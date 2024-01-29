The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

As the global community grapples with the urgent need for climate action, the lack of new rules for carbon credits being established at the end of 2023 has cast a shadow over many business’s carbon reduction strategies. With the carbon credit market in disarray, many businesses are entering 2024 with significant gaps in their decarbonisation strategies, with most businesses reliant on carbon credits to meet net zero goals.

Uncertainty in the carbon markets offers land-owning businesses new opportunities in launching their own carbon reduction projects.

Most businesses have included carbon credits as a key part of sustainability strategies, but some projects have been proven exaggerated claims and Cop28 failed to agree on new rules for a global market, businesses need other ways to decarbonise or risk missing net zero goals.

Using AI and satellite data enables more options and control for businesses when it comes to decarbonisation and full transparency and accurate data for ESG reporting.

60 FTSE 100 companies have signed up to reach net zero by 2050, and the majority of these businesses will struggle to meet net-zero goals without the use of carbon credits. But despite the critical need, the use of carbon credits by businesses fell between 6-9% this year due to high-profile scandals around carbon avoidance projects.

For land-owning businesses, there’s a significant opportunity currently being overlooked. New advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite technology can assist land-owning businesses in establishing carbon reduction projects on their own land. Not only do onsite, self-managed projects mitigate the risks of transparency and efficacy, but they also represent the most cost-effective solution to meeting net-zero decarbonisation goals.

The challenges in the carbon market

Reports examining some of the world’s most significant carbon avoidance projects, widely used for offsetting credits, reveal a trend of overinflated climate impact claims. According to investigations by The Guardian, over 90% of rainforest carbon offsets have exaggerated the threat of deforestation. A decline in the usage of carbon credits by businesses of between 6-9% has also been observed this year, according to data from BloombergNEF.

Beyond exaggerated claims, there is also a lack of uniformity in methodologies, leading to reporting complexities for purchasers. Many third-party entities have direct operational control over the carbon offsetting process. This situation presents a challenge for businesses, creating uncertainty around the reliability of avoidance-based carbon credits to meet their emissions reduction targets.

These complexities highlight the need for businesses to explore alternative options, especially as the market is now trending towards phasing out carbon avoidance credits in favour of higher-premium, less abundant carbon reduction credits. The shift in focus within the carbon credit market comes at a critical time when businesses are seeking other robust and reliable solutions to meet their sustainability goals.

Businesses remain eager to meet net-zero targets

Despite these setbacks and future trends, businesses across the world remain committed to carbon emissions reductions. This is according to the findings of a global survey commissioned by AiDash. The survey, which involved over 500 senior sustainability officers, found that in 2023, 98% of businesses were not merely meeting but surpassing legal requirements in their efforts to curb emissions. A remarkable 60 FTSE 100 companies have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, underlining a collective determination to confront climate change head-on.

Utilising AI & satellites – a solution for landowning businesses

Recent advances in technology have now unlocked an opportunity for landowning businesses: the establishment of carbon reduction projects on their own lands. AI and satellite technology allow businesses to conduct accurate assessments of the carbon captured within the land they own. This technology can predict the potential for additional carbon capture and devise effective carbon emissions reduction plans, eliminating the need to invest in carbon reduction projects managed by third parties and instead using AI and satellite data, in collaboration with human expertise, to operate carbon reduction projects internally.

Numerous organisations are on the verge of being priced out of the carbon emissions market, facing the prospect of exceeding their initial budgetary allocations. The more viable alternative of instituting an in-house carbon reduction program on their own land effectively mitigates the price risk associated with procuring carbon credits. Leveraging AI and satellite technology enables them to cut the number of credits they need to purchase to achieve net-zero, allowing them to also utilize their own land when striving to meet sustainability targets.

The dynamic capabilities of these technologies give landowning businesses a distinct advantage, providing them with the means to create a locally controlled, cost-effective, and sustainable path to carbon neutrality. Initiating their own carbon offset initiatives gives land-owning businesses the potential to save up to 90% compared with buying the equivalent volume of carbon credits from the market.

The determination shown by businesses in meeting their net-zero targets demonstrates that there is a widespread recognition within the industry that achieving carbon neutrality is not merely a regulatory obligation but a strategic imperative for resilience and long-term viability. For businesses, the primary focus in achieving net zero should be on addressing scope one and two emissions. By eliminating both direct and indirect carbon emissions, businesses can automatically tackle emissions throughout their entire supply chain.

The role of technology in preserving biodiversity

Beyond carbon neutrality, AI and satellite technology also offer land-owning businesses the opportunity to increase the biodiversity of their land and meet their biodiversity net gain (BNG) targets, which form an integral part of broader sustainability plans. The ability to automate ecological surveys and reporting is a game-changer for businesses aiming to meet BNG targets.

AI-powered models, fuelled by satellite measurements, not only provide accurate ecological data but can also optimise future restoration strategies. By synthesizing information from high-resolution satellite imagery, public data sources, and environmental datasets, AI and satellite technology go beyond providing businesses with raw data – they offer a comprehensive platform to oversee the entire BNG process. At every step, this technology works in tandem with ecologists, ensuring human experts have full oversight and control of the entire process.

As businesses navigate the evolving terrain of carbon credits, the fusion of AI and satellite technology must become a vital tool for land-owning businesses – most of whom have already displayed their dedication and remain committed to meeting carbon reduction targets. The power to control and monitor emissions reduction and biodiversity initiatives locally offers businesses a pathway to reliability, transparency, and sustainability, shaping a future where corporate responsibility extends beyond compliance to active stewardship of the planet.