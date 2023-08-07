Startup profile: Nium

Nium's next big milestone is to secure a suitable laboratory space and find warehouse facilities, enabling the company to scale up catalyst production and prepare for upcoming industrial processes.

It intends to eliminate one of the world’s most polluting chemical industrial process, Haber-Bosch, by producing “minions” containing the company’s patent pending catalyst.

Nium uses nanotechnology to decarbonise chemistry, deliver energy and eliminate emissions by producing green ammonia.

Nium was founded in June 2022 in the UK by Lewis Jenkins, Yubiao Niu and Phil Hunter. It received $3 million in June 2023. Before that, it got £120,000 from Carbon13 and £30,000 from an angel investor, as well as £10,000 from Imperial College London’s The Greenhouse.

What is the product and how does it work?

Nium exists to eliminate emissions by producing green ammonia on demand at scale with its ‘minions’ – small-scale, modular, low-energy consumption reactors. The minions contain Nium’s patent-pending catalyst, delivering ammonia at a fraction of the price and pollution of traditional ammonia production methods.

What problem are you solving?

According to the company, Nium aims to replace one of the world’s most polluting chemical industrial processes: the Haber-Bosch. It is the principal industrial method for ammonia production. This procedure was developed in the early 20th century by German chemists Fritz Haber and Carl Bosch, after whom it is named.

Notably, the Haber-Bosch process was the first industrial chemical reaction to utilise high pressure. It operates by directly combining nitrogen extracted from the air with hydrogen, all under extremely high pressures and moderately elevated temperatures.

Target market

Nium has three target markets.

“Hydrogen is extremely difficult and expensive to transport and store, but ammonia is a good transport vector because it has triple the energy density of hydrogen,” the company says. “It’s therefore cheaper and safer to transport, and plays a significant role in hydrogen becoming a viable alternative to fossil fuels.”

Nium adds: “Ammonia is also a major fertiliser and half the world’s food uses it, so when it’s made from fossil fuels, it’s a major segment of emissions caused by growing food. Ammonia can also be used as fuel for the maritime industry, it’s a frontrunner to replace ‘bottom of the barrel’ bunker fuel. This would unlock potential reduction of 700 MtCO₂.”

How are you disrupting your market?

Nium’s approach revolves around leveraging technology and a novel business model. Its minions employ an alternative catalyst, operating at low pressure and temperature, which allows them to produce ammonia on-site.

This strategy is intended to decentralise the market. Moreover, the minions’ low-energy requirements enable seamless integration with renewable energy sources, creating a distributed network.

What do you see as your biggest challenges?

Nium aims to produce catalysts at a significant scale, requiring a total of 100 million tonnes. The $3 million fundraise completed in June 2023 will be utilised to develop machinery for assembling catalysts on a larger scale. As a relatively small player compared to larger competitors, Nium’s current challenge is to demonstrate its disruptive potential in the market.

Its strategy is to collaborate with hydrogen partners with a more entrepreneurial mindset and a strong drive to create new markets and challenge existing supply chains. By securing a foothold in the market through these partnerships, Nium plans to disrupt the remaining segments of the ammonia supply chain.

What will it take for you to scale up, and in what timeframe?

Jenkins says:”I’m 40, by the time I’m 50, I want to eliminate Haber-Bosch and eliminate its emissions. This would save 1.2% of global emissions, accelerate the hydrogen economy, and produce clean abundant fuel for shipping.”

He says that the primary goal for this year is to establish an operational demonstration facility. This entails having one of the reactors functioning at a green hydrogen site, producing green hydrogen. Once achieved, Nium’s plan is to expand operations to multiple industrial sites both within the UK and internationally, where ammonia can be sold.

Following this milestone, Nium will adopt an opportunistic and responsive approach, driven by the best emissions reduction opportunities available. The core mission revolves around eliminating emissions at a large scale, and they will adhere to first principles while being guided by market demands.

What’s your next big milestone?

Nium is looking to secure a suitable laboratory space and warehouse facilities. These essential resources will play a pivotal role in enabling the company to produce the catalyst at a large scale.