Climate deadline: now is the time for companies to pick a side

National governments are being called upon to strengthen their climate ambitions, but what does this mean for the corporate sector?

The climate conversation is driving irreversible changes to the global economy.

Governments are under pressure to ramp up their efforts, indicating that new regulations will continue to come into play, backed by stricter enforcement procedures.

Companies must choose whether to align themselves with the needs of tomorrow’s world or risk being left behind.

As 2023 draws to a close, most can agree that an unstoppable shift has begun. The impacts of climate change and environmental destruction are now being felt across the world, and the urgency of our situation could not be more apparent.

Recent negotiations at the COP28 convention on climate change came to the unanimous conclusion that national governments must ramp up their efforts. The changes they make will irreversibly alter the global economy, creating a wealth of new opportunities while casting aside those who fail to keep up.

EU Commission calls for greater ambition

Following the UN’s analysis of national climate strategies, the EU Commission has conducted its own assessment of the National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs) drafted by its Member States. With the finalised Plans due for submission by 30 June 2024, a need for greater ambition has emerged.

NECPs are supposed to present a comprehensive roadmap of each Member State’s intended contributions to the collective target of reducing the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 55% from 1990 to 2030. Drafts of the next round of updates were to be put forward in the summer of 2023, giving the Commission plenty of time to issue its recommendations before final submissions the following year.

Upon reviewing the 21 drafts that were submitted on time, the Commission is concerned that its legally binding targets will not be met. The current proposals would see emissions reduced by 51%, just short of the 55% goal. Without greater efforts, the bloc will also miss its targets for renewable energy, carbon sequestration, energy efficiency and the decarbonisation of emissions-intensive industries including transport, construction and agriculture.

Based on its findings, the Commission has issued specific recommendations to each Member State. It has called for a strengthening of ambition across the board, with a particular focus on the phase out of fossil fuels and associated subsidies, energy security and adaptation in response to climatic changes that are already well underway.

Now, each country will have to return to the drawing room. In just six months’ time, they will be expected to confirm their final NECPs, contributing their piece to the puzzle of how the EU can deliver as promised. The recommended improvements will be made in different ways by different governments, creating a complex Jenga tower of carrots and sticks around which the private sector will be forced to navigate.

US doubles down on enforcement

Meanwhile in the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has stepped up its efforts to implement the regulations already in place. During the Fiscal Year of 2023 (FY2023), its enforcement levels were the highest they had been for more than a decade.

Having endured several years’ worth of cuts to its budget, the Agency has finally been able to reinforce its Enforcement and Compliance Program with a specific strategic focus on climate change, environmental justice and pollutant substances. Approximately 300 new positions have been created, a first step towards replacing the 950 jobs that had been eliminated.

The results are resoundingly clear. In FY2023, the EPA conducted more on-site inspections than in any year since the global pandemic. Around 60% of these inspections took place in polluted communities where environmental justice is a major concern, surpassing the EPA’s target of increasing the share to 55% by 2026.

Onsite inspections of public water systems were up 90% on the average of the previous decade, and 203 separate orders were issued to systems collectively serving almost two million people. Almost 200 criminal investigations were opened, an increase of around 70% year-on-year, and 1,789 civil cases were settled.

Cases within the past year have reportedly resulted in the reduction, treatment, elimination or minimisation of around 1.84 billion pounds of pollutants, with violators paying over $704 million in penalties, fines and restitution. A further $1.1 billion has been raised through the conclusion of settlement agreements relating to the 3,900 contaminated locations to be addressed by the EPA’s Superfund.

FY2023 also saw the launch of six dedicated initiatives to coordinate the nation’s resources against particular challenges including climate change, forever chemicals and contamination from coal ash facilities. With its renewed sense of focus, the EPA is intent on continuing its recent progress.

“In 2023, EPA moved decisively to focus our enforcement and compliance program on the Nation’s most significant environmental threats and to increase our efforts to hold all polluters accountable,” said David M. Uhlmann, assistant administrator at the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance.

“While our work is not complete, EPA’s revitalized enforcement program is making a positive difference in communities across America, particularly for people living in underserved and overburdened communities that for too long have borne the brunt of pollution.”

The pace of change cannot be outrun

These two separate stories paint a clear picture of how the regulatory landscape is changing. As governments come under pressure to strengthen their climate ambitions, they are introducing stricter policy measures and stumping up the resources to ensure that their rules are appropriately enforced.

From now on, businesses will have to keep a careful eye on the regulations of every market in which they plan to operate. It is no longer enough to occasionally tick boxes and expect a mere rap on the knuckles should anything be overlooked.

Adding to the burden of new requirements and restrictions, companies are increasingly being held accountable by investors, consumers and other stakeholder groups. Recent years have brought a surge in reporting expectations, accusations of greenwashing and damaging lawsuits against those that are allegedly harming their surrounding communities.

SGV TAKE

There can be little doubt of the direction in which we are headed, and businesses will have to be at the top of their game to ensure that they are not left behind as the world embarks on its journey to a fair and sustainable future.

The shifts we are seeing in the regulatory landscape may be largely unstoppable, but they do not necessarily have to be seen as a negative. Governments have several tools in their repertoires, and countries wishing to establish themselves as global competitors are likely to prioritise incentivisation over penalisation.

No matter how the world changes, there will always be a place for products, services, innovation and progress. Ultimately, businesses have nothing to fear, so long as they align themselves with the needs of tomorrow.