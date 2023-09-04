Startup profile: Hubl Logistics

It faces challenges winning over customers for its transformative solution and seeks funding for manufacturing readiness, while its plan involves rapid scaling and revenue growth.

The startup, founded by Hugh Frost, Mohammed Faisal, Amrit Thandi and David May, was registered in 2017 but started its CoolRun project in 2019 with a feasibility study supported by Innovate UK Clean Air Fund. This led to a fully funded development programme completed in early 2022. This enabled the development and testing of 20 prototypes and a product ready for volume manufacture.

Hubl Logistics secured a grant funding of £1.7 million that the company says is catalysing its journey toward a sustainable future.

What problem are you solving?

The home delivery market has seen exponential growth recently, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Last-mile delivery, however, lacks efficiency and is costly for the providers and their customers, according to Hubl Logistics. Indeed, it accounts for 40-55% of total supply chain costs, which can quickly add up if items are lost, damaged or late. This issue is felt across the industry, so much so that it got the nickname of the ‘last-mile problem’.

Moreover, relying on vehicles powered by combustion engines contributes to air pollution, which many cities globally are cracking down on by implementing traffic restrictions. London, which expanded its ultra low emissions zone (ULEZ) in summer 2023, has seen a continued rise in van traffic.

Hubl Logistics wants to disrupt the refrigerated transport industry by addressing the challenge of transporting fresh and frozen food efficiently with minimal environmental impact.

“We are driven by the desire to develop an international-scale business that is profitable, creates wealth for its stakeholders, and supports UK plc whilst enabling a highly polluting service industry to achieve zero emissions,” the founders say. “The business model, associated services and products are focused on reducing emissions within the transport sector and are specifically targeting the issues associated with the urban distribution of multi-temperature products.”

What is your product and how does it work?

The startup’s flagship product is CoolRun, a modular container about the size of a standard roll cage, which works on passive cooling technology using phase-change material. The pod is intended to provide enhanced control and analytics.

The CoolRun pod, designed similarly to a standard roll cage in size, utilises passive cooling technology powered by phase-change material. This approach eliminates the need for fuel or heavy batteries while avoiding extensive technology modifications: by removing the requirement for mobile refrigeration, the insulated pods reduce pollution, decrease food waste and maximise payload.

The company says it provides 12-24 hour zero-emission, power-free temperature control with IoT and remote data monitoring. It can be used for retail, food services, food production and third-party logistics.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

“The proposition is a step-change solution to a problem, not an incremental change. Thus, the target customer segments are all challenging to win over,” the founders note.

“Funding for the R&D stage is well supported by Innovate UK; however, funding for go-to-market and pre-revenue manufacture readiness is more challenging. The product design process has selected a capital-intensive manufacturing process which produces many advantages for the actual product; however, it requires high initial capital costs to get started.”

What do you think it will take to scale up your product?

Hubl Logistics envisions scaling up its product with a strategic approach. Its plan involves preparing for large-scale manufacturing within a span of three to four months.

By the conclusion of the first year, its target is to achieve a monthly recurring revenue of £70,000, with an ambitious projection to reach £80 million by the fifth year. The company is targeting a $150 million market in the UK and EU.

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

The two notable competitors in the same field, according to Hubl Logistics, are Sunswap and Olivo. Sunswap focuses on utilising solar energy to operate refrigeration units, presenting a unique approach to the industry. On the other hand, Olivo employs a pod-based system such as Hubl Logistics, which the startup claims lags in terms of technological advancement, practicality and manufacturing efficiency.