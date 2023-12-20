Sticking the course to net zero despite the UK’s ICE ban delay

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Ashley Tate, managing director of Allstar Chargepass UK, explains how the private sector is powering ahead with electric vehicles (EVs) adoption despite the UK delaying its ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

The decision by Rishi Sunak’s Government to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles has unsettled the UK’s business landscape.

Nonetheless, UK businesses have demonstrated they will remain committed to net zero.

The transition to EVs will continue to happen regardless of market turbulence as consumer demand for EVs continues to grow.

The decision by Rishi Sunak’s Government to delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by five years, announced in September 2023, has unsettled the UK’s business landscape. While the Government will remain committed to the zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which will increase the proportion of car and van sales required to be EVs year on year, the delays have caused noticeable disruption in the industry.

The response from the motor industry has been strong, with many businesses rallying against the Government’s decision and labelling it as ‘disappointing’. It is clear why many feel this way, with the delays creating confusion and a lack of certainty that will impede the progress towards net zero by causing hesitancy amongst investors.

The UK still has a chance to retain the net zero crown

I do not think, however, that this decision will cause the UK to lose its position as a leader in zero-emission technologies. The shift to EVs has already begun, and most manufacturers have already locked into the 2030 deadlines by changing their production lines and business models to stop manufacturing ICE vehicles.

The road to net zero will have many twists and turns along the way, not to mention the uncertainty caused by the upcoming general election as rival parties’ approach to tackling emissions battle for the public’s vote. Political dynamics are adding complexity to the journey towards sustainability, and businesses must navigate these challenges strategically to maintain momentum towards their net zero goals.

It’s hard to picture how any of these hiccups will stop the drive to net zero. This positive sentiment is held throughout the industry, with prominent manufacturers Ford (NYSE:F) and Nissan (TYO:7201) stating that they will keep on track for 2030 despite the delay.

UK businesses alongside a growing majority of car manufacturers are actively demonstrating their commitment to net zero pledges. Not only that, but they also understand the role they play in meeting the increased demand for EVs. The consumer shift is already happening resulting in consistent growth in demand, which will influence commitment to EVs in more ways than one.

One of the main drivers behind the adoption of EVs amongst company car drivers is that taxation is lower on electric cars than it is on hybrids, and way smaller than petrol and diesel cars. This is known as the Benefit-in-kind tax. This tax advantage is a significant motivator for businesses, providing a strong financial incentive to accelerate the adoption of electric fleets, irrespective of government deadlines. Regardless of what the Government does with the deadline, businesses are pushing ahead to decarbonise their fleets for tax relief, and manufacturers are stepping ahead to meet this demand.

Growing support for EVs

Although Rishi Sunak’s initial announcement of the delays caused confusion within the motor industry, it is clear that the transition to EVs will continue to roll on. There will be more policy changes in the coming years but, regardless of the market turbulence these might cause, I am confident that the consumer demand for EVs will remain.

A report by McKinsey & Company shows there is more preference for EVs than ever before, with a nine percentage-point increase in the proportion of consumers planning to buy an EV as their next vehicle. As a company helping to spearhead the EV transition in fleets, we’ll continue to serve this growing demand.

We will continue to make it simple for all businesses regardless of where they are on their journey towards electrification, to pay for fuel and EV charging on the road and at home. Such a solution brings a new era of ease for fleets as they navigate the journey towards the electric future.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.