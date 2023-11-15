Startup profile: Omni

The global pet food market is estimated to be worth $80 billion, while the opportunity for plant-based and cultivated meat products for cats and dogs is an estimated $40 billion.

A fifth 20% of meat consumed on the planet is accounted for by cats and dogs, while nutrition-related health problems are soaring.

Omni is on a mission to reduce morbidity in pets with healthy nutrition that is also environmentally sustainable.

Omni Pet Ltd. was founded in 2020 in London, UK, by Dr Guy Sandelowsky and Shiv Sivakumar. It is at the seed stage and has raised £1.5 million to date.

Disrupting the pet food market

It is estimated that 20% of meat consumed on the planet is accounted for by cats and dogs, while nutrition-related health problems are soaring. More than a third (34%) of pet guardians want to feed plant-based foods to their pets but there are “no credible products on the market for them”, according to the startup. Its vet team started Omni to create a trusted and science-backed option that is healthy for pets and has a low impact on the planet.

The company has invented patent pending 3D chunking technology that enables the development of meat-like wet food products without animal ingredients. It claims to be the world’s first brand to offer nutritionally complete life-stage diets for puppies, adult and senior dogs, with 100% vegan formulations. Pets eating Omni food present benefits three to 12 months after starting their new diets, which the company says is in line with peer-reviewed scientific research.

The global pet food market is estimated to be worth $80 billion, while the opportunity for plant-based and cultivated meat products for cats and dogs is an estimated $40 billion. In the UK, 34% of pet guardians are looking to switch to plant-based products, which represents a £1 billion market opportunity in the UK alone.