Flavia Solazzo, senior director of EU energy transition, Environmental Defense Fund looks at the implications of the global stocktake for methane.

Methane momentum: 2023 was a pivotal moment. Major players stepped up to tackle methane emissions with ground-breaking policies.

Tracking and accountability: New “ eyes in the sky ” and robust protocols will expose polluters, driving effective methane mitigation in 2024 and beyond.

Cooperation and accountability are key: Global collaboration and strong accountability mechanisms are crucial to turning promises into action and curbing methane emissions.

2023 marked a decisive turning point. The world woke up to the grim realities of the climate crisis. This wasn’t just driven by high-profile climate talks or mounting scientific evidence but by the lived experience of global communities experiencing increasingly severe weather events.

Last summer, UN Secretary-General António Guterres described this shift, saying that the ‘era of global boiling has arrived‘. A decade ago, this comment would have been considered hyperbole, but it has become more of a statement of fact, with 2023 achieving the dubious honour of being the hottest year on record.

In response to this escalating climate crisis, reaching greenhouse gas neutrality by 2050 emerges as key, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. It means quickly shifting toward decarbonising energy systems, integrating advancements in renewable technologies, and enhancing efficiency in sectors like electricity, transportation, industry, and building. Critical to this wider energy transition are strategies like electrification and employing clean hydrogen in areas where decarbonisation is proving more challenging.

Methane mitigation takes centre stage

Natural gas can play its part in the energy mix but needs to be partnered with carbon capture and storage to reduce its environmental impact. Equally important is the reduction of methane emissions across the natural gas value chain, especially given the fact that methane is the second-largest contributor to global warming after carbon dioxide.

2023 was a year not only of heightened climate awareness but of concrete advancements in climate action, and I have hope about the progress made. Something very close to my heart was the European Union’s initiative to target methane emissions in the oil and gas industry, often considered to be a ‘low-hanging fruit’. Tackling these emissions is crucial because it’s the quickest, easiest, and most cost-effective way to mitigate climate change. It also gives us valuable time to focus on decarbonising other sectors and slow runaway warming.

The EU made a significant step forward by agreeing on groundbreaking legislation aimed at reducing emissions in various sectors, including the import of fossil fuels. This move demonstrates the bloc’s leadership role in the global energy transition, addressing a vital issue within its energy framework and establishing a new standard for environmentally responsible trade practices. Our team, alongside other NGOs, played an important part in shaping this policy.

A key part of our collective approach was to consistently focus policymakers’ attention on the EU’s critical role in global climate leadership. Stressing the fact that the bloc has to take responsibility for its environmental impact – as the world’s largest importer of natural gas – by rapidly moving away from shifting pollution beyond its borders.

At the tail-end of last year, methane took centre stage at COP28. The Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, signed by major producers, including National Oil Companies, demonstrated a growing consensus on the urgency for methane reduction. And, for the first time, the Global Stocktake emphasised the need to move away from fossil fuels.

Major emitters joining the fight, like the US and China, aligned with the broader shift towards decarbonisation. In the US, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalised new ambitious regulations to curb emissions from oil and gas operations. This followed China’s announcement of a national methane reduction plan.

We’re stepping into an exciting era where cutting-edge monitoring tech and a stronger push for openness and accountability from investors are changing the game. Until now, the global picture of emissions has been pretty blurred, with the reality always more severe than reported. New technology will allow for more accurate tracking of emissions and hold companies to account for their environmental impact.

Looking ahead…

Throughout 2024, Environmental Defense Fund Europe will continue efforts to see through the EU’s methane regulation to successful implementation across Member States. The transition period leading up to January 2027 when new measures come into force is a significant opportunity to find practical solutions and establish effective standards.

The International Energy Agency’s (IEA) upcoming Global Methane Tracker, which monitors and analyses methane emissions worldwide, should help concentrate minds on this. And, we’ll be pushing for robust measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) protocols, essential to track progress against claims and pledges. With the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies, and in partnership with the International Methane Emissions Observatory (IMEO) and the IEA, we will launch a robust accountability mechanism, leaving no room for emitters to hide.

…and down from space

Speaking of ‘launching’: a key part of this initiative will be the literal launch of MethaneSAT, a next-generation satellite designed to detect methane emissions with unmatched precision. Expected to be in place early in 2024, this satellite will revolutionise our ability to track both large-scale and smaller methane sources, bringing much-needed transparency to a largely invisible problem. MethaneSAT will not only help us monitor emissions more effectively across global production, it will also catalyse global action towards bringing them down.

In the meantime, I hope that national governments, the energy sector, and other big emitters, continue 2023’s methane momentum by upholding their voluntary commitments. That means full steam ahead with mitigation efforts and making sure they’re in sync with global methane standards.

We’re moving into an era where cooperation, collaboration and transparency are key, and technology is a huge part of making that happen. It will enable us to see and measure the problem and put actionable data in the hands of operators, governments, and the public to drive action.

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.