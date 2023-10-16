Startup profile: Solum

Already present in nine different markets, Solum harbours ambitions of expanding worldwide.

Cities are responsible for around 70% of global carbon emissions, leaving residents exposed to polluted air, extreme heat and other consequences of climate change.

Headquartered in Andalucía, Solum leverages unused urban space to generate sustainable solar energy. The startup was founded in 2019 by Luis Muñoz Lombardo, Carlos Rodriguez Osorio and Antonio Cabrera García-Doncel.

Company mission:

Solum is on a mission to build sustainable cities, creating a healthy urban environment for generations to come.

With estimates suggesting that cities account for around 75% of global carbon emissions, Solum’s mission could not be more urgent. With their dense populations, impervious surfaces and the wasted heat of buildings and vehicles, cities have emerged as major drivers of climate change.

These very same features have also made cities particularly vulnerable. Research suggests, for example, that the average temperature of urban environments could increase by over 4% before 2100. Already, around 350 cities worldwide are already experiencing regular temperatures of over 35°C. By 2050, this figure is expected to rise to include almost 1,000 cities – threatening the lives of approximately 1.6 billion people.

According to the World Health Organization, 90% of monitored settlements are exposed to polluted air that consistently fails to comply with its acceptable standards. Cities are among the worst culprits, largely due to their concentration of vehicles, sprawling transportation systems, industrial setup and the operation of buildings.

By transforming city streets into generators of clean, renewable power, Solum intends to turn things around.

Renewable power without disrupting urban environments

Solum’s solar flooring is installed into unused areas of urban pavements. With an installed capacity of over 1 kW in just six square metres of surface, the paving makes no functional or aesthetic change to the surrounding area.

Photovoltaic cells are integrated into the existing material, taking Solum’s workers just a single day to install. With a higher impact resistance than concrete, each installation is set to last for around 20 years.

The solar panels provide a steady supply of clean and sustainable energy, capturing sunlight and converting it into a valuable resource for the surrounding community. No pollution is generated, and no one is forced to dramatically change their ways in exchange for a healthy living environment.

As well as its solar paving, Solum has developed solar powered docking and charging stations for electric scooters and bikes. The stations can be moved around within the targeted city, essentially creating pop-up renewable charging facilities that promote the transition to renewably electrified transport.

A growing opportunity for building integrated photovoltaics

Solar considers its solar paving to be part of the wider market for building integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), as its photovoltaic technology is directly integrated with conventional construction materials. This rapidly expanding market was valued at $14 billion in 2020, with projections indicating that it could reach a staggering $86.7 by 2030.

Already, Solum’s solar solutions have been installed in nine different countries, with noteworthy partners including Telefonica, Iberdrola and EIT Urban Mobility. Still, the company harbours ambitions of scaling worldwide. Its next big milestone will be the construction of a production facility to help it achieve this expansion.

Partnering up to achieve ambitions of scale

“The biggest challenge is to change the behaviour of real estate developers that are not used to investing in this kind of solution,” says a company spokesperson. “New products need to change the mindset of the sector to be successful in the market, and this is the hardest part of the work.”

Referencing the competition of similar solutions such as solar glass or solar building façades, which have already established their place in the BIPV market, Solum’s spokesperson adds that collaborative opportunities will be key to the company’s growth. By partnering up with city planners, real estate developers and architectural studios, the startup hopes to provide a range of sustainable solar solutions that can be affordably and efficiently integrated into the surrounding urban environment.