Startup profile: E-magy

It taps into the advanced anode materials market for silicon-dominant batteries, which is worth $7.4 billion.

E-magy has designed silicon-based batteries which it claims deliver 40% higher energy density and enable faster charging than existing graphite solutions.

In the race to electrification, there is growing demand for battery power but wide-scale adoption is electric vehicles is restricted by range, charging speed and cost.

E-magy has invented a high-energy solution for next-generation batteries, supplying nano-porous silicon to automotive and battery manufacturers worldwide.

E-magy was founded in 2020 in the Netherlands by Casper Peeters, Axel Schönecker and Bert Kraaijveld.

What problem are you solving?

“The world needs to use more renewable energy, which requires the electrification of various industries such as mobility. To electrify mobility, we need lots of electric vehicles (EVs) and, therefore, many batteries. These must be achievable for the mass vehicle market to enable genuine EV adoption,” the founders say.

What’s your industry of operation?

With climate change remaining a crucial global challenge, the electrification of mobility is rising fast. As a result, the demand for battery power is growing, but standing in the way of wide-scale EV adoption are restricted range, charging speed and cost.

The most common lithium-ion batteries currently found in EVs feature graphite as the active anode material. According to E-magy, graphite’s physical and chemical properties are struggling to meet the needs of the latest EVs, as the material can only store limited energy.

Silicon has long been recognised as a promising alternative anode material, given its wide availability and increased capacity, which is ten times that of graphite. Silicon-dominant batteries can be cheaper and lighter, offering up to a 50 kilogrammes weight reduction per car battery pack.

What is your product and how does it work?

The company has created a new silicon material with a nanoscale porous structure, which prevents batteries from swelling and breaking completely by containing the swelling within the nanopores. This silicon-dominant anode material delivers 40% higher energy density and enables faster charging than existing graphite solutions.

E-magy claims that its technology is easily scalable because it uses low-cost, abundantly available, and environmentally benign metallurgical-grade silicon, which has a low carbon footprint due to its efficient casting process. The company also recycles residual chemicals and materials.

Moreover, its silicon is compatible with existing lithium-ion battery manufacturing processes and installed factory equipment, making it a low-risk and easy-to-adopt solution.

Funding to date

The startup has raised €27.5 million so far, including €20.5 million in new funding. The latest round included new investors such as industrial business Hydro, impact investor Invest-NL and venture capital firm Rubio alongside existing ones SHIFT Invest and PDENH.

They provided €15 million of pure equity, while the remaining €5.5 million is a subsidy from the Dutch National Growth Fund program NXTGEN HIGHTECH.

“We’ll use these new funds to prepare for industrial-scale production and meet the growing demand from battery manufacturers and automotive OEMs for high-energy batteries,” the founders comment.

What’s the total addressable market?

By 2032, the total lithium-ion battery market is expected to grow to more than 3000GWh, mainly driven by the EV industry. Meanwhile, the advanced anode materials market for silicon-dominant batteries is $7.4 billion.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

“Our biggest challenge is time. The market demand for batteries is so rapidly growing that the whole industry needs to speed up,” the founders say. “We need more batteries, better performance and clean processes. Silicon is an essential part of the solution in terms of performance and footprint, so we need to be fast in scaling our production output to the levels required by the industry.”

What do you think it will take to scale up your product?

The company is currently providing samples of its nano-porous silicon to various companies in the battery supply chain that make and test silicon-dominant batteries in their qualification process. It expects to finalise the design of its commercial production line in the next 18-24 months, working with its customer portfolio in the commercialisation journey.

The goal is to supply the anode material for one million EVs annually by 2030.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

“Our rivals are other companies that make silicon materials,” the founders say. “The most common approach is to manufacture composite particles of silicon and carbon, a more complex and costly process due to using silicon in gas form. We’ve invented a proprietary process based on a lower grade of feedstock material, resulting in our unique, scalable solution.”