Startup profile: viboo

Viboo was founded in Zurich in 2022 by Felix Bünning, Benjamin Huber and Matthias Sulzer. In September 2023, the company raised CHF1.5 million in an oversubscribed seed round, with investments from High-Tech Gründerfonds, Swisscom Ventures, and Rainmaking Impact.

What’s your industry of operation?

The company operates in the building energy efficiency sector, focusing on “making smart thermostats really smart”, says Bünning. The built environment accounts for 40% of Europe’s energy consumption, with existing buildings offering significant untapped potential for energy savings amid a race to boost efficiency.

“Today’s industry largely relies on heuristic controls, but we aim to change that by introducing AI-driven predictive controls that anticipate and optimize energy usage. This choice was driven by the fact that buildings account for a significant percentage of global energy consumption, and by enhancing their energy efficiency, we can make a substantial impact on environmental sustainability,” he adds.

“The core mission behind our venture is to significantly reduce the energy footprint of buildings. We believe that by making buildings more energy-efficient, we can not only reduce costs, but also contribute to the global fight against climate change. Our goal is to blend technology and sustainability to create a better future.”

What is your product and how does it work?

The company has developed a Predictive Control as a Service (PCaaS) platform that integrates with smart thermostats, combining machine learning methods and building physics. Firstly, the algorithms learn the thermal behaviour of the building they operate in, then the platform predicts temperature changes based on multiple factors, such as weather forecasts and occupant preferences, allowing it to preemptively adjust heating or cooling. The result is a thermostat that’s optimising energy consumption at every step.

What do you perceive as being your biggest challenge?

The building industry is slow to adapt to change, according to viboo, and investments often come with a long time horizon and at high costs. Bünning notes that viboo’s solution has a return on investment of less than three years. “And it helps of course that we have great partners and were able to collect all necessary proof-points for our technology,” he comments.

What do you think it will take to scale up your product?

The company is scaling its technology now via partnerships across the entire value chain, from equipment manufacturers to installers and distributors. Heating and cooling can contribute to balancing the grid by shaving energy peaks, which viboo sees as an untapped opportunity.

“We’re ready to look at the next heating season. It always feels odd to think about colder temperatures when you are approaching the end of the summer, but for our business, that’s key,” says Bünning. “During the last heating period, we proved that our technology works and delivers impact. Now we’re looking to roll this out to the wider market, targeting especially light commercial buildings.”

Who do you consider your biggest rivals?

“There are other solutions in the area of building energy efficiency, but none is really comparable to ours,” concludes Bünning. “The reason is simple: our work is grounded in years of research at Empa and ETH Zurich, as well as other world-leading building automation labs at RWTH Aachen and Lawrence Berkeley National Lab. Our experience and unique tech platform is something we’re really proud of.”