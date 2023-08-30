Startup profile: ClimateMaps

Identifying major contributors among companies, cities and countries is an important step in addressing the issue.

ClimateMaps was founded in London in 2022 by Massoud Maqbool. It is supported by the UK Government’s Innovate UK Edge & Department for International Trade and has also received funding from Bootstrapped.

What problem are you solving?

Air pollution stands as the most significant environmental peril to worldwide health. This has financial consequences: according to the World Bank, air pollution cost the globe an estimated $8.1 trillion in 2019, equivalent to 6.1% of global GDP.

Maqbool believes that governments and corporations are under-estimating their Scope 1 emissions and the world’s ‘super-polluters’ are unknown. As such, the company offers air quality information through the utilisation of public multispectral satellites, enabling the mapping and quantification of concentrations of atmospheric carbon dioxide, methane, and carbon monoxide.

The company says it can accurately gauge greenhouse gas emissions with a precision of over 98%, achieved through the synergy of public satellites and artificial intelligence. Its capability extends to tracking historical emissions over a span of more than six years, all at a resolution as fine as ten metres.

What is your product and how does it work?

ClimateMaps offers a Software as a Service (SaaS) product that operates as a web browser service hosted on the Amazon cloud platform. It employs a combination of satellites and artificial intelligence to precisely gauge the atmospheric concentrations of polluting gases.

What industry are you looking to disrupt?

The platform has the highest levels of accuracy and resolution worldwide, according to Maqbool, even allowing for the identification and measurement of major polluters.

The startup says its tool proves valuable for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) considerations. Historical emissions could lead to substantial risks and responsibilities for both governments and corporations, so ClimateMaps looks to provide insight into these risks with historical data. The environmental factor of emissions and over-pollution not only influences the environment itself but also impacts social aspects such as reputation and public health, along with governance factors such as management effectiveness.

The data ClimateMaps provides can be used in various applications, such as in green bonds to assess current emissions and progress in emission reduction. Its data, according to Maqbool, serves as a foundation for generating a climate index product, evaluating the environmental cleanliness or pollution of a firm based on direct measurements of emissions.

What is the driving force behind your business?

“The world is burning. Climate has changed. People are dying from toxic air – but we don’t know who is killing us and how much they are killing us,” Maqbool says. “Without measurement, we’re relying on luck.”

The dataset provided by ClimateMaps enables the startup to analyse six years of weekly historical data and then pinpoint the sources of the world’s most substantial emissions. Identifying the leading contributors among companies, cities and countries is a crucial step toward addressing the issue, according to Maqbool.

What’s the total addressable market?

The global environmental monitoring market was estimated to be more than $21 billion in 2022. According to ClimateMaps, the market continues to increase as new regulations impose a growing amount of climate-related disclosures, while stakeholders demand more transparency from companies and governments on areas such as climate risk.

What is your next big goal?

ClimateMaps is gearing up to introduce an early access programme in the upcoming weeks, which will feature a demo dashboard for users to explore.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

GHGSat stands out as a notable competitor, the company says. Presently, It specialises in methane measurement and has secured a £5.5 million contract with the UK Space Agency, UK Ordinance and Satellite Applications Catapult.

ClimateMaps has pursued a similar path by engaging in endeavours to secure contracts for methane measurement, with plans to subsequently extend its offerings to include carbon monoxide measurement.