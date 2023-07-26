Startup profile: Myplan8

Individuals are keen to address their impact but are rarely informed on how best to do so.

Myplan8 has developed an app that allows its users to offset their carbon footprint in exchange for financial rewards.

Myplan8 was founded in August 2022 by Nidhi Mehra, Rajat Vishwakarma and Koushik Sur. Having started its journey in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the company has set its sights on international expansion.

Company mission:

"The report reveals that a significant 72% of the world's total carbon emissions are driven by consumer behavior and personal activities, with India ranking 4th in this regard."

Indeed, the International Energy Agency estimates that behavioural change must account for almost two-thirds of the emissions reductions needed for the decarbonisation of the global energy sector. All over the world, surveys have shown that individuals are willing to act, but are poorly informed in doing so.

“Our mission is to target household consumption and behavioral decisions,” Mehra continues. “At Myplan8, we believe that individual actions collectively make a profound impact on the environment. By empowering users to understand and improve their green score, we are catalyzing positive change towards a sustainable and greener future.”

“Our mission is to create a meaningful and lasting difference, one eco-conscious choice at a time. Together, we can shape a better world for generations to come.”

From sustainable intentions to real-world impact

Myplan 8 bridges the gap between sustainable intentions and real-world behaviour. Its platform is centred around the Myplan8 app, which enables its users to analyse their lifestyle choices and calculate their impact on the environment. Each user is given a ‘Green Score’ which can then be monitored, tracked or offset.

Through the Myplan8 app, they can create a flexible impact portfolio. This allows them to choose between a range of offsetting projects before making monetary donations that will be allocated in line with their preference. The projects on offer have each been assessed for their alignment with recognised standards and their provision of additional co-benefits.

Users’ contributions are spent on carbon credits which can then be exchanged for rewards. When a user engages in offsetting, or some other action to reduce their overall footprint, the value of their impact is automatically calculated and translated into a corresponding value of ‘Green Credits’. These credits can then be withdrawn as cash and spent in any manner the user desires.

“Our entire ecosystem is designed to enhance and optimize each individuals’ Green Score,” Mehra explains. “Together, we can create a sustainable and thriving future for generations to come.”

Target market:

According to NITI Aayog, India ought to be channeling around 13% of its GDP towards achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals by their targeted date. In recent years, however, the average supply of funds has stagnated at around 7%.

Myplan8’s target market sits within this enormous shortfall. With a deficit of almost $98 billion in 2021, there is a huge opportunity to harness public spending for social and ecological purpose.

Paving the path to global expansion

Myplan8 is still in its early days, having so far been funded by friends and family. Now, the startup is open to external investment, with plans to raise $1.64 million in the first of its rounds.

“Our next big goal is to aim for our first 100,000 users’,” says Mehra. With the forthcoming launch of its ‘Green Money Card’, this goal may soon be achieved. Indeed, Mehra is optimistic that at least 50% of new users will opt into the card system, enabling the company’s rewards to become an established sustainable currency.

Eventually, Myplan8 hopes to reach more than 10 million users. If each of these users had a Green Score of more than 700, Mehra believes that the emissions of India’s consumers could be halved within seven years.

“Scaling up our technology and product requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses various aspects,” she acknowledges. “We will focus on continuous development and optimization of our app-based ecosystem. This includes leveraging the latest advancements in data analytics, AI [artificial intelligence] and automation to enhance the Green Score calculation accuracy and provide users with more personalized insights and recommendations.”

“To reach a broader audience, we will employ targeted marketing and community engagement strategies,” she continues, adding that this could include collaborations with online influencers and community organisations. “We believe in the power of partnerships to amplify our impact and drive positive change on a larger scale.”

In line with this belief, Myplan8 is hoping to partner with a wide range of corporate entities, government bodies and educational institutions. Already, it has entered into discussions with more than 10 different brands that may be interested in adopting its sustainable currency.

“Our timeline for scaling up is ambitious,” Mehra concedes, noting that the company will be aiming for significant growth in the coming years. Within the next 18 months, it will start to explore the opportunity for global expansion.

“From Myplan8’s point of view, our biggest challenge lies in driving widespread awareness and adoption of sustainable practices among individuals,” says Mehra. “Our success ultimately depends on motivating and engaging a large number of users to actively participate in creating positive environmental change. “

“Changing behavior and habits is not an easy task, especially when it comes to adopting eco-conscious choices in daily life. We need to overcome the inertia and resistance that people may have towards making sustainable changes.”

“We remain flexible and adaptable, willing to adjust our plans based on market dynamics and user feedback. Ultimately, our mission is to create a sustainable and thriving future, and we are committed to working tirelessly to achieve this vision.”