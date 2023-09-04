Startup profile: Hubl Logistics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: Hubl Logistics

By Sam Tabahriti
4 September 2023, 07:30 Updated: 4 September 2023, 09:01

Hubl Logistics is an environmentally-friendly last-mile technology provider that combines best practices in freight consolidation and delivery to collection points with low emissions vehicles.

The startup, founded by Hugh Frost, Mohammed Faisal, Amrit Thandi and David May, was registered in 2017 but started its CoolRun project in 2019 with a feasibility study supported by Innovate UK Clean Air Fund. This led to a fully funded development programme completed in early 2022. This enabled the development and testing of 20 prototypes and a product ready for volume manufacture. 

Hubl Logistics secured a grant funding of £1.7 million that the company says is catalysing its journey toward a sustainable future. 

What problem are you solving?

The home delivery market has seen exponential growth recently, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last-mile delivery, however, lacks efficiency and is costly for the providers and their customers, according to Hubl Logistics. Indeed, it accounts for 40-55% of total supply chain costs, which can quickly add up if items are lost, damaged or late. This issue is felt across the industry, so much so that it got the nickname of the ‘last-mile problem’.

Moreover, relying on vehicles powered by combustion engines contributes to air pollution, which many cities globally are cracking down on by implementing traffic restrictions. London, which expanded its ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ) in summer 2023, has seen a continued rise in van traffic.

Hubl Logistics wants to disrupt the refrigerated transport industry by addressing the challenge of transporting fresh and frozen food efficiently with minimal environmental impact.

“We are driven by the desire to develop an international-scale business that is profitable, creates wealth for its stakeholders, and supports UK plc whilst enabling a highly polluting service industry to achieve zero emissions,” the founders say. “The business model, associated services and products are focused on reducing emissions within the transport sector and are specifically targeting the issues associated with the urban distribution of multi-temperature products.”

What is your product and how does it work?

The startup’s flagship product is CoolRun, a modular container about the size of a standard roll cage, which works on passive cooling technology using phase-change material. The pod is intended to provide enhanced control and analytics.

The CoolRun pod, designed similarly to a standard roll cage in size, utilises passive cooling technology powered by phase-change material. This approach eliminates the need for fuel or heavy batteries while avoiding extensive technology modifications: by removing the requirement for mobile refrigeration, the insulated pods reduce pollution, decrease food waste and maximise payload.

The company says it provides 12-24 hour zero-emission, power-free temperature control with IoT and remote data monitoring. It can be used for retail, food services, food production and third-party logistics.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

“The proposition is a step-change solution to a problem, not an incremental change. Thus, the target customer segments are all challenging to win over,” the founders note.

“Funding for the R&D stage is well supported by Innovate UK; however, funding for go-to-market and pre-revenue manufacture readiness is more challenging. The product design process has selected a capital-intensive manufacturing process which produces many advantages for the actual product; however, it requires high initial capital costs to get started.”

What do you think it will take to scale up your product?

Hubl Logistics envisions scaling up its product with a strategic approach. Its plan involves preparing for large-scale manufacturing within a span of three to four months.

By the conclusion of the first year, its target is to achieve a monthly recurring revenue of £70,000, with an ambitious projection to reach £80 million by the fifth year. The company is targeting a $150 million market in the UK and EU.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

The two notable competitors in the same field, according to Hubl Logistics, are Sunswap and Olivo. Sunswap focuses on utilising solar energy to operate refrigeration units, presenting a unique approach to the industry. On the other hand, Olivo employs a pod-based system such as Hubl Logistics, which the startup claims lags in terms of technological advancement, practicality and manufacturing efficiency.

