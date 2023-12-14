COP28: Global Stocktake deal agreed but hard work lies ahead

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

COP28 has closed with an agreement that signals the “beginning of the end” of the fossil fuel era, but governments and businesses will need to step up action significantly to avert a climate catastrophe.

As things currently stand, the goals of the Paris Agreement are highly unlikely to be achieved.

The Dubai agreement has been criticised for its lack of ambition and the provision of opportunities to exploit loopholes.

As policy moves slowly, all members of society must play their part, especially the private sector, which is now presented with a unique opportunity to turn a shift only akin to the Industrial Revolution to its advantage.

With COP28 coming to a close, world leaders discussed the first Global Stocktake of their progress to date, considered a central outcome of this year’s summit.

“Whilst we didn’t turn the page on the fossil fuel era in Dubai, this outcome is the beginning of the end,” said UN Climate Change executive secretary Simon Stiell in his closing speech. “Now all governments and businesses need to turn these pledges into real-economy outcomes, without delay.”

What is the Global Stocktake?

At COP21 in 2015, Parties to the United Nations Convention on Climate Change signed a legally binding treaty known as the Paris Agreement. Almost every participating country was now required to set a specified target for the reduction of greenhouse emissions, with their strategy outlined in a document referred to as their nationally determined contribution (NDC).

Each signatory nation also agreed to take part in a Global Stocktake every five years, allowing their progress to be reviewed on a regular basis. This would enable them to identify any shortcomings and update their NDCs as required, with the next submissions due by 2025.

The first Global Stocktake concluded this year in the lead-up to discussions at COP28. Now, governments have had the chance to reflect on its learnings and reach a decision on the next steps to take.

Learnings from the first Global Stocktake

The findings of the first Global Stocktake could not have been clearer. As things currently stand, the goals of the Paris Agreement are highly unlikely to be achieved. There may still be hope, but the window for effective action is rapidly closing.

In its report, the UN called for a dramatic strengthening of ambition, in terms of both emissions reduction and adapting to climatic changes that are already well underway. Governments were advised to adopt a systems approach, holistically addressing their societal context and economic activity to deliver a just transition that would support their broader development goals.

Among the main sticking points has been the widening gap between developing countries and wealthier nations. Those most vulnerable to the consequences of climate change have been left to experience more and more suffering, while those responsible for the worst of the damage have held on to the resources that would help them to cope. Financial support has been thin on the ground, forcing emerging economies to exploit their natural resources while becoming increasingly susceptible to the adverse impacts of doing so.

What does the COP28 agreement entail?

The final text of negotiations was adopted on 13 December, one day after the summit was supposed to end. COP28 President Dr Sultan Al Jaber passed it without hearing any further statements, which raised some eyebrows among negotiators.

Anne Rasmussen, representing the Alliance of Small Island States, said: “We are a little confused about what just happened. It seems that you gavelled the decisions, and the small island developing states were not in the room. We were working hard to coordinate the 39 small island developing states that are disproportionally affected by climate change, and so were delayed in coming here.”

Indeed, the agreement has been criticised for its lack of ambition and the provision of opportunities to exploit loopholes. The latest iteration of the draft included the wording “transitioning away” from fossil fuels, after “phase out” was removed from a previous version – though it still marks the first time language of moving away from fossil fuels is included in a text.

Professor Pierre Friedlingstein, of the University of Exeter and lead author of the Global Carbon Budget, said: “People will see this COP28 as success or a total failure. I’m on the positive side here… Let’s stop blaming petro-states for selling fossil fuels, let’s focus on making sure our governments give us the option not to buy them.”

Bill Hare, chief executive of Climate Analytics, added: “The final agreement at the Dubai Climate talks is a mixed bag. For the first time, the move away from fossil fuels is explicitly stated in a COP outcome – a first nail in the coffin for the fossil fuel industry. Yet oil and gas producers squeezed in unhelpful language, pretending gas can be a transition fuel, or that carbon capture can clean up after them.”

“The agreement opens the doors to false solutions like carbon capture and storage at scale, and the reference to transition fuels is code for gas, which is absolutely not a transitional fuel. This has been promoted by LNG and fossil gas exporters.”

The stocktake calls on Parties to take action towards tripling renewable energy capacity and doubling energy efficiency improvements by 2030. The list also includes accelerating efforts towards the phase down of unabated coal power, phasing out inefficient fossil fuel subsidies, and other measures that drive the transition away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, with developed countries expected to take the lead.

The text contained an emphasis on the importance of protecting, conserving and restoring nature and ecosystems in line with the Kunming Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, recognising the fundamental priority of safeguarding food security and ending hunger, and encouraging action on building climate-resilient food and agricultural production and supply.

Nicole Rycroft, founder and executive director at non-profit Canopy, comments: “I’m heartened to see the final text of COP28 recognise the necessity to halt and reverse deforestation and forest degradation by 2030.”

“Although the final text is loose on rigour, it clearly signals that carbon-intensive supply chains such as industrial forestry and fossil fuels are relics of the 20th century and have no place in today’s climate-constrained world. We now need more clarity on how countries will fulfil this goal and how we will scale the levels of capital required to move businesses practices into nature-positive models.”

As for climate finance, the text underscores the importance of reforming the multilateral financial architecture and accelerating the ongoing establishment of new and innovative sources of finance, especially to support developing countries with their transition and adaptation plans. It is still not clear, however, how to fill the massive mitigation and adaptation gaps in financing.

Moving forward after COP28

COP28 laid the ground for the next two summits, which will be held in Azerbaijan – a country heavily reliant on oil and gas and with close ties to Russia – and Brazil, respectively. At COP29, governments must establish a new climate finance goal, reflecting the scale and urgency of the climate challenge. And, at COP30, they must come prepared with new nationally determined contributions that are economy-wide, cover all greenhouse gases and are fully aligned with the 1.5°C temperature limit.

Scientists, however, noted that the negotiations were based on “a misunderstanding” of how close we are now to the 1.5°C limit. Richard Betts, Professor of Climate Impacts, University of Exeter and Met Office Hadley Centre, explained: “The text gives observed warming as ‘about 1.1°C’, but this is already out of date – the actual current global warming level is about 1.3°C. While this is clearly not the main reason why the agreement falls short of what is needed, it may have contributed to a reduced sense of urgency.”

Tom Evans, E3G policy advisor, added: “Champions for a rapid phase out of fossil fuels – both small island states and major economies – have pushed the rest of the world to realise this transition cannot be stopped. But this is only a small first step. It is clear that not everyone is ready to admit the truth of what’s needed to avert climate disaster.”

“The COP text shows the hard work that lies ahead: rewiring the financial system, driving action to vastly scale up renewables and energy efficiency, and crucially paying much more attention to adaptation which has been neglected, putting all of us at risk.”

SGV Take

COP28 has marked a historical step in the energy transition, providing a more holistic view of the links between nature and climate, and emphasising the need for a just transition. The lack of action on fossil fuels and the potential for loopholes, however, remains a concern.

This summit showed that policy moves slowly and, especially at a global level, consensus is challenging to achieve. It comes as a reminder that all members of society must play their part, especially the private sector, which is now presented with a unique opportunity to turn a shift only akin to the Industrial Revolution to its advantage.