The essential weekly newsletter for sustainability leaders with the insights you need. Curated by our expert editors. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Charlotte Enright, renewables specialist at Anglo Scottish Asset Finance, discusses how UK businesses can become more sustainable in a way that benefits them, their consumers, and the overall green landscape.

The Conservative Party’s attitude to the nation’s net zero targets might be described as sluggish.

With an increasingly eco-conscious public, a well-defined set of sustainability policies can provide a competitive advantage.

With greater visibility than ever available over your business’s operating practices, it’s become easier for business owners to identify which area of your business is least sustainable.

Changes to Britain’s net zero targets in recent months have been a concern for environmental activists across the country. Conservative party leader Rishi Sunak has stated that the party will be taking a more “pragmatic and realistic” path to net zero, which has seen certain elements of the original path scrapped.

Meanwhile, recent studies have found that almost a third of UK SMEs have no net zero plans in place as they look to become more sustainable. Despite this, 35% of UK adults are more likely to trust a business with a transparent and environmentally responsible supply chain, indicating the importance of operating sustainably at a consumer level too.

It’s therefore more important than ever for businesses to thoroughly interrogate their sustainability credentials – and to be seen doing it properly.

Why are green credentials more important than ever?

The Conservative Party’s attitude to the nation’s net zero targets might be described as sluggish. But, with an increasingly eco-conscious public, a well-defined set of sustainability policies can provide a competitive advantage. In fact, when choosing between products, 29% of UK adults would opt for a business with a strong green reputation and public perception over those without.

It’s not just consumer-facing businesses that should understand the importance of operating sustainably, however. Any UK business operating within the EU should be aware of the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, introduced in October 2023.

Under the new legislation, companies within the EU must report on the carbon emissions attached to certain imported goods, like fertiliser, steel and aluminium. With European companies incentivised to import raw materials from sustainable sources, UK exporters must maintain valid sustainability credentials to remain competitive.

Total environmental visibility

For many firms looking to increase their sustainability, the first consideration – and often the most difficult – is identifying which areas of the business to target to become greener. Investment is likely required, though the current economic climate dictates that firms must invest surgically, trimming any excess wherever possible.

Modern tools such as Sustainability Manager by Microsoft have allowed businesses to get total visibility across all of their operations, providing a single data hub that allows business owners to better understand their emissions. The tool provides organisations with the ability to record and report on emissions from various areas of the business and actively take steps to reduce their environmental impact.

Businesses operating internationally, in particular those with integrated supply chains, perhaps stand to benefit the most from software such as this. The tool enables simpler alignment of their business policies with EU and US regulations, allowing companies to strengthen their foothold in the global green economy.

Green collaboration

Working in tandem allows businesses to maximise the impact of their environmental activities, but it’s vital to do so without falling foul of competition law. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) released guidance this October to help businesses understand how to collaborate safely with other companies operating at the same level of the supply chain.

The Green Agreements Guidance outlines examples of proper collaboration to maximise impact, such as farmers mutually agreeing to stop using pesticides in order to protect biodiversity. Other examples included fashion companies agreeing to stop using fabrics that contribute to microplastic pollution.

For businesses looking to maximise their environmental impact, collaboration is a great way to do so, and can position your company as a driving force within a progressive sector. But, it’s important to do so legally, or the ramifications could be difficult to deal with. The CMA has adopted an ‘open-door’ policy for all queries related to the Green Agreements Guidance, so be sure to consult them if you’re unsure whether a future project falls within the rules.

Be transparent – and avoid greenwashing

Gone are the days when empty environmental promises would placate angry activists. In today’s world of activism via consumerism, greenwashing – wherein a business uses unproven environmental claims to sell products or boost their reputation – is a deadly sin.

A greenwashing scandal is enough to damage the reputation of well-established businesses, such as Volkswagen, who paid the price for violating the Clean Air Act. Now, however, the CMA has the power to impose civil penalties on companies making misleading sustainability claims.

Businesses could face fines of up to 10% of global turnover if they’re found to breach consumer law with bogus sustainability claims, so be sure that any green credentials are fully investigated before being pushed out.

Funding the sustainability drive

Increasing your business’s sustainability isn’t something that can happen overnight. Often, sizable operational changes are required, with investments deemed daunting by many business owners. External facilities, such as green loans or bonds, are therefore a great avenue to explore in order to realise these changes.

Subject to an international standard known as the Green Loan Principles (GLP), businesses utilising these facilities must report on how the money is spent, ensuring the transparency of your borrowing and showing the impact of your spend. As well as insulating your business against greenwashing claims, the GLP reporting process ensures that any investment is allocated effectively, improving the efficiency of your investment.

With global green finance growing tenfold between 2012 and 2022, external green funding has become a vital asset for businesses of all shapes and sizes looking to become more environmentally friendly. Investing in your sustainability credentials might be daunting, but your business stands to gain significantly from it.

With greater visibility than ever available over your business’s operating practices, it’s become easier for business owners to identify which area of your business is least sustainable. With environmental concerns at the forefront of more and more consumers’ minds, greener firms can enjoy huge long-term gains by investing in their sustainability.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.