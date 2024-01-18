UK solar: sunny skies or clouds ahead?

The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Ross Driver, fund manager for Foresight Solar and managing director at Foresight Group (LSE:FSG), explores what is in store for the next decade of UK solar power, highlighting the need for long-term policy support.

Renewable energy infrastructure has attracted billions in investment, helping build the UK’s leading solar sector that we see today.

Recent changes to the macroeconomic environment, however, have altered investment conditions, which, coupled with the Government seemingly pulling back on its net zero commitments, has created uncertainty for the industry.

For solar to not only survive but thrive, it needs market stability and incentives to innovate.

What’s in store for the next decade of UK solar power? Renewable energy infrastructure has enjoyed a great decade of public and private investment, attracting around £120 billion of investment since 2010. The country’s early move into the sector helped build the strong solar industry that we see today with a record 5.5TWh generated in the second quarter of 2023 alone, a 12% increase on the previous year.

Supported by technological advances, solar has swiftly become the cheapest form of electricity production – closely followed by onshore wind – with energy generation costs having more than halved to roughly $45/MWh in the past five years. The industry’s rise would never have been possible without investment funds: according to the latest tally from the Association of Investment Companies (AIC), these now total £18.3 billion in UK assets.

Incoming clouds

Recent changes to the UK’s macroeconomic environment, however, have rapidly altered investment conditions, primarily due to higher interest rates. A decade ago, with the Bank of England benchmark just above zero, investment in long-term infrastructure projects was actively supported by UK Government programmes and represented an ever higher value proposition for investors. Fast-forward to the current day and we are presented with a different story.

Solar funds have been favoured primarily by income investors because of the reliable dividends, as well as their intrinsic connection to decarbonisation investment themes. While this remains true, the UK Government’s current conflicting signals on energy policy – including rowing back on certain measures targeting net zero – has increased uncertainty about the industry’s prospects.

Additionally, with the Review of Energy Markets Arrangements (REMA) ongoing, the Government is yet to give a clear signal on how clean electricity will be priced in the medium term, meaning income visibility for solar farm managers and investors alike may be impacted.

On top of this, the UK Government hit renewable generation with a windfall tax. Whilst our industry clearly accepted contributing its fair share during a period of unsustainably high power prices, renewable generation was not afforded any tax rebate for new investments – unlike oil and gas. This can only be described as a regressive policy.

Another clear challenge to the sector globally is grid capacity and local market rules and processes around grid connection. As economies wind down fossil fuel-powered plants and increase the proportion of renewable electricity flowing through their cables and wires, this critical infrastructure may struggle to cope with the fluctuations in the amount of power generated, particularly at peak generation times.

This makes battery storage – often co-located with solar power plants, supporting a steady and manageable base flow of electricity to the grid – another important piece of the clean energy picture. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), grid-scale battery storage capacity needs to grow by approximately 120GW per year between 2023 and 2030 to meet global needs. The actual deployed figure, however, was a ‘meagre’ 28GW at the end of 2022, of which 4.5GW was in Europe.

Supporting net zero

The UK Climate Change Committee has warned that the UK is already behind schedule to achieve its target of 70GW of installed solar capacity by 2035 to reach net zero, and that the Government needs to step up its efforts to support renewables3. To achieve this goal, the country will need to deploy an average of 4.3GW per annum.

Last year, less than 1GW additional capacity was deployed.

Whilst demonstrable progress has undoubtedly been made over the past decade, the next ten years are vital to put the UK back on track to meet its climate goals and limit warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, as set out in the Paris Agreement.

The critical 2030 deadline for reducing emissions on the way to net zero is approaching, so what does the sector need to do to continue its growth and further its contribution to the UK’s decarbonisation targets?

Subsidies have been instrumental in supporting sector growth to date but are ultimately unsustainable for the long-term – especially if the solar industry is to reach the scale it needs to decarbonise the UK energy sector and meet our commitments.

For solar to shine in the coming decade, the industry desperately needs long-term certainty of government policy to provide market stability and incentivise innovation. Promisingly, clean energy think tank RMI estimates that technological improvements could cut today’s prices for solar electricity generation in half by 2030. For solar funds, this will reduce capital expenditure, allowing deployment into more projects, while maintaining investment returns.

The IEA expects the sun to be the largest source of energy by 2050. Since Foresight Solar was listed on the London Stock Exchange 10 years ago, the landscape has dramatically changed. The next decade will be critical to safeguarding and expanding solar power. Long-term policy support is critical to ensuring that clean energy producers continue to thrive and the benefits of sunshine reach all segments of our economy.

