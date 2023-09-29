Green is the colour – but is marketing the game?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Policy » Governance

Green is the colour – but is marketing the game?

Esther Duran, chief design and product officer at Zone, reflects on how to address the lack of knowledge in sustainability among marketers.
By Esther Duran
29 September 2023, 07:36 Updated: 29 September 2023, 09:57
  • Whether you’re part of the marketing department or elsewhere, the problems stemming from a lack of understanding are present across the board.
  • It is clear that everyone has to buy into sustainable initiatives to ensure that businesses are successful in their strategies.
  • We need to set an example for future generations and create an environment where sustainable practices thrive. 

Marketers typically take the blame for failing to implement genuine sustainability plans. But is it really their fault? They lack the fundamental knowledge – both around how key elements of their sector operate and the negative impact of digital consumption – to implement long-term, effective sustainability strategies. 

Digital consumption doesn’t exist solely on the digital plain

Digital consumption’s environmental impact is comparable to physical consumption – if not worse. Environmental policies often centre around the physical world: recycling plastic, cutting out meat and using less paper. But whilst this is in line with our education and current awareness levels, it only covers part of the problem. If we’re not taught about the detrimental knock-on effects of digital consumption, how can we do better? 

Identifying digital consumption’s true consequences – i.e. its ramifications on marketing and corporate sustainability activity – is the first step towards meaningful change. Be mindful of curating an abundance of digital content that has unknown/unintended consequences. 

Case-in-point, everyone recognises the strain that doom scrolling puts on our mental health – it is estimated that 200,000 human lifetimes are wasted daily by infinite scrolling – but few appreciate its harmful impact on the planet. Physical consumption may be easier to understand. However, this doesn’t mean we can afford to ignore the dangers surrounding digital. 

Bottom line: physical and digital consumption should be on par when educating workforces on sustainability. Making your team hyper-aware of the consequences surrounding increasing – or even having – cloud storage, and the reasons this is comparable to buying plastic and investing in fast fashion, is the foundation for long-term change. 

Educate yourself

Sufficient education needs to be applied across the board, including the C-suite. The World Federation of Advertisers reported in April 2023 that more than a third (35%) of marketers worldwide believe there’s a chronic gap in their sustainability knowledge, compared to 20% in 2021. Yet these same marketers are being tasked with leading the charge for their organisations’ efforts to communicate sustainability credentials. 

There are various ways to kickstart the education process. Reading environmental-based materials is a great place to start. This list has a great range of books which explore the climate crisis through multiple lenses. Listening to podcasts like Outrage + Opimism and How to Save a Planet is another great way to educate yourself whilst doing other tasks. Finally, joining sustainable-oriented initiatives such as BIMA Sustainability Council’s ‘Green Pages’, a website launched in 2021 which provides digital teams with a curated set of resources to help fast-track building lower carbon and greener solutions.

Don’t lead the charge. Be a part of it

The onus doesn’t lie solely on marketers’ shoulders. Whether you’re part of the marketing department or find yourself operating in a different department – the problems stemming from a lack of understanding are present across the board. 

One thing is clear: everyone has to buy into sustainable initiatives. Otherwise, planning for the future isn’t realistic. Nobody can save the planet on their own – not even the apparently omniscient marketers of the twenty-first century. There has to be a sector-wide push to promote and maintain a sustainable-first framework. 

Don’t just pay lip service to your sustainability strategy. Investing time and resources into looking beyond the basic physical ramifications – and figuring out new, unique ways to reduce your carbon footprint, is the catalyst to building a better, greener future. 

The sixth-warmest year since records began in 1880 was 2022; ocean temperatures were their hottest ever. The 10 warmest years on record have all occurred since 2010. But this hasn’t come about through physical waste alone. Digital consumption has driven a significant increase in greenhouse gas emissions, thereby contributing to climate change and global warming. 

The UN reports that the tech industry accounts for 2-3% of global emissions – with predictions that this will rise rapidly in the wake of digitalisation. The phrase ‘it’s now or never’ has been bandied about for some time – but today’s data illustrates that we are about to fall off a cliff we can’t come back from. Therefore, 2023 marks the optimal time to commit to your sustainability strategy, to ensure we can set an example for future generations and create an environment where sustainable practices thrive. 

The opinions of guest authors are their own and do not necessarily represent those of SG Voice.

