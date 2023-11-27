Disruptive Technology: Carbios

The company is striving to take around 38% of the advanced recycled PET market by 2050.

It is intended to achieve true circularity for PET with alternative feedstock to petro-sourced monomers to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.

Carbios' technology makes it possible to recover all PET waste, including waste that is non-recyclable mechanically or using current recycling technologies, such as food trays or textiles.

Carbios (EPA:ALCRB) is a biotech company addressing the life cycle of plastic and textiles to reduce plastic pollution.

Carbios was founded in 2011 in Clermont-Ferrand, France. It now has two additional locations in Toulouse and Longlaville and a total of 120 employees. It has raised €314 million since listing on the stock market in 2013.

Its endeavours are supported by major brands in the cosmetics, food and beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products’ recyclability and circularity. Carbios has founded a packaging consortium with L’Oréal (PAR:OR) that counts Nestlé Waters (SIX:NESN), PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) and Suntory (TYO:2587) among its members. The company also collaborates with Patagonia, Puma (ETR:PUM), PVH (NYSE:PVH) and Salomon as part of a textile consortium.

What problem are you solving?

Carbios was created to address plastic pollution, which is visible on land and at sea even from space. The industry is highly unsustainable: nearly all the plastic produced is fossil-based and there is no end-of-life management for almost a quarter of plastic consumed. We cannot, however, do without it in most of its applications, so production continues to grow.

“Carbios is driven by a conviction: while reducing our consumption of plastic and reusing them over several cycles is of course a necessity, we must go further in order to achieve true circularity in plastic and textiles,” says chief executive Emmanuel Ladent.

What does the company do?

Carbios says it is the only company worldwide that develops and industrialises two technological innovations for two types of plastic: biorecycling of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) contained in plastic packaging and polyester textiles, and biodegradation of PLA, a bio-sourced plastic used mainly in the food industry.

After ten years of research, Carbios is nearing market entry with its biorecycling process, which allows to recycle PET biologically multiple times without solvents and without losing quality.

What is enzymatic recycling and how does it work?

Carbios has developed an enzymatic recycling process that uses an enzyme capable of specifically depolymeriaing PET found in various plastics and textiles. Unlike traditional thermomechanical recycling methods, which Carbios says have limitations and result in quality loss with each cycle, this process enables the recycling of all types of PET waste, including complex and soiled plastic, while producing recycled and recyclable PET products without compromising quality.

This turns plastic and textile waste into a precious raw material enabling the circular economy.

The process involves purifying the resulting monomers from depolymerisation, which can then be re-polymerised into high-quality PET equivalent to virgin PET obtained from the petrochemical industry.

“This innovation meets strong demand from consumers, public authorities and manufacturers who have made ambitious commitments in terms of sustainable development and eco-design of their packaging and products,” says Ladent. “This revolutionary technology makes it possible to recover all PET waste, including waste that cannot be recovered using current recycling technologies, such as food trays or textiles.”

What’s your target market?

The company is striving to take around 38% of the advanced recycled PET (r-PET) market by 2050. This market is currently booming and is expected to almost double to 186 million tonnes by 2050. According to Carbios, it could represent half of the total PET market by mid-century considering improved textile collecting and sorting, use of textile feedstock and advanced recycling scale-up.

Within the r-PET market, advanced r-PET is the fastest growing segment with annual growth expected to be more than 17%, compared to total r-PET market growth of 8.4%, according to Carbios’ own estimates. By 2050, advanced recycling could be worth over €200 billion.

The company predicts that growth in mechanical r-PET will be constrained by limited availability of feedstock able to be processed by this technology. Virgin PET will also be limited due to lower demand for petro-sourced materials led both by brands’ sustainability ambitions and governmental regulations worldwide.

“PET producers and chemical companies are natural potential customers for a technology that allows a true circularity for PET with alternative feedstock to petro-sourced monomers, and that is fully compatible with existing polymerization plants,” Ladent explains. “By providing value to all possible sources of PET feedstock including complex plastic packaging and textile waste, Carbios also aims to reach out to other players in the value chain such as waste management companies and public entities.”

“Carbios’ technology also provides a solution to brand owners in order to meet growing regulatory requirements as well as their own ambitious sustainability objectives for the inclusion of r-PET in their products and packaging. Public entities municipalities, impact and infrastructure funds as well as sovereign funds could also be interested in investment opportunities.”

The company is targeting three regions for its licensing prospection: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), North America, and South-East Asia.

What are your expansion plans?

Carbios is building in partnership with Indorama Ventures, the world’s leading producer of PET, what it deems the world’s first PET biorecycling plant, based in Longlaville (France) due to be commissioned in 2025. The commercial deployment of its PLA biodegradation solution is slated for 2024.

The company is also marketing its PET biorecycling technology under licence across the world, and is planning the US market launch of the enzyme solution for PLA biodegradation for food packaging.

Where would you like to see collaboration?

Ladent comments: “Recycling is a lever of the circular economy, but it cannot solve the plastic pollution issue alone. We believe that it is critical to mobilize all actors along the industrial chain: from a product’s eco-friendly design to its collection, use and recycling, all stakeholders have a role to play. Carbios is working closely with all actors along the value chain.”