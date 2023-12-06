Startup profile: Firefly Green Fuels

With its first customer already secured, Firefly hopes to begin full-scale commercial production before 2030.

Innovative solutions can come from the most unlikely places, as was discovered by Green Fuels Research. In 2023, the company launched Firefly Green Fuels as a spin-out venture with a focus on transforming sewage sludge into a sustainable fuel for aviation.

Stepping up to the challenge of aviation

Aviation accounts for around 2% of the world’s energy-related carbon emissions. While this may not sound like a lot, its footprint continues to grow as increasing demand outpaces the development of effective solutions.

On its current trajectory, the transport industry is set to single-handedly raise global temperatures by up to 2.6°C above pre-industrial levels before the end of the Century, far exceeding the 1.5°C limit established by the Paris Agreement. If we are to have any hope of averting a climate catastrophe, while continuing to travel as easily as we currently can, then aviation simply must be decarbonised.

Firefly believes it may have the answer.

“Firefly is developing technology to make sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) out of sewage,” says James Hygate, who co-founded the Bristolian startup alongside Paul Hilditch.

“We have ambitions to become the global leader in sewage-to-SAF production. We see huge potential for creating value at both ends of the chain, helping to reduce pollution and decarbonise an entire industry, making a massive impact on lessening the carbon crisis.”

From sewage waste to sustainable fuel

Firefly’s technology relies on a process known as hydrothermal liquefaction. Essentially, processed sewage sludge is cooked under pressure, separating it into water, gas, char and crude oil. The crude oil can then be refined into a product that closely resembles conventional jet fuel and can be blended without sacrificing its characteristics or quality.

“While fossil fuels take millions of years to develop in the earth’s crust, we can produce our fuel far faster – in just days or weeks,” Hygate claims.

Furthermore, the use of sewage waste as a feedstock means that the fuel can be produced in any populated location. This could resolve the scalability challenge faced by alternative SAF products while avoiding the need to compete for agricultural feedstocks or arable land.

Perhaps most importantly, Firefly’s SAF has been found to have a far lower carbon footprint than traditional fuels. According to initial analysis by Cranfield University, it accounts for up to 90% less CO2 over the course of its lifecycle.

Decarbonisation as a lucrative opportunity

The global market for SAF is projected to be worth over $15.7 billion by 2030. With the world’s biggest airlines as its targeted audience, Firefly intends to capture its lucrative share.

“Airlines urgently need to lower their carbon footprint,” Hygate explains. “They also need to comply with various national and international mandates set up to push the industry towards decarbonisation.”

“Realistically, the only way they can decarbonise is through sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). But, the big issue is finding enough feedstock to convert into fuel. Demand massively outstrips supply and the demand for SAF is going to be huge. However, there are millions of tonnes of processed sewage being spread on fields or incinerated, and this can be converted into SAF.”

“Until other new technologies come online, the need for a ‘drop in’ solution that can work with existing infrastructure will be key in the coming years.”

Next steps on long road to market

Firefly has received £7 million in funding to date, including a £2 million grant from the UK Government’s Department for Transport and a £5 million investment from Wizz Air (LSE:WIZZ). Alongside its financial backing, Wizz Air has agreed to be the startup’s first customer, purchasing up to 525,000 tonnes of its fuel as soon as commercial production begins.

In order to deliver as promised, Firefly is seeking further investment of around £50 million to fund the construction of a demonstration production facility. From there, it hopes to expand from its home country of the UK to establish itself as a global provider of SAF.

As with any startup, however, there are a number of hurdles to cross. Given the technology’s novelty, Firefly’s fuel has not yet been fully certified.

“We are currently working closely with ASTM International and hope it will provide a fuel qualification in 2024,” Hygate comments. “This rigorous test will determine the safety of our fuel and it is one which all novel fuels must undergo.”

He goes on to add that Firefly is fast approaching the stage at which it feels confident that its product could satisfy the stringent criteria required for approval. By 2030, the company plans to have built a full-scale commercial facility that can answer the industry’s needs.

Collaborative efforts to decarbonise aviation

“We have spent a lot of the past year working with potential partners in technology, aviation, and the water industry,” Hygate continues. “Collaboration is key to what we do.”

“There is already a lot of synergy and collaboration happening within this sector. Several international organisations already exist, and have successfully lobbied for increased support, SAF mandates and policy changes in key areas. It is really fantastic to be part of an industry with a singular shared focus.”

“We regard ourselves as part of a movement which wants to transform the industry, reduce the need for fossil fuels and help to decarbonise aviation.”