What are the CSRD rules to be implemented in January 2024?

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

The larger companies falling under the scope of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) will be required to start collecting data in 2024, with the first reports expected for 2025.

The new directive is intended to modernise and strengthen reporting requirements for corporate social and environmental information, as part of a wider set of measures to drive the sustainable transition.

It is expected to affect over 50,000 EU companies and at least 10,400 businesses outside the bloc.

Analysing sustainability-related risks and opportunities is only going to benefit businesses from a financial point of view, as they will be able to identify and remedy certain losses before they occur.

The EU’s Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) is taking effect from 1 January 2024, for reports to be published in 2025.

What is the CSRD?

The directive is intended to modernise and strengthen reporting requirements for corporate social and environmental information. It is part of the European Green Deal, the bloc’s package of measures to implement a “fair, smart and inclusive” green transition.

The scope of CSRD is to ensure that investors and other stakeholders have access to the information they need to assess the impact of companies on people and the environment, and for investors to assess financial risks and opportunities arising from climate change and other sustainability issues.

It is based on the principle of double materiality, whereby companies need to not only identify their impacts on people and environment (impact materiality), for example whether they are respecting human rights or polluting ecosystems, but also how sustainability matters affect their finances (financial materiality). The latter is about identifying risks and opportunities in a changing economic landscape, such as additional costs arising from carbon taxes or meeting demand for innovative, circular products.

Businesses will also be required to set targets, select a baseline and report on their progress. They will also have to place these targets into the context of the wider economy, disclosing how they align with the sustainable transition and with achieving net zero by 2050 as specified by existing EU laws.

Other mandatory disclosures include companies’ due diligence process to identify and mitigate social and environmental impacts in their supply chains, and the risks that sustainability matters pose to the organisation, such as climate change or dependence on fossil fuels.

The reports will have to be audited by third parties for assurance purposes, the first time such a requirement applies to sustainability reporting. Initially, the auditor can provide limited assurance, but a requirement for reasonable assurance will be phased in within three years.

What companies does the CSRD apply to?

According to EU calculations, it will affect over 50,000 EU companies, while Refinitiv estimated that it could apply to over 10,400 businesses outside the bloc. Penalties for non-compliance – which need to be “effective, proportionate, and dissuasive”, according to the directive – will be decided by each Member State.

The regulation is being phased in, starting from the larger businesses and extending to progressively smaller ones. Some figures for turnover and assets may be updated to reflect inflation before the first reports need to be submitted.

Starting in financial year beginning in 2024, with reports expected in 2025, compliance is mandated for entities previously required to comply with the Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD), including all companies listed in an EU-regulated market with 500 or more employees. This comprises undertakings with the following criteria: at least €350,000 in total assets, at least €700,000 in net turnover and an average of at least 10 employees throughout the year. It excludes listed micro undertakings, which do not meet two of the three above criteria on consecutive balance sheet dates.

In the financial year 2025, with reports expected in 2026, it applies to large listed organisations that were not already mandated to comply with NFRD.

In the financial year 2026, with reports expected in 2027, it applies to small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) that meet at least two of three criteria: at least €4 million in total assets, at least €8 million in net turnover, or at least 50 employees on average throughout the year.

In the financial year 2028, with reports expected in 2029, compliance will be mandated for organisations outside of the EU. These include non-EU parent companies of EU subsidiaries with annual EU turnover of at least €150 million in the most recent two years, which own a large EU-based undertaking, or an EU-based subsidiary with securities listed on an EU-regulated market exchange, or an EU branch office with at least €40 million in net turnover.

What is the CSRD replacing?

The CSRD is replacing the 2015 Non-Financial Reporting Directive (NFRD), significantly expanding its scope. The NFRD requires large organisations to publish information related to environmental matters, social matters and treatment of employees, respect for human rights, anti-corruption and bribery, and diversity on company boards in terms of age, gender, educational and professional background.

These reporting rules apply to large public-interest companies with more than 500 employees. This covers around 11,700 large companies and groups across the EU, including listed companies, banks, insurance companies, and other organisations designated by national authorities as public interest entities.

The data required under the CSRD must be reported based on the set of European Sustainability Reporting Standards (ESRS) adopted by the Commission in July 2023, which are sector-agnostic. The second set of standards, which contains reporting requirements for specific sectors, was initially expected to be adopted by the Commission by 20 June 2024, but this date has been delayed.

The ESRS are developed by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG), which has been tasked to translate the high-level rules and objectives of CSRD into structured reporting requirements. The ESRS are aligned with two main frameworks, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB), meaning that companies do not have to conduct multiple reports across varied frameworks.

Will the CSRD replace the SFDR?

The EU’s Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) provides sustainability-related disclosure requirements for financial market participants, financial advisers and financial products. It is intended to boost transparency for end investors, as well as improve the quality and comparability of information on the sustainability-related performance of the makers of financial products, financial advisers and the financial products themselves.

As such, these requirements are in addition to those of the CSRD, and apply to financial market participants that offer investment products in the bloc, financial advisors who guide EU consumers, and non-EU financial institutions operating in the bloc or transacting with EU-based clients.

Indeed, the CSRD, which regulates sustainability reporting, complements the SFDR, which defines information requirements for financial products, and the EU Taxonomy, which provides a legal framework for the classification of sustainable activities.

What is the relationship between CSRD and CSDDD?

The CSRD adds sustainability reporting to the corporate due diligence process and introduces rules on principal, actual or potential adverse impacts relating to the company’s value chain, as well as rules on actions taken, and the result of such actions, to prevent, mitigate or remediate actual or potential adverse impacts.

According to research by the EU Parliament, the CSRD and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) are closely interrelated and complementary to each other.

The goal of the CSDDD is to encourage sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour and operations, which are requirements that come on top of the CSRD. According to Deloitte, however, there may be some synergies between the two directives, such as on the disclosure of value chain impacts and transition plans and the requirement to have a Paris-aligned climate transition plan.

How can businesses prepare for CSRD?

The new directive will require companies to shift their internal culture to gather, interrogate and report on the sheer volume of information to be disclosed, although transitional phase-in arrangements will make the load a bit lighter in the first few years. The EFRAG estimated compliance costs of between 0.004% and 0.008% of revenue, while yearly auditing costs for limited assurance range from 0.013% to 0.026%.

According to carbon accounting platform Greenly, in order to prepare for CSRD, companies need to understand their own responsibilities (as each business’s will vary based on size), audit their existing reporting to see if there’s any crossover with the new requirements, move it from paper to digital to allow for greater flexibility, and set bespoke targets and milestones.

Because of its alignment with the GRI and ISSB, companies that were already reporting against one of those frameworks will already hold some of the data and resources required for CSRD.

SGV TAKE

CSRD marks a new era of corporate reporting, effectively imposing change towards a more sustainable economy. The collection of data may reveal some uncomfortable truths for certain companies, which will then be required to change their operations.

Analysing sustainability-related risks and opportunities is only going to benefit businesses from a financial point of view, as they will be able to identify and remedy certain losses before they occur. While only the larger companies will be required to start their reporting journeys in 2024, businesses of all sizes should start building datasets and resources to be ready when it’s their turn.