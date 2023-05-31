Startup profile: InterEarth

InterEarth has developed a scalable and affordable method of removing carbon dioxide emissions directly from the atmosphere. Founded by Simon Avenell and Dr Howard Carr, the Australian startup has made significant progress since launching in 2020.

Company mission:

As a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) company, InterEarth is working to ensure that global temperatures do not increase by over 2°C before 2050.

“There is a critical shortage of affordable, scalable, long duration, and reliable CDR,” says Carr. “Our objective is to build the world’s largest, affordable, available and repeatable CDR solution.”

While this may seem an ambitious objective, it is certainly one to take seriously. According to international experts, failure to do so would result in an overshooting of critical climate tipping points.

By 2050, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that up to 10 billion tons of CO2 should be being removed on a yearly basis. Unless this capacity is reached, there is little chance of maintaining global warming below the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement.

“Right now, the volume of affordable, scalable, long duration and reliable CDR is probably less than 2 million tons per annum,” Carr warns. “We have a lot of ground to make up and we hope that InterEarth can play a meaningful role in meeting this challenge.”

InterEarth’s CDR process

InterEarth’s CDR takes place in three key stages. First, a diverse selection of native plants are grown on degraded land. Each species is chosen for its rapid regrowth and its ability to thrive without much rain, while land is selected based on its lack of potential for agricultural purposes.

As the plants grow, they capture carbon through photosynthesis. When harvested, their above-ground biomass stores this CO2 in a form that can be easily handled. Thanks to the specific characteristics of its chosen species, InterEarth is able to harvest this biomass on a regular basis, safe in the knowledge that it will quickly regrow.

Finally, the company dries out the biomass and encapsulates it within a special chamber that prevents its decomposition. This ensures that the captured carbon is not released but can instead be buried and stored underground.

Ultimately, InterEarth’s process allows atmospheric carbon to be safely sequestered on a permanent basis. The modular solution is easily repeatable so could quickly be brought to scale, providing an alternative use for degraded farmland that has been adversely impacted by climate change.

Gearing up for wider expansion

When entering into the blooming CDR industry, InterEarth has struggled to raise awareness of its novel approach. According to Carr, the company’s audience is yet to understand the solution it offers.

Nonetheless, the startup is beginning to gain some traction. With $1.3 million in funding to date, its initial customers include noteworthy names such as Klarna and Zurich Insurance (SIX:ZURN).

For its next big project, InterEarth will establish a demonstration plantation in Western Australia. The full plantation is expected to cover around 400 hectares of land, with multiple species being used.

“We are already working with farmers who have made plantings of the sort of coppicing species we have in view,” Carr explains. “We see potential for an excellent collaboration where we repeat harvest the above ground biomass of these trees and share the benefit of doing so with these farms.”