Cara Howse, research associate at BeZero Carbon, argues that Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) assessments can help create a biodiversity credit marketplace for developers in England, but need third-party verification and validation.

This is a welcome next step and will mean that, from now on, major developments will have to complete a biodiversity assessment before planning is approved – but this framework is not a silver bullet to protect biodiversity. Ultimately biodiversity credits will need further rigorous quality assurance if they are to effectively restore biodiversity. In short, biodiversity credits need ratings.

Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) assessments are a crucial stepping stone for creating a biodiversity credit marketplace for the successful delivery of BNG in England. Quantifying biodiversity, however, is challenging. Late in 2023, the UK Government published documents outlining a BNG assessment framework.

To ensure biodiversity uplift is reached, quality assurance and verification are vital, but BNG currently lacks the third-party verification and validation assessment for the biodiversity uplift.

Measuring nature restoration is difficult and this challenge has played a role in stalling the creation of biodiversity markets.

Although documents published by the Government go some way to setting out a framework, biodiversity credits will need rigorous quality assurance if they are to effectively benefit biodiversity.

BNG is a compulsory Governmental framework for developments in England to ensure a positive ‘net gain’ impact on the environment. Developers must deliver a minimum 10% uplift from baseline levels for 30 years – put simply, this means that developers will need to restore the biodiversity to pre-developmental levels and then improve the natural environment by a further 10%. Bar a few exemptions for smaller sites, all major developers have to comply with this as of 1 January 2024 .

This uplift can be produced in a number of ways. First and foremost, developers are encouraged to produce the uplift on-site – which involves integrating biodiversity into the development (e.g. by incorporating new trees, hedgerows, green spaces, and water bodies).

If this isn’t possible, developers can produce the biodiversity uplift offsite. This could involve using other land already owned or purchasing new land to set aside for biodiversity. Alternatively, biodiversity ‘units’ can be purchased from the regulated off-site national registry. The registry will provide a wide range of biodiversity units: from the creation of nature corridors using trees and hedgerows to the enhancement of lakes and ponds or the recovery of wild grasslands and meadows.

If local availability of off-site biodiversity units is not possible, developers need to purchase statutory credits from the government. These credits are expensive, but necessary, acting as a last-ditch effort to finance biodiversity uplift.

Rapidly increased housing demand and intense economic development have destroyed and neglected biodiversity and the natural environment. Developments commonly harm habitats that provide vital ecosystem services. Wildflower meadows invite pollinators and insects alike, hedgerows provide small mammals, birds, and insects with shelter and resources, while watercourses carry nutrients and minerals for species to thrive. Where biodiversity has previously been ignored, BNG brings biodiversity into the equation and is an important framework for biodiversity conservation and restoration.

The Government’s recent documents outline guidance for developers to measure the “value” of biodiversity on-site, providing the standardised set of tools necessary to calculate their impact on the habitat. Before planning permission is approved, a qualified ecologist must approve the baseline from which the uplift is measured, after which monitoring of biodiversity levels occurs periodically.

The challenges of measuring biodiversity

Measuring biodiversity is difficult – it is incredibly challenging to validate how much a given ‘unit’ actually restores biodiversity. This difficulty in quantifying biodiversity has stalled the creation of biodiversity markets.

BNG attempts to overcome these challenges by providing area-based units for habitats, hedgerows, and watercourses. Although a good start, it fails to encompass the full complexity of biodiversity.

To ensure biodiversity uplift is reached, rigorous quality-assurance-backed approaches and verification are vital. Currently, uplifts through the BNG framework are not verified or validated by a third party nor are they rated for quality assurance by ratings agencies. This risks polluting the regulated off-site registry with bad biodiversity units.

Lastly, there is no telling if developers follow through with the desired uplift and what repercussions are put into place for those who do not deliver. We cannot risk failure when it comes to restoring the natural environment.

Stakeholders in the biodiversity credit ecosystem should learn from the voluntary carbon market

While the creation of biodiversity uplift is key for our transition to a nature positive future and to further encourage and promote nature back into cities, towns, and developments, the framework needs to ensure that it is delivered effectively and protocols are put in place to ensure the production and enforcement of robust biodiversity units.

Stakeholders within the biodiversity credit ecosystem need to learn from the history of the voluntary carbon market, where varying levels of transparency and credit quality have undermined confidence in the climate impact of carbon credits. To ensure delivery for nature conservation in biodiversity markets, strong levels of transparency, and robust quality assurance mechanisms – including the adoption of ratings – have a strong role to play.

