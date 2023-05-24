Startup profile: Greenworlder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: Greenworlder

By Giulia Bottaro
24 May 2023, 07:30 Updated: 24 May 2023, 09:24

Greenworlder wants to disrupt the social media industry by offering a purpose-driven alternative that prioritises sustainability.

Greenworlder was founded in Luxembourg in 2021 by Peter Bartholin, William Ahlefeldt, Xavier Roth le Gentile and Urban Gillström. So far it has raised €2.5 million.

What problem are you solving?

“Our startup is solving the problem of the lack of a purpose-driven social media platform that focuses on sustainability,” says Bartholin. “With our platform, users can engage with like-minded individuals, share information and insights on sustainability, and take action towards a more sustainable future.”

“The driving force behind our business is the belief that social media can be a powerful tool for positive change. Our mission is to create a community where people can come together to learn, share, and take action towards a more sustainable future.”

What is your product and how does it work?

Greenworlder has developed a social media platform that allows users to connect with each other and share information and resources related to sustainability. It works just like any other social media platform out there, but focuses “on content and people as opposed to filters and click baits”, Bartholin says.

Users can create profiles, share posts, join groups, and engage in conversations around various sustainability topics. The platform will also host a dedicated news section gathering broader perspectives on the topic of sustainability from various media sources committed to fact-checking, which the company says “will prioritise content meant specifically to expand people’s viewpoint, instead of algorithmically narrowing it”.

People can only join by invitation. They can join the waiting list and each invite holder will be able to distribute three further invites to others, who will then be able to do the same thing and grow the community through personal networks. While it is currently web-only, the platform is expected to soon support OS and Android operating systems.

What is the total addressable market?

According to Allied Market Research, the global social media market was valued at $94.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $1,102.9 billion by 2028, growing at a rate of 31.1% during that period. Additionally, the sustainable market is also growing rapidly and is estimated to reach $11.4 trillion by 2025, according to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

“Our biggest challenge is attracting and retaining a critical mass of users on our platform,” notes Bartholin. “We understand that social media is a crowded space, and it will take time to build a community that is passionate about sustainability and engaged in the platform.”

What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?

To scale up the product, Greenworlder plans to focus on user acquisition and engagement through targeted marketing campaigns, partnerships with sustainability-focused organisations, and ongoing improvements to the platform based on user feedback.

“Our timeline for scaling up will depend on our ability to attract and retain users, but we are committed to investing the time and resources necessary to grow our community,” Bartholin says.

The next big milestone is reaching 100,000 active users, which he says “will be a significant achievement that will help us gain momentum and attract even more users to our community”.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

Greenworlder’s competition is the mainstream social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, owned by Meta (NASDAQ:META), and Twitter. While these platforms do not focus on sustainability, they still provide a significant challenge due to their large user bases and established brand recognition.

What does the team look like?

“We have assembled a team of passionate individuals with diverse backgrounds in sustainability, social media, and technology,” concludes Bartholin. “Our team is committed to creating a platform that makes a positive impact on the world, and we believe our collective expertise will help us achieve this goal. Working in a purpose driven company with purpose driven people is an amazing thing.”

