Federal US climate case to go to trial

A case against the US Government brought by 21 young people in 2015 is only now going to trial, after an Oregon judge ruled against the Government’s latest attempt to dismiss it.

The case, brought by 21 young people, claims that the US has violated their constitutional rights by allowing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to contribute to climate change.

If the case is successful, the US Government will be required to create a more stringent GHG reduction plan and will acknowledge that action on climate change is a fundamental citizen right.

Climate litigation is opening up a new avenue of risk and is set to become an increasingly important part of climate action.

The 21 youth plaintiffs in Juliana v United States filed their constitutional climate lawsuit in 2015, asserting that, through the Government’s affirmative actions that cause climate change, it has violated the youngest generation’s constitutional rights to life, liberty, and property, as well as failed to protect essential public trust resources.

According to the documentation, the court agreed that the plaintiffs “compiled an abundance of factual evidence to support their claim that the government has known about the dangers posed by fossil fuel production, and, despite that knowledge, chose to promote production and consumption of coal, oil, and gas at increasing levels over decades. The record is extensive. The evidence, as the Ninth Circuit stated, “leaves little basis for denying that climate change is occurring at an increasingly rapid pace . . . and stems from fossil fuel combustion.” Juliana, 947 F.3d at 1166.”

In her opinion, Judge Ann L. Aiken of the US District Court for the District of Oregon said: “The judiciary is capable and duty-bound to provide redress for the irreparable harm government fossil fuel promotion has caused.”

The news that the case would go to trial followed the August 2023 news that a case in Montana had agreed that the State Government had acted unlawfully in promoting fossil fuels and ignoring the consequences of climate change.

Public trust doctrine

At the heart of the case lies the contention that the Federal Government holds such public goods as land, nature and water in trust for its citizens. According to Cornell University’s Legal Information Institute, “public trust doctrine is a legal principle establishing that certain natural and cultural resources are preserved for public use”.

The use of the public trust argument is particularly interesting as there is a version of it in many countries. In the UK, according to the Good Law Project, “The Public Trust Doctrine (PTD) has been recognised by the English Courts since at least 1299. It says that the state has a fiduciary duty to safeguard vital natural resources and hold them in trust for the benefit of both current and future generations. It enshrines the right for people to fish, gather food and navigate our shared tidal waters.”

The Good Law Project, alongside the Marine Conservation Society, Richard Haward’s Oysters and surfer and activist, Hugo Tagholm, themselves brought a legal case against the UK Government on the basis of public trust. This followed the successful legal action against the UK Government on its net zero climate strategy and a claim that it was unlawful.

The implications of the case

As Victoria Hamblen, barrister at 3PB Barrister points out, the urgency and global scale of climate change “have laid bare the challenges for countries around the world in addressing the crisis ‘in step’ with other countries, and prioritising it accordingly. In this landscape, there is a growing number of cases being litigated in courts globally with the ultimate aims of instigating systemic change, advancing climate policy, raising public awareness and increasing accountability in governments and corporations”.

There is growing concern about the cost of climate change in both the public and private sectors. While historically it has been considered by many in the Global North to be something that happened in distant countries, analysis is consistently showing that the growth in extreme weather is costing economies everywhere. More frequent and severe weather events, including droughts, extreme heat, wildfires, floods, and hurricanes, create mounting climate-related damages across the board.

In 2018, for example, 13 federal agencies issued a report warning that climate change had cost the US $1.1 trillion since 1980. In 2022, the US reported it had faced 20 extreme weather and climate-related disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each, for a cumulative price tag of more than $145 billion.

Understanding the cost of extreme weather events plays a critical role in estimating financial impact. As events become more extreme and more regular, there is growing concern that some weather-related risks will become uninsurable. At the same time, it’s important to understand the implications of the costs associated with extreme weather events, as that may shift the needle in terms of balancing trade-offs between short-term and long-term risks.

This growth in concern about cost remains economy-wide wide and as yet there has been little cohesive action to address the drivers of climate change; successful litigation could change all that. The two greatest concerns for the private sector are physical and transition risks. The costs identified by US research refer simply to the physical risks of increasing extreme weather. But it’s the potential costs associated with transition risk, the policies that are put in place to address and mitigate climate risk, that are likely to have the most impact.

For example, Royal Dutch Shell (LSE:SHEL) was served a court summons by the environmental group Milieudefensie/Friends of the Earth Netherlands in 2019, alleging that the company’s contributions to climate change violate its duty of care under Dutch law and human rights obligations. While the court ruled that the company wasn’t doing anything illegal, it ordered the company to reach the target reduction in the case, or that Shell must reduce its overall CO2 emissions by at least 45% from 2019 levels, by the end of 2030.

Perhaps most importantly for the energy industry, the court stated that Shell’s influence over CO2 emissions extends to its own group companies (Scope 1 emissions), its customers and suppliers (Scope 2 emissions) as well as end users (Scope 3 emissions). Shell has appealed the ruling but in 2023 chief executive Wael Sawan said that, if the company lost the ruling, it would simply stop selling fossil fuel in the Netherlands. Either way, it will have an impact on the company’s operations.

The profile of climate litigation is rising

Julia Olson, chief legal counsel for Our Children’s Trust (which is backing the lawsuit) said: “This path to justice has been over eight long years in coming. “Finally, in 2024, the Juliana plaintiffs will have their long-awaited trial and the federal government’s fossil fuel energy system will be measured and judged by the fundamental constitutional rights of these youth. Our democracy will be stronger for it. In this new year, our air, our water, our climate, and our children’s health will finally find protection in the rule of law.”

Our Children’s Trust represents and supports young people in active climate litigation both globally and across the US. In June 2023, Our Children’s Trust brought the first constitutional climate trial in US history in Held v. State of Montana; in August, the young Montana plaintiffs received a landmark ruling declaring the state’s fossil fuel-favouring laws to be unconstitutional.

In December 2023, Our Children’s Trust filed a new federal constitutional climate lawsuit, Genesis B. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency. In June 2024, Navahine F. v. Hawai’i Department of Transportation is set to go to trial. Other active cases include Natalie R. v. State of Utah, and Layla H. v. Commonwealth of Virginia.

SGV TAKE

With so much at stake, companies ought to take heed of early warning signs such as the Held vs Montana case and the potential implications of Juliana v United States. They ought to review their exposure to potential litigation and pay greater attention to the impacts of their operations on generations to come.