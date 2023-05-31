Startup profile: InterEarth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: InterEarth

By Heather Dinwoodie
31 May 2023, 08:00 Updated: 31 May 2023, 11:11

InterEarth has developed a scalable and affordable method of removing carbon dioxide emissions directly from the atmosphere. Founded by Simon Avenell and Dr Howard Carr, the Australian startup has made significant progress since launching in 2020. 

Company mission: 

As a carbon dioxide removal (CDR) company, InterEarth is working to ensure that global temperatures do not increase by over 2°C before 2050.  

“There is a critical shortage of affordable, scalable, long duration, and reliable CDR,” says Carr. “Our objective is to build the world’s largest, affordable, available and repeatable CDR solution.” 

While this may seem an ambitious objective, it is certainly one to take seriously. According to international experts, failure to do so would result in an overshooting of critical climate tipping points. 

By 2050, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has said that up to 10 billion tons of CO2 should be being removed on a yearly basis. Unless this capacity is reached, there is little chance of maintaining global warming below the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement.  

“Right now, the volume of affordable, scalable, long duration and reliable CDR is probably less than 2 million tons per annum,” Carr warns. “We have a lot of ground to make up and we hope that InterEarth can play a meaningful role in meeting this challenge.” 

InterEarth’s CDR process 

InterEarth’s CDR takes place in three key stages. First, a diverse selection of native plants are grown on degraded land. Each species is chosen for its rapid regrowth and its ability to thrive without much rain, while land is selected based on its lack of potential for agricultural purposes. 

As the plants grow, they capture carbon through photosynthesis. When harvested, their above-ground biomass stores this CO2 in a form that can be easily handled. Thanks to the specific characteristics of its chosen species, InterEarth is able to harvest this biomass on a regular basis, safe in the knowledge that it will quickly regrow. 

Finally, the company dries out the biomass and encapsulates it within a special chamber that prevents its decomposition. This ensures that the captured carbon is not released but can instead be buried and stored underground. 

Ultimately, InterEarth’s process allows atmospheric carbon to be safely sequestered on a permanent basis. The modular solution is easily repeatable so could quickly be brought to scale, providing an alternative use for degraded farmland that has been adversely impacted by climate change. 

Gearing up for wider expansion 

When entering into the blooming CDR industry, InterEarth has struggled to raise awareness of its novel approach. According to Carr, the company’s audience is yet to understand the solution it offers. 

Nonetheless, the startup is beginning to gain some traction. With $1.3 million in funding to date, its initial customers include noteworthy names such as Klarna and Zurich Insurance (SIX:ZURN). 

For its next big project, InterEarth will establish a demonstration plantation in Western Australia. The full plantation is expected to cover around 400 hectares of land, with multiple species being used. 

“We are already working with farmers who have made plantings of the sort of coppicing species we have in view,” Carr explains. “We see potential for an excellent collaboration where we repeat harvest the above ground biomass of these trees and share the benefit of doing so with these farms.” 

