Disruptive technology: Enjay Systems

By Heather Dinwoodie
29 November 2023, 07:00 Updated: 29 November 2023, 09:13

The excess heat of commercial activity and industrial processes is a vastly underutilised source of reusable energy. In 2015, Jesper Wirén and Nils Lekeberg co-founded Enjay Systems to harness its power. Based in the Swedish city of Malmö, the company has since gone on to lower the carbon footprints of several noteworthy customers while slashing their operational costs. 

Replacing fossil fuels with recycled heat

Enjay Systems was founded with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by enabling excess heat to be recovered and reused as an alternative source of energy. Rather than relying on power provided by fossil fuels, its clients can essentially recycle their own exhaust air. 

“The cleanest kWh is the one that is never produced,” says Jesper Wirén, co-founder of Enjay Systems. 

Patented technology accommodates polluted air

Enjay’s Lepido technology differs from conventional heat exchangers in its ability to recover energy from heavily polluted exhaust. The system uses coils instead of traditional fins, with its patented setup enabling hot, polluted air to pass through the unit without getting stuck. 

The heavy-duty solution can accommodate a number of different pollutants, including soot, grease, lint, lackard, sawdust and water vapour. As such, it is perfectly suited for hostile environments such as commercial kitchens, industrial laundries, woodworking sites and production facilities. 

“Our technology can be used in all buildings where there is a process taking place that pollutes the exhaust air,” Wirén claims. “For example, restaurants, laundries, food processing plants, wood dryers, grain dryers and other industries all over the world.”  

Enjay Systems’ Lepido heat exchanger.

A win-win solution for Enjay’s customers

Excess heat has been described as the world’s largest untapped source of energy, with around 2,860 TWh generated each year in the EU alone. By efficiently capturing and reusing this energy, the need for fossil fuels can be significantly reduced. 

At the same time, businesses stand to benefit by avoiding the costs of external heating. Instead of shelling out on a newly generated supply of energy, they can rely on their own recycled exhaust. 

“Our technology lowers the need for external heating by around 90%,” Wirén continues. “For an average fast-food restaurant in the UK, this results in a decrease of CO2 emissions by 30 metric tonnes every year. If our technology were to be used by all restaurants in the world, global emissions of CO2 would decrease by around 1%.” 

 Steady progress on road to expansion

According to Wirén, Enjay’s biggest challenge to date has been the need to raise awareness and gain the trust of potential clients. 

“Old ways are hard to change,” he explains. “We need to reach a critical mass on each new market, with enough brands, clients and installers embracing our solution to convince the rest that it is trustworthy and delivers the promised results.” 

Though the road has not been easy, Enjay has raised €12 million in funding to date from investors including Phillian, Almi Invest and serial board member Gustaf Hermelin. With notable clients including Burger King, KFC and Turtle Bay, the company expects to break even within the next 18 months. 

Having already partnered with Chapman Ventilation, Enjay also plans to expand its collaboration with installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems. Wirén is quick to point out that this would be of mutual advantage, enabling both parties involved to broaden their business. 

