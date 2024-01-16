The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Gordon Boggis, chief executive of Carnegie, explores how the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) expected update of its Green Guides will impact the built environment, design, and architecture.

It comes as no surprise that sustainability has become a critical consideration across industries. Consumers now expect brands to address climate change, and environmental concerns are shaping purchasing behavior. The built environment, with its significant energy consumption, resource use, and overall environmental footprint, plays a crucial role in this regard. The growing demand for eco-friendly products and practices, however, has led to the emergence of greenwashing as a significant challenge for designers, architects, and manufacturers. To tackle this concern, the FTC has announced plans to update the Green Guides, which were last revised in 2012.

The FTC Green Guides consist of guidelines and regulations that assist businesses in making accurate and credible environmental claims. These guidelines provide a framework for companies to follow when asserting the environmental benefits or attributes of their products, services, or business practices. The objective of the FTC Green Guides is to prevent deceptive or misleading advertising practices, which can mislead consumers and undermine genuine efforts to promote sustainability.

Covering a wide range of environmental claims, including those related to renewable resources, recyclability, compostability, energy efficiency, carbon footprint, and more, these guidelines assist companies in avoiding false or exaggerated claims. They also emphasize the importance of clear and prominent disclosures, as well as the support of environmental assertions with reliable scientific evidence.

The challenges of greenwashing

Despite the efforts of the Green Guides and other international regulatory bodies to limit greenwashing in the industry, a survey conducted by The Harris Poll for Google Cloud reveals that many people question the genuineness of their organization’s sustainability initiatives. In fact, 66% of respondents reported that their organizations have overstated their sustainability efforts.

It can be disheartening to acknowledge that many manufacturers are vague about their products’ sustainability, providing little to no proof or misrepresenting their claims. The architecture and design industry faces particular challenges when it comes to greenwashing, and these can be attributed to three main factors:

Historically prioritized aesthetics over legislation:

Traditionally, the built environment industry has prioritized aesthetics over sustainability. This design-centric approach has sometimes overshadowed the importance of genuine environmental considerations, leading to greenwashing practices where companies make disingenuous claims about the eco-friendliness of their products or projects.

2. Lack of availability of a single, authentic source of information:

Consumers, architects, and designers struggle to find accurate and reliable information about environmentally friendly products and materials. The absence of a centralized, authoritative source makes it difficult to navigate through the sea of green claims, resulting in confusion and the potential for making unsustainable choices.

3. Selective use of information and inauthentic commitment:

Greenwashing often involves highlighting certain aspects of a product or project while downplaying or ignoring other less environmentally friendly attributes. This selective use of information creates a false perception of sustainability, undermining genuine efforts to be a force for good in the built environment.

How FTC regulations improve s ustainability

By updating the FTC Green Guides, the US regulator has an opportunity to address greenwashing and improve sustainability for the built environment in many ways. Some phrases that have become increasingly important to consumers – such as ‘sustainable’, ‘sustainability’, or ‘organic’ – are not included in the current regulations.

The proliferation of these terms in recent years is evident and points to a larger need to revise how companies should market their goods in the interest of transparency. Sales of such products advertised as environmentally and socially conscious grew 28% between 2017 and 2022, according to research by NielsenIQ and McKinsey. Other areas of concern that the updates will likely address include regulations on recyclability, and the use of terms such as ‘carbon-zero’ or ‘carbon-neutral’.

By enhancing its guidelines, the FTC encourages businesses to make accurate and substantiated environmental claims, reducing the prevalence of greenwashing. This fosters transparency and builds trust among stakeholders, ensuring that sustainability efforts are backed by credible evidence and genuine commitment.

In addition to updating the usage of sustainability terms in marketing efforts, the FTC can adopt a more holistic approach with their guidelines. The program can raise awareness among businesses, consumers, architects, and designers about the broader environmental and social impacts of their choices. By strengthening its guidance on considering the life cycle of products and projects, from raw materials to disposal, stakeholders can make more informed decisions that have a positive and lasting effect on sustainability.

For architects and designers who are keen on making responsible choices, it is beneficial to rely on third-party recommendations from the Green Guides and independent certifications such as B Corp and Cradle to Cradle. These resources provide authentic information about sustainable materials, products, and practices, empowering designers to specify and incorporate them more effectively into their projects.

The need to improve enforcement of the green guides

It’s worth noting that while the FTC Green Guides provide valuable guidance, they are not legally binding regulations. Failure to comply with the guidelines, however, can result in enforcement actions by the FTC, leading to significant penalties and reputational damage. That being said, there is room for improvement in the FTC’s enforcement and monitoring practices.

By actively implementing and enforcing the guidelines, the FTC can help designers and businesses make better choices and create more sustainable buildings and designs. Improved enforcement will also enable stakeholders to identify when sustainability claims are not justified, prompting them to seek alternative solutions that align with their goals.

The FTC Green Guides play a vital role in transforming the built environment by enabling members of the design and architecture community to make better decisions toward greater sustainability. By addressing the challenges of greenwashing, providing credible information, and encouraging responsible practices, these regulations promote a more holistic approach to sustainability. Designers and businesses must recognize the importance of accurate environmental claims and the need to make well-informed choices to create a greener, healthier, and more equitable future.

