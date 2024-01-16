Inequality must be addressed to tackle climate change

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Since 2020, the richest five men in the world have doubled their fortunes. During the same period, almost five billion people globally have become poorer. Hardship and hunger are a daily reality for many people worldwide. At current rates, it will take 230 years to end poverty, but the world could have its first trillionaire within a decade.

Five billionaires have doubled their fortunes in three years, while nearly 5 billion people are poorer.

148 top corporations made $1.8 trillion in profits, 52% up on 3-year average, and dished out huge payouts to rich shareholders while hundreds of millions faced cuts in real-term pay.

Oxfam urges a new era of public action, including public services, corporate regulation, breaking up monopolies and enacting permanent wealth and excess profit taxes.

According to the latest report from Oxfam, Inequality Inc, a huge concentration of global corporate and monopoly power is exacerbating inequality economy-wide. Five billionaires have increased their fortunes from $405 billion to $869 billion since 2020, and their wealth has grown three times faster than the rate of inflation.

Overall billionaires are now $3.3 trillion or 34% richer than they were at the beginning of this decade of crisis – which has seen ‘a global pandemic, war, a cost of living crisis and climate breakdown’.

At the same time, 60% of humanity has become poorer – the danger is that such extraordinary extremes are becoming the new normal. Corporate and monopoly power, the report’s authors argue, is an unrelenting inequality-generating machine.

Seven out of ten of the world’s biggest corporates have either a billionaire as chief executive or a billionaire as their principal shareholder. These corporations are worth $10.2 trillion, equivalent to more than the combined GDPs of all countries in Africa and Latin America.

For huge corporations, just as for super-rich individuals, the last two decades have been extraordinarily lucrative. The past few years have been better still, with the biggest firms experiencing an 89% leap in profits in 2021 and 2022, and projections suggesting that further records may have been broken in 2023.

Less than 150 of the world’s biggest corporations together raked in $1.8 trillion in total net profits in the year to June 2023, a 52% jump compared to average net profits in 2018-2021. Their windfall profits surged to nearly $700 billion. Oxfam’s report claims that, for every $100 of profit made by 96 major corporations between July 2022 and June 2023, $82 was paid out to rich shareholders.

“We’re witnessing the beginnings of a decade of division, with billions of people shouldering the economic shockwaves of pandemic, inflation and war, while billionaires’ fortunes boom. This inequality is no accident; the billionaire class is ensuring corporations deliver more wealth to them at the expense of everyone else,” said Oxfam International interim executive director Amitabh Behar.

The dangers of concentrating power in the hands of a few

As ownership, and the potential for climate action, becomes more concentrated, it also becomes more challenging to accelerate positive environmental and social change. There is a famous CDP report from 2017, Carbon Majors, which shows that 100 active fossil fuel producers including ExxonMobil, Shell, BHP Billiton and Gazprom are linked to 71% of industrial greenhouse gas emissions since 1988.

While those emissions may have been generated through the use of fossil fuels, and the consumers of those fuels, the reality is that the concentration of money and power in the hands of a few makes it harder to deliver social and environmental change. Those with the resources and influence required to drive transformation as those with the least incentive to upend the system.

There are well established corporate practices that could endanger the ‘just transition’ to a fair and sustainable future for all. By squeezing workers, dodging tax, privatising the state and refusing to engage with the impact of externalities (leading to climate breakdown), corporations are driving inequality and acting in the service of delivering ever-greater wealth to their already-rich owners.

The Oxfam report provides a number of concrete examples. Bernard Arnault is the world’s second richest man, presiding over luxury goods empire LVMH, which has been fined by France‘s anti-trust body. He also owns France’s biggest media outlet, Les Échos, as well as Le Parisien. Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, is said to hold a “near-monopoly” on cement in Nigeria. His empire’s expansion into oil has raised concerns about a new private monopoly.

