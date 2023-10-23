Disruptive tech: NatureMetrics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disruptive tech: NatureMetrics

By Heather Dinwoodie
23 October 2023, 08:36 Updated: 23 October 2023, 08:43

NatureMetrics was founded in 2014 by a group of ambitious scientists led by Dr Kat Bruce. By providing end-to-end intelligence platform, the company helps its corporate clients to monitor, assess and improve their relationship with the natural world. 

A vision of nature intelligence 

The vision behind NatureMetrics was born from Bruce’s PhD research at the University of East Anglia in 2012. Having proven the accuracy and reliability of environmental DNA (eDNA) monitoring, Bruce was inspired to put actionable insights into the hands of those who could make a real difference. 

“Our vision is to become the world’s foremost provider of nature intelligence,” Bruce explains. “We empower organisations worldwide to make informed decisions for nature, converting the complexities of nature into simple insights through our end-to-end biodiversity reporting solution and guidance on the implementation of nature strategies.” 

There is an evident need for such a service, particularly as new reporting frameworks and regulatory requirements begin to emerge. Nature is notoriously difficult to measure and monitor, but companies and developers are under increasing pressure to minimise their negative impact and demonstrate best practice solutions. 

EDNA monitoring as a subscription service 

Using its proprietary eDNA technology, NatureMetrics provides its customers with end-to-end monitoring of their relationship with the natural world. With its multiple layers of accurate and verifiable data, the solution can fulfil a range of reporting requirements, from environmental impact assessments to the continuous monitoring of ongoing projects. 

“The data we provide is a highly accurate and verifiable snapshot of biodiversity on our clients’ particular sites of interest,” says Bruce. “We also offer nature strategy services to help businesses make meaningful progress towards their nature targets.” 

EDNA relies on the tiny traces of DNA that are left by all forms of life as they interact with their surrounding environment. By collecting samples from specific locations and analysing the DNA they contain, NatureMetrics is able to assess the range of species present in that unique habitat. 

With its service-based model, the company goes beyond simply cataloguing species at one point in time to help businesses determine the long-term impact of their operations. This not only helps them to spot any risks, but also to identify opportunities for improvement and monitor their success. 

Rising pressure catalyses the market

Already, NatureMetrics works with over 500 customers across the globe, including recognisable names such as Nestlé (SIX:NESN), EDF Renewables and Anglo American (LSE:AAL). As well as corporations in a wide range of different sectors, the service is used by government agencies and non-governmental organisations. 

“Pressure is mounting from all directions for businesses to reconsider their approach to nature,” Bruce comments. “From new nature reporting obligations to increased expectations from shareholders and customers, companies are having to rapidly put in place new models to understand, reduce and disclose their impacts on nature.” 

With this in mind, NatureMetrics maintains a broad target market. 

“We’re here to support any organisation wishing to get ahead of incoming regulation and transition towards nature-positive practices,” Bruce continues. Still, she notes that regulation is moving faster in certain industries, such as agriculture or resource extraction. This has heightened demand from these particular sectors, but the trend is likely to broaden alongside new requirements. 

Expanding the company’s influence

Just recently, NatureMetrics has unveiled its most advanced service to date. The Nature Intelligence Platform is designed to act as a holistic solution for the measurement and reporting of nature performance. 

Among its key features are the ability to manage an entire portfolio of activities from a singular dashboard, the detection of invasive and endangered species, and a system for tracking long-term outcomes for biodiversity. Recognising the challenge of new reporting requirements, the platform also simplifies the process of gathering and communicating transparently audited data. 

“The launch of our new nature performance monitoring subscription service and Nature Intelligence Platform is a huge milestone in our growth journey,” says Bruce. 

Still, NatureMetrics’ ambitions do not end there. Having already partnered with the UK Business & Biodiversity Forum, Fauna & Flora International, and the International Union for Conservation of Nature, the company will continue to seek opportunities for collaboration. Building on its active participation in the development of guidance from the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosure, it will continue to expand its influence. 

“Collaboration is the only way forward,” acknowledges Bruce. “Data is a common language we can all coalesce around, from ecologists to financial risk managers. More collaboration is needed, from those setting policy, right through to the local communities who are nature’s guardians.” 

