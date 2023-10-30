Startup profile: Orennia

Accurate data helps companies, investors and project developers to navigate the market and allocate capital towards the most effective and economic solutions.

Launched in 2021, Orennia is an all-in-one platform providing accurate data, predictive analytics and actionable insights in support of the global transition from fossil fuels to cleaner sources of energy. The Canadian startup was founded in Calgary by Tanya Baeza and Brook Papau.

Startup on a mission to steer investment decisions

“Our mission is to turn insights into action and help our clients increase their returns in energy transition investments,” says Brook Papau, Orennia’s chief executive. “We exist to accelerate the energy transition.”

There can be no mistaking the urgent need for such a solution. For centuries, most of our energy has been provided by fossil fuels. Now, however, science tells us that continued extraction will push our planet beyond its survivable limits.

New solutions are undoubtedly necessary, but how can companies and investors determine which pathways can deliver effective results while remaining economically viable?

“Without accurate data and predictive analytics, developers and investors will struggle to deploy capital efficiently and maximize their returns,” Papau continues. “High level insights, outdated data and mere opinions simply aren’t good enough for modern investors or developers to make efficient or confident decisions. Orennia’s platform is helping to expedite the energy transition with effective and robust information.”

Actionable insights on transition technologies

Orennia’s platform combines big-data processing technology with industry expertise to provide clients with accurate data and predictive analytics on various aspects of the energy transition, including renewables, storage, power, carbon capture, clean fuels and hydrogen.

The technology aggregates data from a diverse range of sources including commercial insights, engineering specifications and transmission facilities as well as information on pricing and market demand. Next, the data is cleansed to allow for accurate interpretation and curated by experienced industry experts to deliver tailored summaries to Orennia’s customers.

With these actionable insights on hand, companies and developers can accelerate the timeline from initial planning to a healthy return on investment. For investors and bankers, the platform’s analysis can help in identifying the most promising projects, thereby enabling them to allocate their capital both confidently and effectively.

Providing a win-win solution

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, the global energy transition will require around $150 trillion worth of cumulative investment by 2050.

Despite records being broken in 2022, with annual backing of transition technologies surpassing one trillion dollars for the first time, we are still at risk of falling far short of this target. If the 1.5°C target of the Paris Agreement is to be kept within reach, then the current rate of investment must more than quadruple to over $5 trillion per year.

Of course, no one will be keen to part with their capital if they cannot be convinced that they will see some return. With such a diverse range of supposed solutions bursting onto the scene, those with capital to play with may be discouraged by unproven nature of nascent technologies, the risk of assets becoming stranded or the uncertainty surrounding pricing and scalability.

With this in mind, Orennia plans to target developers, investors, bankers and corporations that recognise the critical role of data and analytics in enabling them to make the best decisions and stay ahead of the curve. Ultimately, the company offers a win-win solution that promises to catalyse investment in transition technologies while making it worthwhile for those that provide their support.

Plans for rapid expansion

Orennia raised its first round of funding in 2021, securing an undisclosed amount from backers including Quantum Energy Partners and NGP. In July 2023, it closed a $25 million series B round with support from existing investors and several newcomers.

“Our recent Series B investment has allowed Orennia to expand our team further, while executing on our product roadmap and continuously building accurate insights for our clients,” explains Tanya Baeza, the company’s co-founder and chief financial officer. “With this next phase in our journey, we’re accelerating our innovation and growth to help our clients navigate this incredibly dynamic and fast-paced industry.”

“People are at the heart of the best technology companies,” she continues. “Orennia has grown substantially since launch and we continue to do so. We’re hiring more developers, expanding our footprint, and scaling faster than ever before.”

“Orennia’s relationship with our clients is deeply collaborative,” Baeza reflects. “Insight expansion across our platform is driven by both Orennia’s industry expertise and the unique needs of our clients. As the space becomes more competitive, access to accurate, timely, and actionable information is giving our clients the ability to make more confident decisions and increase their returns.”