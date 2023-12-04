Startup profile: RepAir Carbon

Delivering affordable and scalable DAC technology to market is critical to reaching net zero by 2050.

RepAir Carbon has developed Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology that requires less energy than alternative offerings, which lowers costs and its environmental impact.

RepAir Carbon was founded in 2020 in Yokne’am, Northern Israel by Yehuda Borenstein, Amir Shiner, Ben Achrai and Yushan Yan. It closed a series A round in December 2022 and has raised a total of $11.5 million to date.

How are you disrupting your market?

Nearly 40 gigatons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere annually, exacerbating the global climate crisis. Despite efforts to reduce emissions, hard-to-abate industries such as air travel and steel and cement manufacturing are still reliant on fossil fuels as decarbonisation technologies are yet to be scaled up.

Delivering affordable and scalable direct air capture (DAC) technology to market is critical to reaching net zero by 2050 and contributing to the mitigation of climate change, according to the company. Despite the growing demand for DAC technologies, current solutions have high energy demands, making them unsustainable in the face of the growing need.

RepAir’s DAC model with low energy consumption, lowering operating expenditure, and has a modular design intended to simplify its scaling up, reducing capital expenditure too. “As a result, RepAir’s solution offers maximum potential for accelerated and sustainable implementation, matching the urgency of the climate crisis,” Shiner says.

What is the product and how does it work?

RepAir’s DAC solution is reliant on an electrochemical process, whose cell technology is made of two electrodes, cathode and anode, divided by a polymeric membrane, similar to a fuel cell.

Atmospheric air is drawn into the cathode, wherein the applied electrical current generates hydroxides that bind CO2 molecules, forming carbonate and bicarbonate ions. Only these ions cross the selective membrane into the anode, wherein the binding process is undone, the hydroxides are consumed, and pure CO2 gas is drawn out. The electrode polarities and inlet airflow are swapped every few hours to enable continuous direct air removal.

The company says it uses 70% less energy than its competitors, enabling sustainable carbon removal at the gigaton scale, with a carbon footprint of below 5%. It is powered exclusively by renewable energy and produced without the use of precious metals. Unlike other carbon removal processes, RepAir’s solution requires no heat, allowing for low operating costs and flexible global deployment.

What are your biggest challenges?

“Our technology’s extraordinary efficiency has already been demonstrated in the lab. The fundamental challenge we face – as do all solutions in the DAC market – will be in scaling the technology to the mass level required for implementation,” says Shiner.

“To this end, we need to build a solid supply chain and high-quality mass production facilities with global EPC partners to meet the target goals for DAC technology that will be needed. We believe that it is crucial to engage and partner with a range of stakeholders to accelerate the development of large-scale DAC projects and adoption of DAC technology overall.”

What will it take for you to scale up ?

“Creating a DAC solution is no small feat and requires time,” Shiner notes. Developing efficient technology in a lab and subsequently bringing it to market requires not only significant research and development, but multiple stages of testing in both lab and operational environments before the solution is ready for implementation in development projects at its full scale.

The startup plans to reach a carbon capture goal of over 100,000 tonnes by 2030. Its next milestone will involve demonstrating the capacity of its pilot solution. RepAir is also due to carbon storage and utilisation partnerships in 2024, as well as further developments regarding its prototype.

“The mission of carbon neutrality requires cooperation. To this end, RepAir is committed to working with a diverse array of industry players and stakeholders interested in emissions remediation, from big tech to fashion, as well as innovative investors, material suppliers, and storage and utilization partners to achieve the goal of carbon removal at the gigaton scale,” Shiner concludes.

“We’re actively seeking out partners and collaborators that share our progressive mindset and commitment to end-to-end sustainability practices, a vibrant carbon credit marketplace of the future, and reducing the impact of climate change in our lifetime.”