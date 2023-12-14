The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

With COP28 having reached its conclusion, participating countries have finalised their text on the Global Goal on Adaptation.

Negotiators at COP28 have finally reached an agreement on a new framework for the Global Goal on Adaptation.

Adaptation to the impacts of climate change is just as important as efforts to mitigate future catastrophes, but progress in this area has been slowing year after year.

The new framework paints an optimistic picture of implementation, backed by objective measurements and transparent evaluation. Upon further analysis, however, it lacks the clarity and commitment needed for urgent action.

On the morning of 13 December, one day later than negotiations were scheduled to finish, global leaders agreed to a framework for the delivery of the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA). Although the new text outlines some ambitious goals for implementation and performance monitoring, there is a notable lack of specific financial targets.

What is the Global Goal on Adaptation?

At COP21 in 2015, the Paris Agreement was signed into action by 196 Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC), establishing a legally binding international treaty on the need to take action.

The Paris Agreement is most frequently referenced for its goal of limiting temperature increases to a maximum of 2°C above pre-industrial levels by mitigating greenhouse emissions. Meeting this target would certainly help to prevent future impacts of climate change, but it offers little protection from the damage already done.

As such, the mitigation objective is accompanied by the GAA. Laid out in Article 7.1 of the Paris Agreement, the GAA commits its signatories to enhancing adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability to changes expected even in the context of limited temperature increases.

Breaking this down into its three core components, “adaptive capacity” is defined as the ability to adjust to potential damage, to take advantage of new opportunities or to act in response to consequences. In order to be considered “adaptive”, the community, organisation or individual in question must have access to certain resources as well as the capacity to deploy them effectively.

The concept of “resilience” is closely related, referring to the capacity of social, economic and environmental systems to cope with a hazardous event, trend or disturbance. A resilient system is able to reorganise in response to catastrophe, without fundamentally changing its function, structure or sense of identity. At the same time, it learns from its experience and remains open to positive transformation.

Finally, the third objective of the GAA is to reduce the risk and severity of adverse impacts induced by climate change. This encompasses each of the first two components as well as measures to address susceptibility to potential harm.

High stakes at COP28

To date, progress on the GAA has been sorely lacking. Over the years, participating countries have repeatedly failed to create a framework for its implementation or set specific, measurable targets for what exactly it ought to deliver.

The issue has proven to be contentious for several reasons.

Practically speaking, it is far harder to measure adaptation than it is mitigation. Rather than simply logging temperatures or counting emissions, the evaluation of adaptation requires a number of metrics to be carefully developed and holistically understood. This complexity has also made it difficult to quantify the needs of different areas or create standardised guidelines that can be applied to unique situations.

Beyond these technical difficulties, the primary obstacle to the GAA has been the sticky subject of responsibility. Generally speaking, the countries most vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change are also those with the least capacity to do something about it. Resources are concentrated within wealthier countries and, despite having historically caused the worst of the damage, governments have struggled to agree on who should be paying for what.

At COP26 in 2021, a new initiative was launched in a bid to settle the matter. The Glasgow–Sharm el-Sheikh (GlaSS) work programme was to comprise eight technical workshops over the course of two years, inviting negotiators to unpack their different views and objectives. This process was expected to inform their discussions at COP28.

Going into this year’s convention, the stakes could not have been higher.

Almost half of the world’s population is already considered extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. Whether it be extreme heat and drought, flooding and storms, food insecurity or changes in the spread of disease, around 3.6 billion people are currently living in danger. The UN’s latest report identified serious shortfalls in planning, finance and implementation, with progress slowing year-on-year rather than accelerating as the situation continues to worsen.

New framework to inform implementation and performance monitoring

After several sessions of prolonged debate, negotiators at COP28 finally agreed on the summit’s outcomes. Proceedings concluded a day later than planned, with remnants of the tension having left a clear mark on the final texts.

Regarding the GAA, countries have adopted a new framework to review their progress over time and inform their efforts to ensure its achievement. The framework includes seven overall targets:

Reducing climate-induced water scarcity and enhancing the climate resilience of water supplies and sanitation.

Ensuring the climate resilience of food supplies and agricultural production while scaling up the adoption of sustainable farming techniques,

Building resilience against climate change’s impacts on human health and reducing climate-related mortalities, with a particular focus on the most vulnerable populations.

Reducing climate change’s impacts on biodiversity and critical ecosystems and accelerating the use of nature-based solutions for adaptation.

Strengthening the resilience of infrastructure and human settlements to ensure basic and continuous essential services for all.

Taking measures to prevent the adverse impacts of climate change from negating efforts to eradicate poverty.

Protecting cultural heritage from climate-related risks by developing adaptive strategies that incorporate the wisdom of indigenous peoples.

It also asks that each participating country create an early warning system for each hazard faced by 2027, as well as educational services to support continuous observation and the reduction of risk. By 2030, they are expected to conduct a vulnerability and risk assessment, with the outcomes to be incorporated into national adaptation plans, policy instruments, and planning processes.

The document specifies that the strategies adopted should be gender-responsive, transparent, participatory and based on a clear understanding of their national context. They should also be accompanied by an operationalised system for monitoring and evaluation, with insights being used to inform future efforts.

Throughout the text, repeated reference is made to the need to ensure an inclusive approach that considers the needs and input of vulnerable populations, indigenous peoples, local communities, younger generations and other marginalised groups. At the same time, countries are advised to follow the best available science, particularly in their development of specific targets, metrics and indicators.

Indeed, accurate evaluation of progress is one aspect that the new framework appears to prioritise. On top of each country’s efforts, it includes a decision to launch a two-year work programme for the development of appropriate measurements of progress towards each target.

A notable lack of financial commitment

Although the document emphasises the need for financial and technical aid, from any sector able to give it, it does not include any specific demands. It reiterates existing calls for a doubling of climate finance provisions from developed countries and urges them to mobilise their support, but falls short of demanding a concrete commitment. Instead, Parties are “encouraged” to consider the new framework when discussing their next collective goal, to be agreed in 2024.

“This new text on the Global Goal on Adaptation presents weaker language, particularly around finance,” said Ana Mulio Alvarez on behalf of E3G, a UK-based climate change think tank. “Some parties had been calling for stronger links to the new finance goal and finance for delivering the GGA framework than what has ended up in the final GGA text.”

“Current pledges for adaptation are welcome, but nowhere near enough, and are feeding a broken system,” added Tom Mitchell, executive director of the International Institute for Environment and Development. “We must reform the labyrinthine bureaucracies which hoover up vast funds and require the most vulnerable countries to jump through multiple hoops and years of delay.”

“The countries most at risk have made clear during these negotiations that they need more money in the form of grants, as well as long-term, low-interest finance and debt relief, in order to protect their citizens from a climate crisis they’ve done little to cause. It’s past time for the global elite to deliver.”

SGV TAKE

There are certainly some positives to take from the final text on the GAA. With the guidance and expectations of the new framework, countries will be encouraged to develop tailored approaches based on a clearer understanding of the problems they are likely to face.

The promised development of quantifiable indicators could help those most in need to appeal for the investment and support they require. Unfortunately, however, the targets as they are currently presented do not provide the level of specificity that was hoped ahead of the summit. Given the document’s repeated recognition of the need for additional finance, it is disappointing to see that negotiators have come away without agreeing on an unconditional flow of capital from those who have caused the brunt of the damage to those suffering the worst of the consequences.