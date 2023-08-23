Startup profile: Materials Nexus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: Materials Nexus

By Sam Tabahriti
23 August 2023, 07:25 Updated: 23 August 2023, 09:03

Materials Nexus uses AI and advanced quantum calculations to accelerate new material discovery and design. 

Cambridge-based startup Materials Nexus was established in December 2020 by Jonathan Bean, Robert Forrest, Jonathan Pillow and Nick Stirk. It has secured £3 million in funding to date, including a £2 million round in July 2023, and is working with two FTSE 100 companies in the chemicals and aerospace areas.

What problem are you solving?    

According to Materials Nexus, many green technologies, such as wind turbines and electric vehicles, can benefit from developments in efficiency and performance from their advanced material components. This is because they often rely on the mining of rare-earth materials and precious metals, in processes that can be harmful to people and the environment.

The importance of advanced materials is critical as the world engages in the sustainable transition, but their social, environmental and economic costs can be high while there is a continuous need for performance improvements. According to the startup, the development of sustainable materials is based on an incremental experimental approach, which is slow, costly and can have diminishing returns. 

What does the company do?                           

Materials Nexus is developing a platform to discover new sustainable materials by using the principles of quantum mechanics and AI to accelerate the searching process for new materials. The company wants to mitigate the environmental impact stemming from widely used materials such as concrete, steel and glass, which collectively account for 50% of global CO2 emissions.

This endeavour is tailored for the automotive, aviation and chemicals sectors, where the company is looking to enhance net-zero technologies such as renewable energy generation, energy storage and electric transportation by redesigning the advanced materials that underpin them, providing higher efficiency, performance and sustainability and lower costs.

What’s the total addressable market?  

When considering the question of market potential and its impact on the industry landscape, the startup says that its total addressable market spans an impressive $20 trillion globally by factoring in the need for materials.

The conventional approach to materials science has largely been experimental. The company says that AI can accelerate research and development processes, which are undergoing a profound revolution. This technological advancement can enable it to disrupt the market by conducting R&D more swiftly and efficiently than ever before.

What do you see as your biggest challenges?         

“Our biggest challenge is that there is such a huge demand for materials that we need to focus our efforts on one area in the first instance,” the company says.

How can you create synergies in your sector?

The company says it has historically used the three Rs with respect to sustainability: reduce, reuse and recycle, though it is now proposing a new approach – to ‘re-engineer’, where new materials are developed for certain applications. 

Who’s your greatest competition?              

“Our greatest competition is from the old mindset associated with the way of doing things historically with trial and error experiments,” Materials Nexus says. “But what gives us confidence that this mindset can be shifted is that a similar revolution has occurred in the drug discovery industry over the last 30 years with great companies like Exscientia and Schrödinger which have developed drugs at a super fast time.”

