Chief sustainability officers warn of green skills scarcity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Policy » Governance

Chief sustainability officers warn of green skills scarcity

Sustainability leaders at large companies are lamenting the lack of climate change talent across the board, a survey by EY has found.
By Giulia Bottaro
8 June 2023, 07:26 Updated: 8 June 2023, 09:02
© ShutterstockPost Thumbnail

Sustainability leaders at large companies are lamenting the lack of climate change talent across the board, a survey by EY has found.

  • The lack of competent workers is considered one of the largest barriers to achieving corporate net zero targets. 
  • The race to net zero is creating significant business opportunities but also a green skills gap.
  • Many companies, however, are dealing with this issue by hiring new people and upskilling their workers.

EY has carried out a survey to analyse the action companies are taking to address climate change. It questioned 506 global chief sustainability officers or equivalents from businesses with at least £1 billion annual revenues, including 40 UK-based sustainability leaders. 

What are the main concerns?

The survey found that the scarcity of climate change talent across all levels will be one of the largest barriers to achieving their net zero targets. When asked to name the biggest obstacles to reach corporate goals, 35% of UK sustainability leaders and 28% of global leaders believe that a difficulty in hiring talent with climate change skills is one of their biggest external barriers. 

Similarly, 33% of UK sustainability leaders and 31% globally believe that a lack of climate change expertise at board and senior management level is a ‘top three’ internal barrier preventing their organisation from prioritising and actioning their net zero strategy. Nearly a third of UK leaders believe that difficulty in retaining or upskilling green talent represents a major internal barrier to addressing climate change. 

What is being done to address them?

Nonetheless, the majority of respondents are already taking action in an attempt to address this skills deficit. Half (50%) of UK sustainability leaders said that their organisation is in the process of appointing new employees or retraining their existing workforce, while 28% said their organisation had already completed this process. 

Sustainability leaders around the world remain confident that their organisation will reach their net zero targets, with 99% of global respondents showing a level of confidence in reaching their climate change commitments within the set timeframe. Just 33% of global respondents said that regulatory concerns represented a barrier to establishing partnerships to achieve decarbonisation goals.

UK regulation is a headache for sustainability leaders 

In the UK, however, this number rose to 56%, despite 63% of respondents saying that joint ventures could prove useful in reducing emissions of products. Three in five (60%) said that joint ventures could help to drive the creation of new, innovative climate change solutions. Businesses cannot act in a silo, but need supportive regulatory and financial environments to enable them to put innovation into practice.

Despite concerns around the regulatory landscape, 25% of UK sustainability leaders were found to be extremely confident and 53% very confident that they will achieve their targets. Only 8% of UK leaders expressed a lack of confidence in achieving their goals. This suggested that, if internal and external barriers were to be urgently addressed, UK businesses could be on track to reaching their targets. 

Urgent need for training and upskilling

Separate research from EY found that most FTSE 100 companies have not yet disclosed details of how their organisation is tackling key areas of their net zero transition, particularly around financial planning, identifying opportunities and adopting skills, competencies, and training. 

Indeed, the race to net zero has led to a war for talent, amid scarcity of workers with the necessary expertise to move companies forward. The transition is creating plenty of opportunities, but companies and workers need to have the right skills to benefit from them. As educational institutions catch up, companies need to focus on upskilling and reskilling their staff – across all levels. 

“We have seen real progress in Board leadership and understanding when it comes to sustainability, and businesses with environmental expertise at senior levels will be well positioned to identify climate risks and opportunities and manage their organisation’s own complex green transitions,” said Rob Doepel, EY UK&I’s managing partner for sustainability. “However, more investment is clearly needed to further develop this in-house expertise and attract new talent at all levels of business.”

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts