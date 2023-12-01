Startup profile: MotherTree

By switching to a provider that aligns with their values, businesses can reduce their carbon footprint while simultaneously saving around £10,000 every year.

Several of the world's largest banks and pension providers are invested in climate-intensive sectors such as fossil fuels or industrial agriculture.

MotherTree's carbon calculator assesses the impact of different banks and pension providers before simplifying the switch to a more sustainable option.

Founded by Craig Wallington and Dan Sherrard-Smith, MotherTree has created a platform that enables purpose-driven businesses to reduce the carbon footprint of their banking systems and pension provision. Having started its journey in 2022, the UK-based startup is already approaching profitability.

The hidden footprint of financial services

“The biggest source of carbon emissions for most businesses is their choice of bank and pension provider,” explains Dan Sherrard-Smith, now serving as MotherTree’s chief executive. “This is because of how the cash is invested.”

Indeed, many of the world’s largest banks and pension providers continue to support climate-intensive activities such as industrial agriculture, commodity-driven deforestation or the extraction of oil and gas. These sectors have historically provided a reliable return on investment, but they come at an enormous cost to the planet and its global society.

As the devastating impacts of climate change have grown more apparent, an increasing number of financial service providers have adopted alternative strategies. By opting for a provider that has minimised the emissions it funds, individuals and organisations can play a significant role in driving positive change.

Unfortunately, the complex process of switching to a more sustainable provider tends to be somewhat daunting and time-consuming. This is the problem that MotherTree was set up to solve.

“Our aim is to shift £1bn into the green economy by 2025, ultimately creating a system where the sustainable choice becomes the default,” says Sherrard-Smith. “Building a world where people and nature can thrive – clean rivers, clean air, and opportunity for all.”

Measure, prioritise, switch

MotherTree’s platform enables businesses, organisations and individuals to calculate the carbon footprint of their banking systems and pension provision. Under its B2B model, it then works with its customers to help them understand whether their current providers are aligned with their values and investing their money responsibly.

Next, MotherTree supports its clients in finding their optimal balance between financial returns and sustainable outcomes. In cases where trade-offs may have to be made, it creates the most suitable plan according to their priorities.

Finally, the plan is enacted. MotherTree streamlines and simplifies the process of switching provider, aligning its customers’ banking processes and pension provision with their low-carbon ambitions and financial goals.

According to Sherrard-Smith, MotherTree’s solution saves the average UK business around £10,000 every year while reducing their annual financed emissions by approximately 75 tons of CO2. The straightforward platform also shortens the process of switching providers, unlocking up to 50 hours of productive time.

Market value holds multiple meanings

MotherTree plans to target purpose-led organisations including charities, social enterprises and financial technology companies. Given that these potential clients have already established themselves as being driven by sustainable and ethical values, they tend to be open to doing their bit for the planet. With the added promise of financial savings, MotherTree is sure to receive a warm welcome.

Currently, however, Sherrard-Smith believes that there is a distinct lack of awareness. Most companies are yet to acknowledge the outsized impact of their financial activity, and so they are yet to start searching for a solution.

Despite the challenging circumstances, MotherTree has had some early success. Already, the company has secured £388,000 in pre-seed investment. With early adopters including GoCardless, which has over 900 employees and around $30 billion worth of annual banking activity, it expects to reach profitability at some point in 2024.