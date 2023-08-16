Disruptive Technology: Sympower

Demand-side flexibility can minimise the negative consequences of that disruption and ensure that the end consumer will not be impacted.

Sympower helps balance the supply and demand of electricity across international energy networks.

Sympower was established in Tallinn, Estonia, in 2015 by Simon Bushell and Georg Rute. So far it has raised €34 million from investors including Activate Capital, Rubio Impact Ventures, Expon Capital, PDENH, Enfuro Ventures, Rockstart, and Koolen Industries.

Its clients include Vattenfall, Piltin Puutarha, Smits Group, Börje Ivars, Luvia Sawmill and DJP-De Hoop.

What problem are you solving?

“We enable the transition towards a fully renewable energy system. Balancing supply and demand is one of the most challenging problems in transitioning to a climate-neutral energy system. While the energy transition and ensuing decarbonisation are crucial to help solve the climate crisis, they are also putting more pressure on the energy grid,” the company says.

“Two parallel trends are leading to an increasing need for flexibility on all fronts: on the supply side, a shift to renewables, and on the demand side, an increase in electrification in all sectors. As a result, this adds more pressure to the grid by creating increased volatility, reduced predictability, and more congestion.”

What does the company do?

Sympower is accelerating the global transition towards net zero by helping to build smarter, cleaner renewable energy systems. Using its proprietary software platform, it helps balance the supply and demand of electricity across international energy networks.

It works with businesses, grid operators, asset owners, and other energy stakeholders worldwide to reduce their carbon emissions, integrate more distributed renewable energy resources, and generate new revenue streams by participating in demand-side response services.

“As an independent aggregator with worldwide expertise, we can swiftly adapt to local conditions and work more efficiently with regional authorities and energy regulators,” the company says. “We have extensive experience with different industrial processes and assets in some of the most challenging energy markets in Europe, and we can easily adjust our scalable, software-driven technology to suit different country regulations and the requirements of continuously changing markets.”

What’s the target market?

Geographically it’s Europe, depending on the openness of balancing markets while, in terms of industry, it’s commercial and industrial businesses, such as battery energy storage, crypto mines, food processing, transport and e-mobility, data centres, wood processing, pulp and paper, chemical industry, greenhouses, cold storage, commercial and buildings, water treatment plants, and metal production.

How are you disrupting your market?

The energy transition is disrupting electricity production by lowering our dependence on fossil fuels and bringing more renewable energy sources to the grid. Demand-side flexibility can minimise the negative consequences of that disruption and ensure that the end consumer will not be impacted. While we need more energy storage options, such as batteries, Sympower’s technology offers a solution that minimises the

disruption caused to the energy grid and does not require building more infrastructure to serve the end user.

Sympower is also helping traditional industries to shift their mindset and participate in demand response, by proving the business case for demand response and demonstrating how profitable it can be.

What is your product and how does it work?

“Our demand-response proprietary platform enables our customers to identify and unlock the full potential of their assets and participate directly in balancing markets. Through our platform, our local experts determine the total flexibility and revenue potential of a company’s assets through data-driven insights (FlexScan),” the company explains.

“These assets are then connected to the platform and configured to meet the company’s operational requirements (FlexConnect). The FlexPortal provides real-time reporting with in-depth insights into the assets’ performance, and we maximise the value and efficiency of the company’s assets through daily forecasting and bidding on the

balancing market. Our platform is designed to be adaptable to specific country regulations and the evolving dynamics of markets.”

What are your biggest challenges?

According to Sympower, the biggest challenge remains to shift customers’ mindsets to help them understand the benefits and value of participating in demand response markets. In addition, it needs them to think in flexible terms, and assess

their flexibility capacity in order to determine the extent to which they can contribute to balancing markets.

This entire process can sometimes be blocked by regulation constraints imposed by Transmission Systems Operators (TSOs). Since they are large entities, changing their regulations in favour of opening and balancing markets may take a long time.

What will it take for you to scale up, and in what timeframe?

The main factor is establishing favourable regulatory changes supporting aggregators by enabling the opening of demand-side aggregations in all energy markets across Europe. Sympower needs to increase awareness about demand response among customers and among policy-makers.

Right now, the focus leans towards batteries, so creating more understanding of demand response’s business case and benefits is crucial for its widespread adoption.

By 2025 the regulatory landscape should have drastically changed, with almost, if not all, European countries having opened to demand response. For that to happen, we need to see even more comprehensive reforms.

“We are currently scaling-up at a regular rhythm, with our team doubling its size almost annually. This expansion rate allows us to keep pace with the dynamic energy transition landscape and its demands,” the company adds. After launching in Greece, its next milestones will involve expanding in new European markets.

Where would you like to see collaboration?

“It is essential to establish a space or community where industries can come together to discuss and decide how they want to collaborate on their involvement in the energy transition. For example, regarding ways to keep energy costs at a minimum,” the company notes.

At the TSO level, strengthening organisations such as ENTSO-E can be beneficial, and more efforts should be made to emphasise the potential synergies between European countries, such as the Czech Republic and Hungary. Building more connections between TSOs would foster better coordination and cooperation in managing the energy transition at a pan-European level, according to Sympower.

What do you consider your greatest competition?

Sympower has three main types of competitors.

Energy utilities exert considerable influence thanks to their substantial capital and revenue, and can push forward or impede the energy transition and opening of demand-response markets, especially in markets where they have a monopoly, but they can also become partners.

Another type of competition comes from emerging startups focusing on aggregating batteries, which are still the ideal assets to balance the energy grid. Sympower says that the need for balancing is critical, and will only continue to grow as we integrate more renewable energy onto the grid, necessitating that the market is big enough to

accommodate multiple players.

“Our uniqueness in that sense is that we combine different commercial and industrial assets with batteries, and different battery types. That’s why we also see numerous opportunities for collaboration with battery storage,” it adds.

Finally, large industries can also decide to pursue demand-side response themselves, if their size and capital allow it.

“There is however a limit to how far they can venture alone, and this is where our expertise comes into play. We’ve largely demonstrated how we can guide them to monetise their flexibility and how to conduct an effective market integration, by identifying their flexibility capabilities and devising paths to monetise these

assets across different market programmes,” it concludes.