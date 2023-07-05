CAP updates guidelines on corporate environmental claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Policy » Governance

CAP updates guidelines on corporate environmental claims

The Competition and Markets Authority (CAP) and the UK Code of Broadcast Advertising (BCAP) have published an updated version of its guidance on environmental claims.
By Felicia Jackson
5 July 2023, 08:41 Updated: 5 July 2023, 09:53
© Shutterstock / JirsakSelection of 'green' buzzwords displayed on a washing line.
Selection of 'green' buzzwords displayed on a washing line.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CAP) and the UK Code of Broadcast Advertising (BCAP) have published an updated version of its guidance on environmental claims.

  • Accusations of greenwash can have impact on a brand’s credibility and reputation and clarity from the advertising regulator should clarify what is, and is not acceptable.
  • Advertising standards in the UK now make it clear that exaggerating environmental benefits, omitting significant information and unqualified claims will now see adverts banned.
  • Advertising and marketing communications are under intense scrutiny, and false or unsubstantiated claims not only run the risk of greenwash but also potential legal liability.

The new guidance contains a section  “Claims about initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact” in section 3.1, that draws on the principles established by recent ASA rulings and the principles from the Competition and Markets Authority’s Making environmental claims on goods and services guidance, to which marketers should have regard when making claims about initiatives designed to reduce environmental impact.

What is the problem with greenwash?

In 2021 the International Consumer Protection and Enforcement Network found that over 40% of companies engaged in greenwash in some way or another. It’s not just buyer and reputational concern though  the pressure is on as the regulatory framework to address greenwashing is now catching up to widespread market concern.

Initiatives such as the UK’s Green Claims Code and the EU Green Claims Directive set out clearly what should be considered by all businesses if they wish to make any product claims relating to environmental impact or benefits. Even though the EU’s rules are not yet in force, they are likely to be a model for other jurisdictions, and set high standards which businesses must get to grips with sooner rather than later.

An accusation of greenwash can come up at any time, whether its misrepresentation of product versus company impact, effective ESG disclosure or consumer communications.

Developing guidelines for UK advertising

The ASA recently ruled on a number of cases involving advertisers often in sectors identified as high-priority areas for consumer behaviour change by the UK Climate Change Committee, which is the expert body that advises Government on net zero targets and priorities.

Those ads made positive environmental claims about specific aspects of their businesses, where much of the business model is responsible for a significant amount of environmental harm / emissions – such as its recent ruling on Shell, Repsol and Petronas, where it was ruled that the companies advertising ignored the impact of the most significant parts of its business.

An advert for Lufthansa was banned for similar reasons on the basis of the previous code, and it is expected that greater clarity will be gained from the update.

Earlier in 2023, the ASA found that these ads breached the CAP and / or BCAP Codes on the grounds that the ads were likely to be understood as making claims about a business’s wider environmental impact and claims about their positive initiatives, therefore exaggerating the business’s overall environmental credentials; in some cases, the claims were not contextualised or at least sufficiently contextualised with material information about the business’s overall environmental impact, which was likely to mislead consumers.

Asking for help with advertising

CAP and the ASA said in a statement that they “are committed to supporting industry in its interpretation and application of the guidance and ASA rulings through training opportunities.”

To further that goal, CAP’s Copy Advice team provides a confidential, expert, fast and free pre-publication advice service on non-broadcast ads – the statement said: “the team stands ready to advise on marketing communications containing environmental claims.”

SG Take

The avoidance of greenwash is increasing in importance – and even the appearance of greenwash. There are ways in which a company can avoid greenwash. These have been widely discussed and they involve sensible targets, alignment across strategy, procurement, design, policy, marketing and more, as well as finding the right kind of certification for your business plus measurement, management and reporting of impact.

However, one of the most important starting points is to ensure that communications are done effectively and accurately – and such guidance will ensure that no company can pretend not to be aware.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts