-integrity voluntary carbon markets as a part of broader climate action to stay within the Paris Agreement targets.”