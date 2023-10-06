Startup profile: viboo

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: viboo

By Giulia Bottaro
6 October 2023, 08:51 Updated: 6 October 2023, 08:52

viboo uses a combination of machine learning methods and building physics to improve building efficiency.

Viboo was founded in Zurich in 2022 by Felix Bünning, Benjamin Huber and Matthias Sulzer. In September 2023, the company raised CHF1.5 million in an oversubscribed seed round, with investments from High-Tech Gründerfonds, Swisscom Ventures, and Rainmaking Impact.  

What’s your industry of operation? 

The company operates in the building energy efficiency sector, focusing on “making smart thermostats really smart”, says Bünning. The built environment accounts for 40% of Europe’s energy consumption, with existing buildings offering significant untapped potential for energy savings amid a race to boost efficiency.  

“Today’s industry largely relies on heuristic controls, but we aim to change that by introducing AI-driven predictive controls that anticipate and optimize energy usage. This choice was driven by the fact that buildings account for a significant percentage of global energy consumption, and by enhancing their energy efficiency, we can make a substantial impact on environmental sustainability,” he adds.

“The core mission behind our venture is to significantly reduce the energy footprint of buildings. We believe that by making buildings more energy-efficient, we can not only reduce costs, but also contribute to the global fight against climate change. Our goal is to blend technology and sustainability to create a better future.”  

What is your product and how does it work?  

The company has developed a Predictive Control as a Service (PCaaS) platform that integrates with smart thermostats, combining machine learning methods and building physics. Firstly, the algorithms learn the thermal behaviour of the building they operate in, then the platform predicts temperature changes based on multiple factors, such as weather forecasts and occupant preferences, allowing it to preemptively adjust heating or cooling. The result is a thermostat that’s optimising energy consumption at every step.  

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?  

The building industry is slow to adapt to change, according to viboo, and investments often come with a long time horizon and at high costs. Bünning notes that viboo’s solution has a return on investment of less than three years. “And it helps of course that we have great partners and were able to collect all necessary proof-points for our technology,” he comments. 

What do you think it will take to scale up your product? 

The company is scaling its technology now via partnerships across the entire value chain, from equipment manufacturers to installers and distributors. Heating and cooling can contribute to balancing the grid by shaving energy peaks, which viboo sees as an untapped opportunity. 

“We’re ready to look at the next heating season. It always feels odd to think about colder temperatures when you are approaching the end of the summer, but for our business, that’s key,” says Bünning. “During the last heating period, we proved that our technology works and delivers impact. Now we’re looking to roll this out to the wider market, targeting especially light commercial buildings.” 

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

“There are other solutions in the area of building energy efficiency, but none is really comparable to ours,” concludes Bünning. “The reason is simple: our work is grounded in years of research at Empa and ETH Zurich, as well as other world-leading building automation labs at RWTH Aachen and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Our experience and unique tech platform is something we’re really proud of.”

