Startup profile: xtonnes

Carbon accounting is the process of measuring and tracking the amount of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions released into the atmosphere by an individual, organisation or country. Measuring carbon emissions is crucial for managing the climate crisis effectively.

xtonnes provides carbon accounting software which works in three steps including quantifying emissions, setting relevant decarbonisation targets and developing realistic plans of action.

xtonnes has developed carbon accounting software, allowing businesses to assess their entire carbon footprint.

xtonnes came to fruition in 2021 after co-founders Andy Hale and Bengt Cousins-Jenvey had the idea of “making decarbonisation accessible through rapid carbon footprint modelling”. Vanessa Macalliver joined the duo and cofounded xtonnes after a pre-seed round with Carbon13, followed by climate angels in February 2021.

The company has worked with Team London Bridge, a business member organisation in London and its business members, to help them quantify their carbon emissions and decarbonise with confidence.

What is the product and how does it work?

xtonnes is a carbon action software enabling businesses to decarbonise with confidence, according to the company.

It works in three simple steps: quantifying emissions with the data available, setting relevant decarbonisation targets and developing a realistic action plan based on the data and resources of the business. “We can do this with lots of data and we can do this with minimal data, allowing us to work with businesses of any size,” according to xtonnes.

In its front-of-house message, the company emphasises its commitment to making decarbonisation accessible, as it offers software that can work with various forms of data, bridging the gaps of missing information for businesses. This approach removes data barriers, allowing all users to comprehend their emissions and take steps towards decarbonisation.

Behind the scenes, the company employs a carbon accounting methodology to address the complexities arising from missing or low-quality data in a business’s footprint. They utilise ranges to track uncertainty, enabling users to manage risks and continuously improve their data accuracy.

xtonnes enables data-mature businesses to grasp carbon impacts across levels and scopes. Examining products, suppliers, and events on a single platform drives meaningful action, the company says. More data breadth means more decarbonisation levers, while deeper data boosts confidence in effectiveness.

“Once customers have quantified their emissions, they can return to our interactive Dashboard to analyse their results, track emissions, identify their hotspots as well as areas where they can improve data quality to further refine their footprint.”

What problem are you solving?

The company claims it is enhancing decarbonisation accessibility and supporting businesses in taking confident action. Businesses committed to cutting their footprint are struggling to find adequate support from existing carbon accountants, according to its founders.

xtonnes says companies face challenges such as poor planning, where action planning relies on costly consultants, limited action due to insufficient detailed data for credible actions, and the absence of tools to comprehend intervention effects and track carbon progress.

Data emerges as the common thread connecting these challenges, it adds.

Target market

xtonnes says it works with businesses facing tough carbon challenges, including manufacturing and design firms capable of reducing not only their emissions but also those of their supply chains and product designs.

“Additionally, we engage with enterprise and portfolio clients, as well as groups of businesses leveraging their collective power to achieve significant carbon reductions,” the company added.

How are you disrupting your market?

The company says it disrupts the market in four ways. Its carbon action software handles the complete breadth of emissions across Scopes 1, 2, and 3, giving businesses control over all their emissions. For those seeking more in-depth analysis, xtonnes allows businesses to assess the footprint of individual products, suppliers, and events, unifying them in a single aggregated assessment.

xtonnes combats “false precision” in carbon accounting by introducing data quality metrics and in-built benchmarking features. The software educates customers about different carbon accounting methods and helps them improve their data collection processes, according to the company. “Tracking data quality allows users to better manage the associated risk and take action with confidence”.

“We believe reducing carbon emissions is good for business and for the planet,” xtonnes says. “With more of our customers wishing to future-proof their operations, we help them build the case for tangible carbon reduction. We have found that a lot of our competitors offer offsetting options and place an onus on it”.

Lastly, the company’s focus lies on manufacturing, construction, design and portfolio businesses with complex carbon footprints and the potential to impact more than their own emissions. “We have chosen to focus on these specific sectors as they require detailed data analytics, granular data input and rigorous methods to decarbonise efficiently”.

What do you see as your biggest challenges?

As xtonnes grows, it says it faces three main challenges.

Digitising action is aboutdentifying and developing appropriate decarbonisation actions is and has historically been a challenge for consultants. The process incorporates so many unique data points – tangible and nontangible. “Expanding our codification of these actions and pushing the envelope on what is possible to digitise will present significant challenges but ultimately where this space could be won,” the founders note.

Recruitment, as finding enough good people to keep track with growth, in an emerging and competitive space is tricky, it says. “There exists a significant skills shortage in the carbon sector. More investment needs to be placed in shoring up the pipeline of the next generation of sustainability professionals”.

In a constantly changing landscape, xtonnes says it must stay vigilant in monitoring and adapting to shifting regulations, and whenever possible, exerting influence over them. Quantifying carbon emissions plays a pivotal role in effectively managing the climate crisis. To ensure confidence and prompt action, “our space needs to continually communicate, improve and push the boundaries”.