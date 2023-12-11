Startup profile: PlantSwitch

With its eyes set on rapid expansion, PlantSwitch is well on its way to providing a convenient solution.

PlantSwitch, as its name may suggest, has developed a novel process for the creation of a plant-based resin that can be used as a direct replacement for traditional plastic alternatives. Founded in 2020 by Maxime Blandin and Dillon Baxter, the Texan startup will begin commercial delivery from early 2024.

Is the world ready to give up on plastic?

“We believe that plastic is a great material that is just made from the wrong resources,” explains Baxter, serving as the company’s chief executive. “We have developed a better, more sustainable way.”

Indeed, although we tend to demonise plastic, it is hard to deny that it serves a purpose. Cheap, lightweight and malleable, its common uses include keeping our food fresher for longer and maintaining the sterile environment of medical processes. Plastic insulation, sealants and other construction materials can help make buildings more energy efficient and durable, while plastic engineering components can reduce the weight of machinery and lower the consumption of fuel.

Unfortunately, the environmental impacts of plastic have spiralled out of control. By 2060, estimates suggest that around 1.2 billion tonnes of plastic will have been produced, driving the demand for fossil fuels. Already, plastic accounts for around 4% of annual oil consumption, with its conventional production spewing pollutant emissions into the atmosphere.

Furthermore, only 9% of all plastics are currently being recycled. The remaining 91% is incinerated, landfilled or otherwise ‘mismanaged’, contributing to the destruction of natural ecosystems while endangering the health of humans and wildlife alike.

PlantSwitch is on a mission to turn this crisis around.

The solution: Cheap, high-performing and truly sustainable

PlantSwitch has created a compostable bio-based resin that provides a direct replacement for conventional plastic alternatives. As its characteristics are identical to those of regular plastic, its adoption will not require manufacturers to invest in new machinery.

The resin is made from by-products of the agricultural industry, ensuring that PlantSwitch’s production does not detract from global food supplies. Instead, it simply takes away unwanted waste and gives it the plastic qualities we all know and love. Once it has served its purpose, it naturally decomposes without harming the surrounding environment.

“The reason that plastic alternatives have not been adopted at a high rate so far is that they are typically too expensive, don’t perform well, or aren’t truly sustainable,” Baxter explains. “We have been very intentional about solving these issues, and our goal is to make the switch as easy as possible for large corporations.”

Capturing a share of a fast-growing market

There is certainly demand for such a solution. The global market for single-use plastic packaging was valued at a staggering $22.63 billion in 2023. By 2028, it is expected to reach just over $27 billion.

Although the demand for plastic materials continues to rise, companies involved in its production and usage face a burdensome challenge. In many parts of the world, new regulations are being introduced in an effort to limit its negative impacts. Global legislation is being developed, and legal action is being brought against those that fail to take appropriate care.

By providing an alternative that is convenient, affordable and far more sustainable, PlantSwitch hopes to capture its share of the market.

“We have seen great collaboration from manufacturers and brands in our space,” Baxter observes. “It has been encouraging to see everyone trying to find a more sustainable solution. I would like to see more collaboration from the government in setting standards and certifications around biodegradation and compostability claims, as the absence of this has created a lot of consumer confusion.”

High demand requires rapid expansion

To date, PlantSwitch has received grant funding, debt financing and equity investment adding up to $19.5 million. Its backers include the US Department of Agriculture, Siemens (EUR:1SIE) and Nexpoint Capital. The startup has recently opened its first manufacturing plant, with capacity to produce around 50 million lbs of resin per year. If all goes according to plan, it will begin delivering product from January 2024.

Naturally, the company welcomes the traction it has gained so far in its journey. At the same time, however, Baxter acknowledges that high expectations create their own set of hurdles to cross.

“Executing a rapid scale-up is our biggest challenge,” he explains. “The demand for our materials is so significant that we will need to build capacity very quickly to meet that demand.”

Undeterred, PlantSwitch intends to launch a Series A financing round in the second quarter of 2024. The capital raised will go towards building a second production facility, five times the size of its first. By 2030, it aims to have converted at least a million lbs of agricultural waste into sustainable bioplastic solutions.