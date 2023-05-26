Startup profile: Aravita

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: Aravita

By Heather Dinwoodie
26 May 2023, 09:19 Updated: 26 May 2023, 09:23

Founded by Marco Perlman, Bruno Schrappe and Aline Azevedo towards the end of 2022, Aravita is developing a technological solution to reduce the burden of food waste. Having recently closed a $2.5 million fundraising round led by Qualcomm Ventures, the Brazilian startup has ambitions for global expansion.

Company mission: 

“Our purpose is to empower retailers and optimize their fresh food operations, resulting in increased profitability while contributing to a more sustainable world,” Azevado announces. “Food waste has a significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions and food insecurity, and these are topics we are passionate about solving!” 

She’s not wrong. Food waste has been described as an “environmental crisis in the making”, accounting for up to 10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, the agricultural sector is consuming enormous amounts of land, freshwater and other resources while struggling to fulfil the demand of an increasing population.  

Overall, research suggests that over 2.5 billion tonnes of food is wasted per year, or roughly a third of what is produced. Fresh fruits and vegetables are at the top of the list, with up to 50% being wasted across the supply chain. 

“Fresh food also has a significant impact on businesses,” adds Azevado. “In Brazil, it accounts for 40% of supermarket sales and is critical for store traffic and customer loyalty. However, stockouts and waste can hinder profitability.” 

“At Aravita, we want to prove that maximizing our clients’ profitability can also make the world a better place,” she concludes. 

AI-informed stock management to minimise food waste

Aravita’s solution relies on AI technology and machine learning (ML) algorithms. Its advanced modelling capabilities enable users to make informed decisions on what stock to order, thereby reducing the likelihood of food going to waste. 

“Our AI optimizes fresh food purchase orders, minimizing lost sales due to stale products or out-of-stock items,” Azevado explains. “Using advanced deep and reinforcement learning AI models, we handle the complexity of fresh food operations to reduce food waste and lost sales. We use AI in two separate parts of our solution – to forecast consumer demand and to optimize order placement.” 

“When supermarkets, the largest retailers of fresh food, are able to buy the right amount of food and , further, enable their supply chains to plan food production and distribution according to accurate purchases and predictions, the entire food system will be much more balanced,” she concludes, adding that this will be of benefit to producers, distributors, retailers, consumers, starving populations and the health of the planet itself. 

Target market: 

Initially, Aravita will target the Brazilian supermarket industry. With over 91,000 food retailers as of 2020, the country’s supermarket sector pulls in over $129 million per year 

Still, most supermarkets are burdened by analog, manual processes that result in continuous wastage. Excessive orders are placed at a hefty cost, only to be met with a lack of consumer demand. With a powerful industry held back by unnecessary losses, Aravita has identified an ample opportunity for market disruption. 

An early-stage company with appetite for growth

Currently, Aravita’s prototype is being trialled by an undisclosed supermarket chain in São Paulo. Throughout the remainder of 2023, a series of pilot projects with additional customers will be used to improve the flexibility and agility of the existing platform. 

Once the company has proven its ability to reduce its customers’ waste while increasing their profitability, it will move towards market expansion. According to Azevedo, Aravita has ambitions for international growth. The startup will also widen its target audience by developing similar solutions for upstream suppliers such as farmers and wholesale distributors. 

