UK Government approves emergency use of ‘banned’ pesticides

The UK Government has allowed the ‘emergency use’ of a toxic pesticide that is supposed to be banned for the harm it poses to bees.

Banned pesticides have been permitted for use in ’emergency applications’.

The product in question is known to have a devastating impact on pollinating insects.

Any short-term relief gained through the approval of neonicotinoids will be undermined by severe consequences in the long run.

In 2018, the UK Government agreed to ban the outdoor use of three neonicotinoid pesticides due to their devastating impact on bee populations. The move was championed by officials, warmly welcomed by environmental campaigners and widely approved by industry experts.

Unfortunately, the ban has not played out as expected. For the third year in a row, the Government has reverted to a loophole provision that allows the harmful pesticides to be used in ‘emergency’ situations.

The case against neonicotinoids

Neonicotinoids are a class of neuro-active insecticides, used to protect agricultural crops from pests such as aphids, beetles or grubs. Since their development in the late 1980s, their efficacy has earned them a substantial share of the global pesticide market, safeguarding farmers from the economic losses of pest infestations.

Despite their initial success, however, neonicotinoids are widely criticised for their harmful impact on pollinating insects and other wildlife. When consumed by bees, butterflies or even birds, they tend to result in severe paralysis or immediate death.

While this may seem like a small price to pay for the preservation of farming incomes and global food supplies, the costs do not stack up in the long run. Without the service of bees and other pollinators, global crop production could eventually fall by 5-8%, disrupting an estimated $577 billion of economic activity every year.

Furthermore, the losses incurred would include various fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes that provide vital nutrients to the world’s population and offer some protection from non-communicable diseases and their burden on healthcare systems. With research suggesting that the decline of pollinating insects is already contributing to around 427,000 premature deaths every year, the toll on human lives cannot be ignored.

Regulatory loophole allows for continued use

In 2018, the UK voted in favour of an EU-wide ban on the outdoor use of the three most common neonicotinoids; Clothianidin, Imidacloprid and Thiamethoxam. The Government had already made its stance clear, with the then Environment Secretary suggesting that Brexit would provide an opportunity for further restrictions.

Despite presenting itself as a leader in the reduction of harmful pesticides, however, the UK Government has repeatedly failed to live up to its words. Year after year, it has ignored the advice of its own Expert Committee on Pesticides and exploited a regulatory loophole that allows for neonicotinoids to be used in ‘emergency applications’.

Now for the third year in a row, neonicotinoids will be permitted for use on England’s sugar beet crop.

The Government has been quick to point out that the threshold for what constitutes an ‘emergency’ is higher than ever before. Only one pesticide has been approved, a substance known as Cruiser SB, and farmers must provide independent evidence to suggest that at least 65% of their crop would otherwise be impacted by viruses transmitted by common pests.

“We recognise the damaging impact that an outbreak of beet yellow virus could have on farmer livelihoods,” said Mark Spencer, Farming Minister at the UK Government. “We therefore regard issuing an emergency authorisation as a necessary and proportionate measure.”

“The product can only be used if a threshold is met, and its use will be strictly controlled. This decision is based on robust scientific assessment and the risks have been evaluated very carefully.”

‘Emergency’ situation or just the new normal?

The Government’s latest decision came on the back of a roundtable discussion with members of the country’s powerful sugar industry. According to a press release from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra), the event focused on how the sector could phase out its reliance on neonicotinoids.

Still, the takeaway from the meeting appears to have been that this year’s forecasts are concerning enough to warrant their continued usage. As were last year’s, and the year before that.

With each repetition, the argument becomes less compelling. If pests are rife every year, then at what point to we accept that this is simply the reality we have to work with? The Government has been warned that the long-term costs of neonicotinoids far outweigh the short-term benefits of their protection, and yet it treats each season as though it is a harmless one-off.

“This is the third consecutive year that the government has gone directly against the advice of its own scientific advisors with potentially devastating consequences,” says Sandra Bell, a campaigner for Friends of the Earth. “It’s incredibly brazen to allow a banned bee-harming pesticide back into UK fields mere weeks after the government talked up the need for global ambition on reducing pesticides.”

Bell is not alone in calling out the UK’s hypocrisy.

“In previous years, Defra insisted that the sugar industry must make progress in finding alternatives, but we are yet to see any outcomes,” notes Amy Heley, Public Affairs and Media Officer at the Pesticide Collaboration. “The Pesticide Collaboration is deeply concerned that this emergency derogation is simply another example of the government failing to follow through on their own pledges to improve the environment and protect human health.”

This is not just an issue for environmental campaign groups. Companies outside of the sugar industry are equally concerned about being implicated in the use of neonicotinoids.

“Many businesses beyond farming benefit from the UK’s track record of high standards on environmental protection,” explains Anabel Kindersley, co-owner of Neal’s Yard Remedies. “It is challenging for businesses to maintain a reputation for quality, if they are linked to activity that is destroying nature.”

“We believe that by acting against the advice of its own scientific advisors, the government is putting the UK’s well-deserved reputation at risk.”

SGV TAKE

The Government’s decision to approve the continued use of neonicotinoids sets the country up for another year of ignoring the need for more sustainable options. Each season’s decision only strengthens the narrative that harmful pesticides are a necessary evil, used to safeguard our crops from states of emergency.

‘Emergencies’, however, are defined as being unexpected events that call for immediate intervention. If pest infestations have wreaked such havoc three years in a row, then one has to wonder whether they should be reframed as a predictable misfortune that ought to be addressed by long-term solutions.