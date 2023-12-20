Sticking the course to net zero despite the UK’s ICE ban delay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Policy

Sticking the course to net zero despite the UK’s ICE ban delay

Ashley Tate, managing director of Allstar Chargepass UK, explains how the private sector is powering ahead with electric vehicles (EVs) adoption despite the UK delaying its ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
By Ashley Tate
20 December 2023, 07:37
Post Thumbnail

Ashley Tate, managing director of Allstar Chargepass UK, explains how the private sector is powering ahead with electric vehicles (EVs) adoption despite the UK delaying its ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

  • The decision by Rishi Sunak’s Government to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles has unsettled the UK’s business landscape.
  • Nonetheless, UK businesses have demonstrated they will remain committed to net zero.
  • The transition to EVs will continue to happen regardless of market turbulence as consumer demand for EVs continues to grow.  

The decision by Rishi Sunak’s Government to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by five years, announced in September 2023, has unsettled the UK’s business landscape. While the Government will remain committed to the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will increase the proportion of car and van sales required to be EVs year on year, the delays have caused noticeable disruption in the industry. 

The response from the motor industry has been strong, with many businesses rallying against the Government’s decision and labelling it as ‘disappointing’. It is clear why many feel this way, with the delays creating confusion and a lack of certainty that will impede the progress towards net zero by causing hesitancy amongst investors.  

The UK still has a chance to retain the net zero crown

I do not think, however, that this decision will cause the UK to lose its position as a leader in zero-emission technologies. The shift to EVs has already begun, and most manufacturers have already locked into the 2030 deadlines by changing their production lines and business models to stop manufacturing ICE vehicles.  

The road to net zero will have many twists and turns along the way, not to mention the uncertainty caused by the upcoming general election as rival parties’ approach to tackling emissions battle for the public’s vote. Political dynamics are adding complexity to the journey towards sustainability, and businesses must navigate these challenges strategically to maintain momentum towards their net zero goals.

It’s hard to picture how any of these hiccups will stop the drive to net zero. This positive sentiment is held throughout the industry, with prominent manufacturers Ford (NYSE:F) and Nissan (TYO:7201) stating that they will keep on track for 2030 despite the delay.  

UK businesses alongside a growing majority of car manufacturers are actively demonstrating their commitment to net zero pledges. Not only that, but they also understand the role they play in meeting the increased demand for EVs. The consumer shift is already happening resulting in consistent growth in demand, which will influence commitment to EVs in more ways than one.  

One of the main drivers behind the adoption of EVs amongst company car drivers is that taxation is lower on electric cars than it is on hybrids, and way smaller than petrol and diesel cars. This is known as the Benefit-in-kind tax. This tax advantage is a significant motivator for businesses, providing a strong financial incentive to accelerate the adoption of electric fleets, irrespective of government deadlines. Regardless of what the Government does with the deadline, businesses are pushing ahead to decarbonise their fleets for tax relief, and manufacturers are stepping ahead to meet this demand. 

Growing support for EVs  

Although Rishi Sunak’s initial announcement of the delays caused confusion within the motor industry, it is clear that the transition to EVs will continue to roll on. There will be more policy changes in the coming years but, regardless of the market turbulence these might cause, I am confident that the consumer demand for EVs will remain. 

A report by McKinsey & Company shows there is more preference for EVs than ever before, with a nine percentage-point increase in the proportion of consumers planning to buy an EV as their next vehicle. As a company helping to spearhead the EV transition in fleets, we’ll continue to serve this growing demand.

We will continue to make it simple for all businesses regardless of where they are on their journey towards electrification, to pay for fuel and EV charging on the road and at home. Such a solution brings a new era of ease for fleets as they navigate the journey towards the electric future. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts