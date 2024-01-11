Norwegian Parliament approves deep sea mining in Arctic

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Norway’s Parliament, the Storting, has approved commercial mineral exploration in the country’s Arctic waters, even as the environmental and fishing lobbies pushed back against the move.

The Storting has approved the controversial practice after a cross-party deal was reached in December 2023 for a gradual opening process.

Growing demand for new sources of the minerals essential for products from electric car batteries to solar panels has boosted global interest in deep sea mining in recent years.

Lawmakers passed the measure on Tuesday, the Norwegian Offshore Directorate said in a website statement. A final resolution will be made in the form of a Royal Decree.

What is Norway planning to do?

Among the resources available on the Norwegian continental shelf, so-called sulfide crusts may contain as much as 45 million metric tons of zinc, while manganese crusts may have some three million metric tons of cobalt, according to a white paper released by the Government in June 2023, which was criticised by the Norwegian Fishermen’s Association. A cross-party deal was reached in December 2023 for a gradual opening process.

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate said: “We’ve mapped vast areas in the northern Norwegian Sea since 2017. We’ve taken samples and collected data about minerals and metals found on the seabed. We’ve done this by means of our own expeditions, and also in cooperation with expert communities at the universities in Tromsø and Bergen.”

“It is devastating to see the Norwegian state putting the amazing ecosystems of the sea at risk. This area is one of the last safe havens for Arctic marine life. We will continue to do what we can to stop this destructive industry before it starts,” said Amanda Louise Helle, Greenpeace activist.

Why is there interest in deep sea mining?

Growing demand for new sources of the minerals essential for products from electric car batteries to solar panels has boosted global interest in deep sea mining in recent years. The practice, however, has met major opposition globally due to uncertainty about how it will affect marine biodiversity. Its consequences are particularly challenging to quantify as marine ecosystems are poorly understood and more than 75% of the global seafloor has not been mapped or observed.

An International Seabed Authority meeting in July 2023 concluded without a green light on the practice, despite many companies and countries – including Norway – pushing for it. Businesses, however, can still begin mining in 2024, as currently there are no rules regulating commercial deep-sea mining in international waters.

What are the potential consequences to the environment?

According to a Planet Tracker report, The Sky High Cost of Deep Sea Mining, trying to restore the permanent damage to biodiversity caused by deep sea mining would cost so much that no one could afford to pay for it.

While the likelihood of success for deep sea restoration is low, its cost is so high that it would be impossible for companies to pay for it and operate at a profit. Even though the energy transition requires a significant amount of critical minerals, we must continue sourcing them on land – or, better yet, extract them from the huge amounts of e-waste that are polluting ecosystems.

A separate report from the University of Exeter and Greenpeace warned that constant man-made noise might interfere with the unique frequencies that whales, dolphins and porpoises use to speak to each other and navigate the ocean. Research called for more research into the impact of mining on ocean life, noting that whales and dolphins are already under increased stress from climate change and fishing activity.

SGV TAKE

Deep sea mining is a hugely dangerous practice and must be stopped before it becomes more popular worldwide. It is disappointing to see Norway, a country lauded globally for its green commitments, approve plans that could be majorly disruptive to the Arctic, an ecosystem that is already particularly vulnerable to climate change.

The energy transition indeed needs critical minerals, but sourcing them via deep sea mining will exacerbate the very problems that the transition is trying to address. As land mining is also damaging to the surrounding environment, we must employ and improve existing technologies to recycle and upcycle the devices that are no longer being used and are currently sitting as e-waste.

With additional reporting from Bloomberg