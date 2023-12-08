Disruptive Technology: Power for All

It challenges the traditional electrification status quo by presenting an alternative for the 85% of the 1.1 billion people without reliable power who are predominantly residing in rural areas.

Power for All is a global coalition advocating for the use of distributed renewable energy as a means to end energy poverty faster.

Power for All was founded by Kristina Skierka in 2015. Skierka, who previously worked with d.light, a company that marketed solar-powered lanterns and charging devices in sub-Saharan Africa, recognised energy poverty’s profound socio-economic and cultural impacts.

Convinced that distributed renewable energy (DRE) was a key solution to this challenge, she established Power for All. It is a non-profit funded by foundations, endowments, and individual charitable contributions.

Lifting developing countries out of energy poverty

Power for All addresses the unequal distribution of energy resources and biases in the global power system by advocating for DRE. It challenges the traditional electrification status quo by presenting an alternative for the 85% of the 1.1 billion people without reliable power who are predominantly residing in rural areas.

The award-winning organisation is dedicated to ending energy poverty faster by promoting DRE as a faster, cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable alternative to traditional electrification methods. Its approach includes awareness, advocacy, and market activation in developing countries to ensure a more inclusive global energy system.

It works with stakeholders such as NGOs, DRE companies, policymakers, local governments, associations, small businesses, smallholder farmers, and the media, focusing on both top-down and bottom-up approaches to integrate DRE into global energy systems. The organisation intends to transform perceptions of off-grid technology and promote DRE as a legitimate energy source, especially in regions such as India and sub-Saharan Africa.