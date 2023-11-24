Startup profile: Inoqo

Already, Inoqo has secured seven figures' worth of investment and entered into a number of strategic partnerships.

Conscious consumers are in dire need of transparent information that can help them to make more sustainable choices.

Inoqo has created a novel solution that helps companies to understand the environmental impacts of food and beverage products. The Austrian startup was founded in 2020, by Hélène Saurais, Markus Linder, Simon Haberfellner, Bernhard Schandl, Doris Wimmer and Elisa Gramlich.

Closing the gap between conscious intention and sustainable action

“Our mission is to empower companies to contribute to the fight against the climate crisis,” Saurais explains. “To this end, we provide scientific information regarding the impact of their products on people, the planet and themselves, ultimately leading consumers to make more informed, eco-friendly and healthy choices.”

The impacts of irresponsible consumption and production are impossible to ignore. In the food and beverage industry, issues range from the emissions, land-use conversion, chemical use, waste and loss of biodiversity during agricultural production to the fossil fuel consumption and pollution of packaging.

Fortunately, there are more sustainable ways of doing things. At every stage of the value chain, businesses and consumers have ample opportunity to make better decisions. In order to do so, however, they need comprehensive and communicable data.

Measure, understand and communicate

“Although there has been an increase in conscious consumers, as well as sustainable producers, in recent years, the lack of information, trust, and connection between these two groups is hindering the extensive climate action needed to increase biodiversity and reduce the impact of climate change,” Saurais continues.

Having identified the problem, Saurais and her fellow co-founders set out to create a solution. With Inoqo’s Product Impact Assessment (PIA), retailers and producers can calculate the impacts of food and beverage products, whether it be their own private label or from a third-party brand.

Through the PIA platform, companies can assess the environmental footprint of every product as well as its ethical implications. The data is provided in a clear and comprehensive manner that can be communicated with conscious consumers. For example, users may choose to display each product’s carbon footprint or share the details of their ethical sourcing.

By incorporating Inoqo’s data into marketing campaigns, educational content or interactive features, companies can empower their consumers to make informed decisions that align with their values. At the same time, the business can monitor its own progress, identifying opportunities for further improvement and reporting its efforts to relevant stakeholders.

“Inoqo assists businesses in identifying areas where they can reduce the negative impact of their products,” Saurais claims. “This may involve recommending changes in sourcing, manufacturing, or distribution processes to minimize carbon emissions, promote animal welfare, or enhance nutritional value.”

“Data-driven decision-making can be instrumental in optimizing the sustainability and overall impact of a product portfolio.”

Overcoming market uncertainty

Despite the promise of new regulation within the EU, such as the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive or rules on making green claims, guidelines and methodologies are yet to be finalised. Repeated delays and continued uncertainty have made it difficult for Inoqo to ensure its alignment or appeal to potential clients that may be persuaded by the risks of non-compliance.

Saurais recognises these uncertainties as being the company’s biggest challenge to date. Nonetheless, she believes that the incremental introduction of policy measures will complement the increasing demand of conscious consumers to catalyse Inoqo’s growth.

“The increasing regulatory demands, coupled with the transparency expectations of Generation Z and the desire of employees to align with environmentally responsible companies, are placing growing pressure on grocery retailers and food producers,” she comments.

Ultimately, Inoqo’s platform offers a win-win solution. According to Saurais, the platform is helping businesses to diversify their revenue streams by introducing sustainable products and white-label brands that can be sold at higher margins. At the same time, they are building a following among younger generations and retaining a talented pool of value-aligned employees.

Gaining traction in early stages

Already, Inoqo has secured seven figures’ worth of investment from prominent family offices and angel investors including Runtastic co-founder Christian Kaar, Daniel Zech, Triple Impact Ventures and Heinz Hahn, former president of fast-moving consumer goods at Mondelēz International (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

The company has also been tapped by Oda, a Norwegian online retailer with ambitious sustainability goals. Under the partnership agreement, Oda will use Inoqo’s platform to monitor the impacts of its 6,600 food and beverage products.

Recognising its own expertise in evaluating the Scope 3 emissions of retail supply chains, Inoqo has engaged a leading emissions accounting company to support it in calculating the footprint of its clients’ internal operations and energy use. Thanks to this streamlined approach, the platform’s users are now able to access a comprehensive overview that incorporates their Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions as well as Inoqo’s data.