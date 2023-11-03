Startup profile: Terrawatt

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: Terrawatt

By Giulia Bottaro
3 November 2023, 07:30 Updated: 3 November 2023, 09:06

Terrawatt is a renewable energy startup specialising in solar power, with a focus on the Italian public energy market. 

In 2022, in Rome, Patrizio and Angelo Donati established Terrawatt as a strategic diversification of the construction firm, Donati SPA. The startup is currently fully funded to support operations for the next 12 months. 

Bringing the sun to the Italian grid

Italy’s energy production comes primarily from fossil fuels despite its huge potential for solar power. To mitigate the future impacts of climate change, achieve self-sufficiency in energy resources, and comply with European net zero regulations, the country must rapidly increase the share of renewables in the energy mix.  

“Demand for renewable energy is increasing globally. Governments, institutions, and individuals are recognising the impact that human activities have had on the planet since the industrial revolution and are increasing efforts to bring about a new paradigm wherein our society is powered by clean energy,” says Patrizio Donati. “Italy specifically has a great store of untapped potential in this area, and to support this discovery, Terrawatt develops, builds, and operates utility scale solar farms to provide the Italian energy mix with a greater share of renewables.”

What’s your target market? 

The company is focusing on the Italian wholesale energy market, which is around 316.8 billion KWh. It wants to provide ‘secure delivery’, explains Donati.

“Solar farms are now incredibly standardised in their construction and operations, almost like legos,” he adds. “Where we add value is that we have within the team a wealth of experience on how to deliver projects while interfacing with Italian public entities and regulators, which demands a degree of ability to deliver results within expected timeframes and conforming to the appropriate regulatory standards.”  

The company plans to double its development projects over the next 12 months, and is targeting a milestone of 100MW operational solar farms. The key elements are land and available grid connections, which can only be acquired through diligent research.     

“My vision is to build Terrawatt into a company that stands at the forefront of assisting humanity in navigating the challenges of climate change,” adds Donati. “Whether it’s providing clean energy to communities, supporting mitigation efforts and research, enhancing food security, or contributing to any other aspect, the sky, for me, is the limit. I believe there are boundless opportunities for us to make a positive impact.”  

A challenging regulatory environment

The company says that its biggest obstacle is finding land that is free from the “extremely onerous regulatory limitations” put in place by the Italian public sector. “Even once this hurdle has been overcome, securing the necessary permits is a long and arduous process that can take up to 24 months, with no guarantee of a favourable outcome,” explains Donati. 

Where would you like to see collaboration? 

“For now, we are operating fairly independently,” notes Donati. “Our ambition would be to create greater synergies with solar panel manufacturers, ideally having some onshore production in Italy to minimise the risk of importation from China. As almost all solar cell manufacturers are located in China, this is unlikely to be achievable soon.”  

Whom do you consider your greatest competition? 

The company’s main competitors are large energy groups such as Sonnedix and large international investment funds that are deploying capital in Italy.

