Startup profile: CH4 Global

By Heather Dinwoodie
6 November 2023, 07:00 Updated: 6 November 2023, 09:16

CH4 Global is developing a line of livestock feed formulations that reduce the methane emissions usually associated with animal agriculture. The startup was founded in 2019 by Steve Meller and Guy Royal, with its headquarters in Nevada and subsidiary production facilities in Australia and New Zealand. 

Buying critical time by tackling methane emissions

Methane is an extremely potent greenhouse gas (GHG), with a global warming potential up to 86% stronger than CO2 within the first 20 years of its release. Although some methane is emitted naturally, it is estimated that up to 60% of methane emissions come from human activities such as agriculture, landfill, wastewater treatment and the fossil fuels industry.   

The agricultural industry accounts for around 21% of these anthropogenic methane emissions, with 80% of its contribution coming from livestock farming. This is largely due to a process known as enteric fermentation, through which the food consumed by grazing animals is broken down through digestive reactions and released through burping or flatulence. 

CH4 Global is on a mission to reduce these emissions, curbing our society’s disastrous impact on the planet. 

“In the race to bend the climate curve, methane mitigation must be a priority,”  Rowena Pullan, chief brand guardian at CH4 Global. “We and our partners are on the path to deliver a Gigaton-scale climate win by 2030, which will buy much needed time for other GHG mitigation strategies.” 

Scaling the production of sustainable seaweed solutions 

“Our solution is a line of animal feed supplement formulations based on Asparagopsis seaweed,” Pullan explains. “To develop our additive, we combine cutting-edge climate technology with a commitment to sustainable animal agriculture, providing a solution that benefits the environment, agriculture, and the food industry – without compromising on productivity.” 

Asparagopsis is a species of red macroalgae, which has been scientifically proven to reduce the emissions of enteric fermentation by 80-90%. Unfortunately, however, the complexity and expense of its cultivation has limited its adoption at scale. 

CH4 Global has solved this problem with its proprietary growing process, which uses patented technologies to nurture the seaweed from its seedling hatcheries right through to harvest and processing. In order to ensure that its solution is fully scalable, the company partners with local vendors and follows sustainable protocols such as reusing water and building materials. 

Once harvested, the Asparagopsis is combined with other natural ingredients to create a formulation that can easily be included in typical feeding routines. The company’s first product, Methane Tamer Beef Feedlot, is specifically designed for beef and dairy cattle in feedlot operations. 

Sizing the opportunity

CH4 Global’s range will be targeted towards food producers, processors and feedlots. According to Pullan, there may also be opportunities to supply its formulations to government bodies. 

The startup’s development of an affordable and scalable growing process may enable it to succeed where others have failed. As the urgency of climate change becomes more apparent, there is certainly demand for sustainable options. 

According to the International Feed Industry Federation, more than a billion tonnes of animal feed is produced every year, generating an estimated annual turnover of over $400 billion. The consumption of meat is expected to rise by almost 70% by 2050, while dairy demand is set to increase by just over 50%.  

Feed production will have to expand to fulfil this growing demand, but the food and agricultural sector is under more pressure than ever before to reduce its impact on the planet. With its sustainable offering, CH4 Global hopes to capture its share of the market. 

Overcoming the barriers to widespread adoption

Already, the startup has raised $47 million from backers including DCVC, DCVC Bio and Cleveland Avenue. Initial customers include CirPro Australia, Ravensworth and Lotte International (KSE:004990), but Pullan believes that more supportive policy measures would allow the company to really take off. 

“Though enteric fermentation from cattle, sheep, and goats has the largest single-sector impact, U.S. state policy discussions are focused on oil and gas,” she explains. “We see the biggest challenge as encouraging policy makers to focus on the opportunity to reduce enteric methane emissions – and make that reduction happen – by using the right combination of policy levers.” 

In an ideal world, the company would like to see further investment in climate technologies, subsidies for the adoption of methane mitigation solutions, and the establishment of mandatory targets for methane reduction. 

“Some policymakers emphasize carbon taxation, putting undue burden on food producers working hard to meet consumer demand,” Pullan continues. “In our experience, most food producers and farmers are already actively looking for ways to be more sustainable. That’s why we advocate for policy approaches that empower and support food producers rather than penalize them.”  

Despite the challenges of an unsupportive regime, CH4 Global is on track to commission its first full-scale production facility by mid-2024. Once complete, the facility will provide validation of the company’s growing process, enabling it to commercialise its products while demonstrating the viability of its business model.

