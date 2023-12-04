Startup profile: RepAir Carbon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Startup profile: RepAir Carbon

By Giulia Bottaro
4 December 2023, 07:50 Updated: 4 December 2023, 09:31

RepAir Carbon has developed Direct Air Capture (DAC) technology that requires less energy than alternative offerings, which lowers costs and its environmental impact.

RepAir Carbon was founded in 2020 in Yokne’am, Northern Israel by Yehuda Borenstein, Amir Shiner, Ben Achrai and Yushan Yan. It closed a series A round in December 2022 and has raised a total of $11.5 million to date. 

How are you disrupting your market?   

Nearly 40 gigatons of CO2 are released into the atmosphere annually, exacerbating the global climate crisis. Despite efforts to reduce emissions, hard-to-abate industries such as air travel and steel and cement manufacturing are still reliant on fossil fuels as decarbonisation technologies are yet to be scaled up.

Delivering affordable and scalable direct air capture (DAC) technology to market is critical to reaching net zero by 2050 and contributing to the mitigation of climate change, according to the company. Despite the growing demand for DAC technologies, current solutions have high energy demands, making them unsustainable in the face of the growing need.  

RepAir’s DAC model with low energy consumption, lowering operating expenditure, and has a modular design intended to simplify its scaling up, reducing capital expenditure too. “As a result, RepAir’s solution offers maximum potential for accelerated and sustainable implementation, matching the urgency of the climate crisis,” Shiner says.

What is the product and how does it work? 

RepAir’s DAC solution is reliant on an electrochemical process, whose cell technology is made of two electrodes, cathode and anode, divided by a polymeric membrane, similar to a fuel cell. 

Atmospheric air is drawn into the cathode, wherein the applied electrical current generates hydroxides that bind CO2 molecules, forming carbonate and bicarbonate ions. Only these ions cross the selective membrane into the anode, wherein the binding process is undone, the hydroxides are consumed, and pure CO2 gas is drawn out. The electrode polarities and inlet airflow are swapped every few hours to enable continuous direct air removal. 

The company says it uses 70% less energy than its competitors, enabling sustainable carbon removal at the gigaton scale, with a carbon footprint of below 5%. It is powered exclusively by renewable energy and produced without the use of precious metals. Unlike other carbon removal processes, RepAir’s solution requires no heat, allowing for low operating costs and flexible global deployment.  

What are your biggest challenges? 

“Our technology’s extraordinary efficiency has already been demonstrated in the lab. The fundamental challenge we face – as do all solutions in the DAC market – will be in scaling the technology to the mass level required for implementation,” says Shiner.

“To this end, we need to build a solid supply chain and high-quality mass production facilities with global EPC partners to meet the target goals for DAC technology that will be needed. We believe that it is crucial to engage and partner with a range of stakeholders to accelerate the development of large-scale DAC projects and adoption of DAC technology overall.”

What will it take for you to scale up? 

“Creating a DAC solution is no small feat and requires time,” Shiner notes. Developing efficient technology in a lab and subsequently bringing it to market requires not only significant research and development, but multiple stages of testing in both lab and operational environments before the solution is ready for implementation in development projects at its full scale.

The startup plans to reach a carbon capture goal of over 100,000 tonnes by 2030. Its next milestone will involve demonstrating the capacity of its pilot solution. RepAir is also due to carbon storage and utilisation partnerships in 2024, as well as further developments regarding its prototype.         

“The mission of carbon neutrality requires cooperation. To this end, RepAir is committed to working with a diverse array of industry players and stakeholders interested in emissions remediation, from big tech to fashion, as well as innovative investors, material suppliers, and storage and utilization partners to achieve the goal of carbon removal at the gigaton scale,” Shiner concludes.

We’re actively seeking out partners and collaborators that share our progressive mindset and commitment to end-to-end sustainability practices, a vibrant carbon credit marketplace of the future, and reducing the impact of climate change in our lifetime.”

