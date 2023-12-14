The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

One of the most anticipated outcomes of COP28 was the agreement of rules for the international trade of carbon credits under a UN-managed compliance system. With the invocation of Rule 16, no movement will be made on Article 6 until 2024, losing a year in the deployment of rules-based international carbon trading.

Negotiations over the rules of the compliance carbon markets collapsed, with clashing worldviews on the extent to which the market should be regulated from the top versus country-based self-regulation.

With eight years of work on hold, the general view is that, with so many critical issues, time and focus on the carbon markets just couldn’t be found. Most agree that this must be a priority for the COP29 Presidency.

The voluntary carbon markets will continue to develop, but it has lost an opportunity to develop high-integrity frameworks in conjunction with the compliance markets.

COP28 has failed to deliver much-needed reforms to the global carbon market infrastructure. The issue will once again be kicked down the road to COP29.

The voluntary carbon markets have come under increasing criticism in the last year, with accusations of over-crediting, methodologies that don’t support long-term action, negative impacts on indigenous peoples and more. There was anticipation that the agreement of rules around the compliance market would put in process a move towards a standardised, high-integrity process.

There are challenges around how to transfer emission reductions – how action in one country can be used in another – as well as around double counting. There are also questions about whether or not internationally traded credits might be able to be revoked or returned if there’s a problem in the granting countries’ own decarbonisation plans and the credits are needed to meet their Nationally Determined Contributions.

The Supervisory Body was expected to address these issues and, perhaps most importantly, agree on a framework for carbon removals which would clarify which approaches would be eligible for use within the system, and on what basis. Leaked discussions earlier in the year suggested that such approaches might be too risky, a major concern for a rapidly growing sector. There were also concerns about technical removals being blocked by rainforest nations. The final recommendations, however ,made no mention of this.

As was the case under the previous Kyoto Protocol compliance mechanism, the key issues are ensuring additionality and permanence. That means that the projects would not have taken place without the additional finance provided by the carbon credits, and that the removal of CO2 would be permanent – or at least understood in terms of length of capture.

There seems to have been significant disagreement about the extent to which a top-down, regulated rules-based framework should be implemented (similar to the process under Kyoto) or that countries should be able to set their own rules. Arguments about checks and balances were said to dominate the debates.

While the collapse of the discussions is a cause for concern, trades under Article 6.2 can continue. What is held up is any formal discussion of integrity in the international trading mechanism. Given that integrity is the concern for the majority of credit buyers, however, this is a real concern.

What are the Articles under discussion?

The idea was that the agreement of a UN rulebook on carbon trading would provide a massive boost to the market overall, providing a tool to deploy the large amounts of capital required to address climate change and its impacts.

Article 6.2 is predominantly an accounting framework that supports internationally transferred mitigation outcomes, or ITMOs. This was intended to allow for flexibility under cooperative approaches.

As it stands, agreements made in prior COPs already enable bilateral carbon trading. Switzerland signed a deal with Peru as long ago as 2020, while COP28 saw Singapore team up with Papua New Guinea. The real issue here lies in the quality and integrity of the credits – in terms of type, additionality, permanence, and impact – that are traded.

The second is Article 6.4., effectively a replacement for the carbon development mechanism (CDM), called the Sustainable Development Mechanism under Paris. This is intended to be the compliance market for carbon credits, trading through specific projects and activities.

It was hoped that the rules would be finalised at COP28, but the guidance was only released a week or so before the beginning of the summit and no agreement was reached on how to move forward. Given how negotiations ended, no work can be undertaken on the topic until the next COP. One of the stumbling blocks was the terms under which credits could be withdrawn; the discussions covered not only the needs of the granting countries, but withdrawal based on environmental or human rights issues.

The last, Article 6.8, is focused on non-market approaches and strategies, which is the idea that the markets don’t actually have to be the only solution, and that other ways of collaborating might prove beneficial.

Alexia Kelly, managing director of Carbon Policy and Markets Initiative at the High Tide Foundation, said: “Parties went in expecting 6.4 to be approved and operationalised. It doesn’t mean markets are not part of climate action under the Paris Agreement, or part of the work that countries are doing. Carbon markets are already in motion and will move forward. The missed opportunity to was to make the rules.”

She says that the Integrity Council on market standardisation across the VCM will therefore have a bigger impact on the market overall, as parties look to set rules and advance the design for country and international systems.

Maria Mendiluce, chief executive of the We Mean Business Coalition (WMB), added: “While this is a disappointing outcome, progress has been made in parallel. Investing in high-integrity, verified, and permanent carbon credits has the potential to generate climate finance for urgent yet underfunded priorities.”

“If every company invested in high-quality nature-based solutions to address just 10% of their emissions, we could mobilize billions of dollars in additional climate finance that could accelerate climate action while helping halt biodiversity loss and infusing much-needed capital into nature conservation efforts. As COP28 comes to a close, we must now continue to integrate high-integrity voluntary carbon markets as a part of broader climate action to stay within the Paris Agreement targets.”

Actions on integrity announced at COP

The carbon markets have been through upheaval and there is a lack of clarity about what’s going to happen next. Emirati-based Blue Carbon announced forest carbon credit deals in Africa – said to be across land equal to the size of the UK. With the controversy around avoided deforestation credits, there are clearly issues to be overcome.

The voluntary carbon markets must scale rapidly to fill a $90 billion investment gap but confusion about standards, credit verification and impact credibility make this a significant challenge. Agreement on rules for the compliance market would have made this easier.

A group of organisations involved in different phases of the corporate decarbonisation journey are to work together, recognising their complementary roles in supporting ambitious climate action. These include the Voluntary Carbon Markets Integrity Initiative, the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Markets (ICVCM); the WMB; the Climate Disclosure Project (CDP); the Science Based Targets initiative; and the Greenhouse Gas Protocol.

The ICVCM said that it is working at full speed to enable high-integrity CCP-labelled credits to reach the markets as soon as possible. A spokesman said: “We have built widespread consensus around what high integrity means for carbon credits and set out rigorous criteria in our CCP Rulebook. Assessments of both carbon crediting programs and categories of credits are well underway and the first results will be announced in early 2024.”

Carbon-crediting programs with a 98% share of the market have now applied for assessment against the CCPs. Leading programmes also pledged to support ICVCM and collaborate to increase the positive impact of carbon markets. This is a significant step towards raising standards in the carbon markets to a consistent level of quality.

SGV TAKE

The failure to agree on rules and standards around Article 6.4 is a blow to the development of the carbon markets. Yet no deal is worse than a bad deal for a market where buyers are already expressing concern about the quality and impact of the credits they buy. It is a bad thing to lose a year of momentum, and the opportunity for the compliance and voluntary markets to develop robust standards in an iterative fashion. We must hope that the voluntary carbon markets can pick up the slack.