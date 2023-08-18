Startup profile: The Tyre Collective

Tyre wear, however, can be upcycled into a variety of applications using existing manufacturing process, creating a closed loop system.

The Tyre Collective intends to accelerate the shift towards zero-emission mobility by reducing the impact of tyre wear.

The Tyre Collective is a clean tech company bringing people across disciplines and industries together to tackle the complex problem of tyre wear.

The Tyre Collective was founded in London, UK, in 2020 by Hanson Cheng, Hugo Richardson and Siobhan Anderson. So far it has raised over £1.5 million through grants including InnovateUK and the Advanced Propulsion Center TDAP Programme, equity investments, and competition wins, such as the James Dyson Award and Terra Carta Design Lab.

What problem are you solving?

Six million tonnes of tyre wear particles are released globally each year, with one million tonnes in Europe alone. It is the second-largest microplastic in our oceans, toxic to marine life, and a major source of air PM pollution.

The heavier density of tyre particles means they do not linger in the air for long but enter waterways and the water cycle, posing a greater problem for the soil and water. Indeed, tyre wear pollution in urban areas could pose up to four orders of magnitude higher environmental risk than other microplastics found in European rivers.

While the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) is eliminating the need for fossil fuels, it exacerbates the tyre wear problem due to the extra battery weight and torque.

What is your product and how does it work?

“We discovered that tyre particles are charged from friction with the road,” the founders say.

“What started with rubbing a balloon against a sweater evolved into the first on-vehicle device using electrostatics to attract and capture tyre particles at the source. The device is attached behind the wheel, is low-powered, has minimal impact on vehicle performance, and captures/removes PM from the atmosphere.”

Tyre wear is a form of micronised rubber that can be upcycled into a variety of applications (new tyres, infill of rubber products) using existing manufacturing process, creating a closed loop system.

What’s your industry of operation?

The company envisions its device as the catalytic converter for tyre wear, a new class of product that directly addresses this environmental challenge.

It is targeting commercial logistics fleets as our beachhead market and aim to scale its device across all commercial vehicle segments in the UK, EU and US. It is also working with vehicle manufacturers to integrate its technology into all future vehicles.

“Our goal is to create the first truly zero-emission vehicle, a car that cleans up after itself,” the founders add.

What’s the total addressable market?

The company’s total addressable market is the global automotive industry, valued at $3 trillion as of 2023. There are 1.4 billion vehicles globally, with over 80 million vehicles being manufactured each year, 23% of which are EVs.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

Transformative change is needed to reduce the hidden impact of tyre wear on vehicle emissions, according to the founders.

For example, the UK Government’s Clean Growth Strategy promotes the uptake of ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEV) to achieve net zero. ULEVs and EVs, however, are heavier and have higher torque, resulting in 30% faster tyre wear than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Some logistics companies have already noticed 2.5 times more tyre wear on their EVs compared to ICE vehicles, according to The Tyre Collective.

“Evidently, increasing EVs on the road will increase particulate matter (PM) from tyres as a direct consequence,” the founders comment.

What do you think it will take to scale up your product and on what timeline?

The company will launch its product in 2025 with a paid pilot, securing its first customers and generating its first revenues. The plan is to scale up to reach 10,000 vehicles by 2027.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

Sustainable tyre development and lightweight vehicles are ways to reduce tyre wear, but these solutions do not remove it from the environment. Given the nature of tyres, wear will always occur. As such, its rivals are other on-vehicle solutions use large and heavy vacuuming units to capture tyre wear, according to the company.