Meanwhile Jeff Bezos’s fortune of $167.4 billion increased by $32.7 billion since the 2020. Despite the US government having sued Amazon, the source of Bezos’ fortune, for wielding its “monopoly power” to hike prices, degrade service for shoppers and stifle competition, Bezos’ wealth has prevailed.

Inequality between North and South

At the time Oxfam’s report was written, approximately 4.8 billion people were poorer than they were in 2019. Globally, people are working harder and longer hours, often for poverty wages in precarious and unsafe jobs. The wages of nearly 800 million workers have failed to keep up with inflation, declining by $1.5 trillion over the last two years, equivalent to nearly a month (25 days) of lost wages for each worker.

New Oxfam analysis of World Benchmarking Alliance data on more than 1,600 of the largest corporations worldwide shows that only 0.4% of them are publicly committed to paying workers a living wage and support a living wage in their value chains. It would take 1,200 years for a woman working in the health and social sector to earn what the average chief executive of one of the biggest 100 Fortune companies earns in a year.

For the poorest people, who are more likely to be women, racialised peoples, and marginalised groups in every society, daily life has become more brutal. Global inequality – the gap between Global North and the Global South – has grown for the first time in 25 years.

Despite representing just 21% of the global population, rich countries in the Global North own 69% of global wealth and are home to 74% of the world’s billionaire wealth. Furthermore, share ownership overwhelmingly benefits the richest. Indeed, the top 1% own 43% of all global financial assets. They hold 48% of financial wealth in the Middle East, 50% in Asia and 47% in Europe.

Addressing inequality

The Oxfam report argues that to end extreme inequality, governments must radically redistribute the power of billionaires and corporations back to ordinary people. A more equal world could become reality, but only if governments effectively regulate and reimagine the private sector.

Oxfam’s report also shows how a “war on taxation” by corporations has seen the effective corporate tax rate fall by roughly a third in recent decades, while vested interests have relentlessly privatised the public sector and segregated services like education and water.

“We have the evidence. We know the history. Public power can rein in runaway corporate power and inequality —shaping the market to be fairer and free from billionaire control. Governments must intervene to break up monopolies, empower workers, tax these massive corporate profits and, crucially, invest in a new era of public goods and services,” said Behar.

“Every corporation has a responsibility to act but very few are. Governments must step up. There is action that lawmakers can learn from, from US anti-monopoly government enforcers suing Amazon in a landmark case, to the European Commission wanting Google to break up its online advertising business, and Africa’s historic fight to reshape international tax rules.”

Oxfam is calling on governments to rapidly and radically reduce the gap between the super-rich and the rest of society. There are three key levers for doing this, by:

Revitalising the state. A dynamic and effective state is the best bulwark against extreme corporate power. Governments should ensure universal provision of healthcare and education, and explore publicly-delivered goods and public options in sectors from energy to transportation.

Reining in corporate power, including by breaking up monopolies and democratising patent rules. This also means legislating for living wages, capping CEO pay, and new taxes on the super-rich and corporations, including permanent wealth and excess profit taxes. Oxfam estimates that a wealth tax on the world’s millionaires and billionaires could generate $1.8 trillion a year.

Reinventing business. Competitive and profitable businesses don’t have to be shackled by shareholder greed. Democratically-owned businesses better equalise the proceeds of business. If just 10% of US businesses were employee-owned, this could double the wealth share of the poorest half of the US population, including doubling the average wealth of Black households.

SGV Take

While the information coming out of the Oxfam report won’t be a surprise to anyone, the suggestions the report makes for addressing inequality may be hard to swallow. We’ve clearly seen the lobbying campaigns by the fossil fuel industry, the automotive and aviation industry and the plastics sector.

The idea of fair and robust taxation frameworks, the linking of corporate pay to performance on more than financial return, these are simple approaches that start to address the underlying systems that perpetuate the dangerous business as usual models of the modern economy. Whether any politician has the guts to discuss it is another matter.