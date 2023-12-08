Disruptive Technology: Power for All

Power for All is a global coalition advocating for the use of distributed renewable energy as a means to end energy poverty faster.
Power for All was founded by Kristina Skierka in 2015. Skierka, who previously worked with d.light, a company that marketed solar-powered lanterns and charging devices in sub-Saharan Africa, recognised energy poverty’s profound socio-economic and cultural impacts.
Convinced that distributed renewable energy (DRE) was a key solution to this challenge, she established Power for All. It is a non-profit funded by foundations, endowments, and individual charitable contributions.
Lifting developing countries out of energy poverty
Power for All addresses the unequal distribution of energy resources and biases in the global power system by advocating for DRE. It challenges the traditional electrification status quo by presenting an alternative for the 85% of the 1.1 billion people without reliable power who are predominantly residing in rural areas.
The award-winning organisation is dedicated to ending energy poverty faster by promoting DRE as a faster, cleaner, more affordable, and more reliable alternative to traditional electrification methods. Its approach includes awareness, advocacy, and market activation in developing countries to ensure a more inclusive global energy system.
It works with stakeholders such as NGOs, DRE companies, policymakers, local governments, associations, small businesses, smallholder farmers, and the media, focusing on both top-down and bottom-up approaches to integrate DRE into global energy systems. The organisation intends to transform perceptions of off-grid technology and promote DRE as a legitimate energy source, especially in regions such as India and sub-Saharan Africa.
What are your biggest challenges?
According to Skierka, many confront the mission to address energy poverty, including changing the global narrative surrounding the issue, influencing policy, and overcoming logistical, financial, and infrastructural hurdles in the implementation of DRE solutions in underdeveloped regions.
What is your next milestone?
Power for All‘s current campaign is a critical call to action, focusing on enhancing energy access and agricultural productivity in Africa. The initiative addresses the continent’s unique challenge: vast in arable land and sunlight but plagued by low energy use and agricultural productivity. With Africa being one of the most climate-vulnerable regions, where agriculture is crucial yet hampered by poor access to clean energy, this campaign is “timely and essential”, Skierka says. Aligned with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals for Zero Hunger (2), Climate Action (13), and Clean Energy (7), Power for All advocates for an energy transition in agriculture through DRE solutions. This shift is vital to counter the limitations of traditional agribusiness, break its fossil fuel reliance, and mitigate some of the worst impacts of climate change. “The campaign urges a unified response from stakeholders and policymakers to leverage renewable energy to help transform Africa’s agricultural sector. This approach is pivotal for enhancing processing, boosting profits, and securing food stability amid climate change and demographic growth, positioning Africa for a sustainable and equitable agricultural future,” says Skierka.
What’s your greatest competition?
Skierka explains: “Power for All, being coalition-driven, operates more on the principles of collaboration than direct competition. Its advocacy for DRE presents a meaningful alternative to fossil fuels, which emerges as the primary area of competition. The organization’s central aim is to shift the narrative towards DRE and champion its adoption over conventional polluting energy sources.”