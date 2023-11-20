Startup profile: BeeHero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Profiles

Startup profile: BeeHero

By Heather Dinwoodie
20 November 2023, 07:00 Updated: 20 November 2023, 10:51

In 2017, four entrepreneurial co-founders banded together to establish BeeHero, a precision technology startup based in Fresno, California and Israel’s Tel Aviv. With $64 million invested to date, plus a further $4 million in awarded grants, BeeHero is advancing its mission to future-proof global food supplies. 

Startup on a mission to prevent global suffering

“BeeHero is on a mission to future-proof global food security through the use of sustainable, data-driven pollination practices in commercial agriculture,” says Eytan Schwartz, BeeHero’s vice president of Global Strategy. 

“With data-driven insights at their disposal, beekeepers, growers, and other agricultural stakeholders can adapt their practices to cope with evolving environmental conditions, pest dynamics, and other variables that influence crop health and productivity.” 

In today’s changing world, BeeHero’s efforts could not be more necessary. More than 90% of the society’s most important crops are pollinated by bees and other insects, but their populations are declining due to rising temperatures, land-use conversion and the excessive use of agricultural chemicals.  

Without their service, estimates suggest that global crop production could fall by up to 8%, reducing the supply of healthy, unprocessed foods including fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes. As the population continues to rise, there is real concern that hundreds of millions of people will be left without access to decent nutrition. 

Already, the decline of pollinating insects is estimated to be contributing around 427,000 premature deaths per year due to the decreasing availability of vital nutrients that protect us from non-communicable diseases. The reduction of crop yields also has significant social and economic implications, including the disruption of subsistence-based livelihoods and global trade activity worth an estimated $577 billion per year. 

Data-driven optimisation of pollination 

BeeHero’s solution is a Precision Pollination service that combines data on bee activity with relevant environmental, agronomic and horticultural insights. Its platform combines these sources of data to accurately assess the pollination requirements of each different crop. Advanced algorithms quantify the number of bees needed for every acre, and the health of each bee colony is automatically monitored. 

With actionable data in hand, BeeHero’s clients can make more informed decisions on feeding, treatment, swarm management, and queen replacement to optimise every colony. Thanks to the platform’s analytical modelling and comprehensive visualisations, they can quickly evaluate potential interventions rather than be hit by nasty surprises. 

The company’s combination of affordable hardware and sophisticated software ensures that its service can be applied at commercial scale. By integrating data from both within and beyond the field, its remote technology provides users with a constant feed of quantified information on pollinators’ performance and how it could be improved.  

A win-win solution in a rapidly expanding market

“By leveraging cutting-edge tools and technology, BeeHero is revolutionizing the way pollination is managed and optimized in large-scale crop production,” Schwartz enthuses. “BeeHero processes over 10 million daily samples from more than 220K managed beehives.  

“This empowers growers to unearth profound insights into the pollination process, including optimal conditions for pollination, bee behavior patterns both in the hive and in the field, and potential obstacles. BeeHero transforms this data into actionable insights, equipping commercial crop growers and agribusiness stakeholders with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions that boost crop pollination, increase crop yields, and promote sustainable agricultural practices.” 

Ultimately, BeeHero’s solution benefits agricultural producers, food manufacturers and distributors as well as wider society. Its direct target market includes commercial-scale growers and beekeepers that are working to optimise the pollination of crops including almonds, avocados, and berries.  

With over 300 million hectares of crops either fully or partially reliant on bee pollination, Schwartz estimates that BeeHero’s total addressable market is valued at approximately $38 billion. Expanding beyond the growth of fruits, nuts and vegetables, its platform could support the production of commodity crops such as soya, coffee or cotton. 

Upcoming plans in pursuit of growth

Already, BeeHero has established itself as a major player in both the US and Australia, with a particular focus on the pollination of almonds. Initial partners include Monson’s Honey and Pollination, with Schwartz hinting that several other big names are on board.

Following its launch of a new platform that narrows in on in-field pollinator activity, BeeHero now plans to expand internationally while widening its scope to cover crops such as canola, alfalfa, apples and sunflower. It will also continue its work with various stakeholders to promote sustainable practices, habitat conservation and the enhancement of biodiversity.

With the backing of investors including Convent Capital, UpWest and iAngels, as well as the European Commission, the BIRD Foundation and the Israel Innovation Authority, the ambitious startup is certainly one to watch.

Tags

More from SG Voice

Latest Posts