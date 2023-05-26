Startup profile: Aravita

Once its solution has been successfully piloted, Aravita has plans for international growth.

Food waste is responsible for around 10% of global emissions, while also representing a significant dent in retailers' profits.

Aravita has recently secured a $2.5 million investment to develop its technological solution for the reduction of food waste.

Founded by Marco Perlman, Bruno Schrappe and Aline Azevedo towards the end of 2022, Aravita is developing a technological solution to reduce the burden of food waste. Having recently closed a $2.5 million fundraising round led by Qualcomm Ventures, the Brazilian startup has ambitions for global expansion.

Company mission:

“Our purpose is to empower retailers and optimize their fresh food operations, resulting in increased profitability while contributing to a more sustainable world,” Azevado announces. “Food waste has a significant impact on greenhouse gas emissions and food insecurity, and these are topics we are passionate about solving!”

She’s not wrong. Food waste has been described as an “environmental crisis in the making”, accounting for up to 10% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. At the same time, the agricultural sector is consuming enormous amounts of land, freshwater and other resources while struggling to fulfil the demand of an increasing population.

Overall, research suggests that over 2.5 billion tonnes of food is wasted per year, or roughly a third of what is produced. Fresh fruits and vegetables are at the top of the list, with up to 50% being wasted across the supply chain.

“Fresh food also has a significant impact on businesses,” adds Azevado. “In Brazil, it accounts for 40% of supermarket sales and is critical for store traffic and customer loyalty. However, stockouts and waste can hinder profitability.”

“At Aravita, we want to prove that maximizing our clients’ profitability can also make the world a better place,” she concludes.

AI-informed stock management to minimise food waste

Aravita’s solution relies on AI technology and machine learning (ML) algorithms. Its advanced modelling capabilities enable users to make informed decisions on what stock to order, thereby reducing the likelihood of food going to waste.

“Our AI optimizes fresh food purchase orders, minimizing lost sales due to stale products or out-of-stock items,” Azevado explains. “Using advanced deep and reinforcement learning AI models, we handle the complexity of fresh food operations to reduce food waste and lost sales. We use AI in two separate parts of our solution – to forecast consumer demand and to optimize order placement.”

“When supermarkets, the largest retailers of fresh food, are able to buy the right amount of food and , further, enable their supply chains to plan food production and distribution according to accurate purchases and predictions, the entire food system will be much more balanced,” she concludes, adding that this will be of benefit to producers, distributors, retailers, consumers, starving populations and the health of the planet itself.

Target market:

Initially, Aravita will target the Brazilian supermarket industry. With over 91,000 food retailers as of 2020, the country’s supermarket sector pulls in over $129 million per year.

Still, most supermarkets are burdened by analog, manual processes that result in continuous wastage. Excessive orders are placed at a hefty cost, only to be met with a lack of consumer demand. With a powerful industry held back by unnecessary losses, Aravita has identified an ample opportunity for market disruption.

An early-stage company with appetite for growth

Currently, Aravita’s prototype is being trialled by an undisclosed supermarket chain in São Paulo. Throughout the remainder of 2023, a series of pilot projects with additional customers will be used to improve the flexibility and agility of the existing platform.

Once the company has proven its ability to reduce its customers’ waste while increasing their profitability, it will move towards market expansion. According to Azevedo, Aravita has ambitions for international growth. The startup will also widen its target audience by developing similar solutions for upstream suppliers such as farmers and wholesale distributors.