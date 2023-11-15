Startup profile: Omni

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Profiles

Startup profile: Omni

By Giulia Bottaro
15 November 2023, 07:20 Updated: 15 November 2023, 09:16

Omni is on a mission to reduce morbidity in pets with healthy nutrition that is also environmentally sustainable.

Omni Pet Ltd. was founded in 2020 in London, UK, by Dr Guy Sandelowsky and Shiv Sivakumar. It is at the seed stage and has raised £1.5 million to date.

Disrupting the pet food market

It is estimated that 20% of meat consumed on the planet is accounted for by cats and dogs, while nutrition-related health problems are soaring. More than a third (34%) of pet guardians want to feed plant-based foods to their pets but there are “no credible products on the market for them”, according to the startup. Its vet team started Omni to create a trusted and science-backed option that is healthy for pets and has a low impact on the planet.

The company has invented patent pending 3D chunking technology that enables the development of meat-like wet food products without animal ingredients. It claims to be the world’s first brand to offer nutritionally complete life-stage diets for puppies, adult and senior dogs, with 100% vegan formulations. Pets eating Omni food present benefits three to 12 months after starting their new diets, which the company says is in line with peer-reviewed scientific research.

The global pet food market is estimated to be worth $80 billion, while the opportunity for plant-based and cultivated meat products for cats and dogs is an estimated $40 billion. In the UK, 34% of pet guardians are looking to switch to plant-based products, which represents a £1 billion market opportunity in the UK alone.

What are your biggest challenges?

According to Omni, a major challenge is convincing people that dogs are nutritional omnivores (not carnivores) so, like humans, can thrive on a plant-based diet.

“In fact some of the longest living dogs on record were plant-powered and there is peer reviewed research to show superior health outcomes in terms of increased life spans and fewer lifetime medication requirements for these cohorts,” the company adds.

What will it take for you to scale up?

Omni says it has managed to scale rapidly since launching and is approaching profitability due to its relatively low customer acquisition costs, high lifetime values and healthy gross margins. Over 80% of its revenue comes from subscription customers.

It is now seeking growth capital to scale the business further and is currently negotiating retail details with some of the largest pet retailers in the UK and Europe, which are expected to be significant potential uplifts in its revenue streams. The company is already working with several vet clinics that stock its products and is looking to further expand these partnership opportunities in the veterinary sector.

Whom do you consider your greatest competition?

“We respect other science and vet led brands like Hills and Royal Canine due to their evidence based product focus, but we think our differentiation of using healthier and more sustainable ingredients makes us the longer term leader in the space,” the company concludes.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts