Canada mulls over federal plastics registry

The Canadian Government has launched a consultation over an open-access national registry to monitor and track all plastic produced in the country across its entire lifecycle.

The registry would mandate all producers to report on the types and quantities of plastic they introduce to the economy.

Plastic pollution is a growing problem as consumption is set to double by 2050, and very little is recycled or reused.

Canada’s proposal signals a growing intention to regulate the industry ahead of the Global Plastics Treaty, which is expected to be finalised this year.

On 20 December 2023, Steven Guilbeault, minister of Environment and Climate Change, launched a consultation on creating the Federal Plastics Registry. It is open until 13 February 2024.

He said: “The Federal Plastics Registry is an important tool that will help track and manage plastics across the economy. It will support provinces and territories in making producers responsible for their plastic waste at end of life and help move Canada toward a circular economy for plastics.”

A critical point to curb plastic pollution

On 28 July 2023, the Earth marked the first ‘Global Plastic Overshoot Day’, when the amount of plastic waste produced surpassed the world’s ability to manage it – a grim milestone for life on our planet. Microplastics have been found everywhere, from placentas and newborns to remote ecosystems in the Antarctic and the Mariana Trench, threatening large-scale harm. In the EU alone, over 145,000 tonnes of microplastics are released every year into the environment.

Between 1990 and 2019, only 4% of global plastics produced were recycled, while the rest were dumped in toxic landfills (39%) or incinerated (10%). Recycling, however, is not the silver bullet solution it is often purported to be. For example, a 2023 study found that recycled plastic pellets contained hundreds of toxic chemicals, and were termed as “unfit for most purposes”. Thus, the only long-term pathway towards a more sustainable economy is implementing circular solutions and curbing petrochemical-based plastic production and use. Some innovative solutions are already available on the market, such as returnable packaging.

Plastics are also exported or dumped to shift the social and environmental costs to other countries, often from the Global North to the Global South. Its true cost on human health, the environment and the economy can also be up to 10 times higher for low-income countries despite their low levels of per capita consumption compared to high-income countries.

The industry, however, is not currently implementing significant changes to address its pollution. For example, an August 2023 report by Planet Tracker studied 59 corporates spanning the entire plastic industry value chain and revealed that 83% of the documents analysed did not address any industry risks. It appeared that top executives paid little attention to risk-related issues such as pollution and low levels of recycling and circularity. Another Planet Tracker report revealed that 95% of leading plastic companies studied had insufficient links between executive pay and sustainability to incentivise action.

Without significant action, plastics consumption is set to nearly double by 2050 in the G20.

The new federal plastics registry

The new proposed registry in Canada is intended to collect information to help monitor plastic waste in the economy over time and harmonise plastic data across the country. The information will be used to measure progress towards zero plastic waste and inform actions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

The registry would require producers to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they place on the Canadian market, how that plastic moves through the economy, and how it is managed at the end of life. This would cover the major categories of products that contain plastic, covering most plastics placed on the Canadian market including packaging, single-use and disposable products, tires, textiles, construction, transportation, white goods such as home appliances, electronics and electrical equipment, fishing and aquaculture, horticulture and agriculture.

It would complement existing reporting requirements such as those under provincial and territorial extended producer responsibility (EPR) programmes in Canada, a policy approach that holds companies accountable for the end-of-life management of their products. This information will be openly accessible through a new reporting platform.

A signal for the global plastics industry

The risk landscape for the plastics industry is changing rapidly. This proposal is part of a wider comprehensive plan by the Canadian Government to reduce plastic pollution and move towards a circular plastics economy. In 2018, the country adopted a nationwide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste, including action on preventing and collecting waste and recovering value from plastics using appropriate processes.

Meanwhile, over 1,900 delegates from around 175 countries met in November 2023 to continue negotiations for the first international legally binding instrument to curb plastic pollution, the Global Plastics Treaty. More than 100 countries support global bans and the phasing out of the most harmful and avoidable plastic products, but the initial draft is yet to be finalised and will be discussed during the final session in April 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.

Other countries could also introduce similar proposals in the wake of the Plastics Treaty, as action is gaining momentum. At the end of 2023, the EU banned intentionally added microplastics to products and the export of plastic waste to non-Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

These new rules will shift the landscape of the industry. Indeed, major plastic companies could already be exposed to a risk of $20-100 billion in liabilities and litigation costs through legal action by the next decade.

SGV TAKE

The proposal for this registry signals a seismic shift in the regulation and oversight of the plastic industry in Canada. If implemented, every plastics producer in the country will be accountable for the full lifecycle of their production, and required to submit that information to the Government with full transparency to the public. In the wake of the Plastics Treaty, this model could also be adopted by other countries, and be used to track and curb plastic pollution at the source.