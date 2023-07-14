Startup profile: BrainBox AI

Its automated technology has been installed in more than 600 buildings to date.

BrainBox AI uses artificial intelligence to optimise the energy consumption of buildings and reduce their carbon footprint. The company was founded in 2017 by Sean Neely and Jean-Simon Venne, both of whom play an active role in its ongoing activities.

Having begun its journey in Canada’s Montreal, the startup’s technology has now been installed in more than 20 different countries across the globe. With $70 million in funding to date, its ambitions do not end there.

Company mission:

“Our call to action is our mission to save the planet with AI,” says Andrew Fitzpatrick, the company’s UK business development director. “As seen more frequently, now almost daily, the impact that climate change continues to have on the world is rampant.”

With this focus in mind, Brainbox’s founders sought to address one of the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gas – the built environment. Indeed, buildings account for almost 50% of global emissions and around 30% of our total energy consumption.

Currently, much of this energy is needlessly wasted. When we consider the enormous consumption of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), even minor reductions in waste could make a substantial difference.

AI technology provides a solution

Brainbox’s solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) to achieve such reductions in waste. Its autonomous technology monitors thousands of data points in order to make micro-adjustments to a building’s HVAC controls.

This ensures that the HVAC system is operated as efficiently as possible, creating a comfortable environment for the building’s residents without consuming energy beyond their needs. With less energy required, the building’s carbon footprint starts to shrink while its occupants enjoy smaller bills.

“BrainBox AI’s AI-powered technology can ‘wake buildings up’ by continuously optimising their operational emissions,” Fitzpatrick explains. “Our autonomous decarbonisation solution for the commercial built environment, is designed and engineered for scalability and impact to help save the planet. Our decarbonisation-as-a-service solution optimises commercial HVAC systems to reduce up to 40% in carbon emissions.”

Thanks to the technology’s proprietary architecture, BrainBox’s system can be installed with no extra equipment required. It is available worldwide, sold as a monthly paid service.

“This process of continuous monitoring, assessment, and adjustment can only be achieved with advanced deep learning methodology and a deep understanding of the HVAC environment,” Fitzpatrick continues.

“The difference between our product and our competitors’ is the ability to commit our insights immediately back into the building. The best competition analyses building performance but can only provide a report of insights and recommendations that must ultimately be implemented by the building manager. In bypassing this step, we remove the potential for human error and can optimise the building on a much more granular scale.”

Overcoming the barriers to scale

“Scale and impact remain the biggest challenges for our team,” Fitzpatrick acknowledges. Providing a recent example, he describes BrainBox’s struggle to upgrade its existing product with a fourth method of connectivity.

Thankfully, this challenge was quickly overcome. The team’s newly created algorithms became the foundation of a new offering for multi-site retail real estate, opening up a sizeable underserved market.

With its quick installation and short payback period, the scalability of BrainBox’s system is unlikely to be an issue for long. Already, its technology has been installed in over 600 buildings in more than 20 countries worldwide.

In terms of competition, Fitzpatrick notes that several companies are making progress in the space but that there is plenty of room for all.

“We happy to see others succeed in the space as we collectively tackle this colossal global issue,” he comments. “We see Recogizer, Facilio, ENTOUCH, Carbon Lighthouse, Grid Point and Building IQ blazing their own paths. What sets us apart from them is our unique solution architecture, connectivity methods, and the ability to modulate all types of equipment autonomously. This consortium is what makes us market leaders and gives us our competitive edge.”

Continuous innovation for ongoing expansion

On the back of its initial success, BrainBox has continued to innovate its products and services. In 2023, it launched a fully automated solution for commercial buildings, incorporating deep learning, cloud computing and customised algorithms. According to Fitzpatrick, the system enables building owners to reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions by up to 40% while reducing their energy costs by around a quarter.

The company’s next innovation will use buildings as a source of excess energy to power their local grid in times of need. Without such solutions, aging infrastructure and the intermittency of renewable energy sources present a major threat to net zero goals. Given the importance of the issue at hand, BrainBox’s project has already been commended by global leaders and startup contests alike.

“We feel that our future is bright,” Fitzpatrick concludes. “Ambition and innovation, within the scope of the developing solutions that can stand up to climate change will always remain the key drivers to our success. With this year already proving to be eventful, we are excited for what is next for as we continue to expand, grow, and lead the way in autonomous AI-technology for the built environment.”